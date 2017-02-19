Paul Pierce uses two smartphones at dunk contest, does not help his old man reputation

Paul Pierce is one of the oldest players in the NBA, and he has a reputation for being a little behind the times.

During Saturday night’s dunk contest, the 39-year-old former Celtics forward (now with the Los Angeles Clippers) was pictured court-side simultaneously using two smartphones. Given the well-documented history of his questionable grasp of how social media works, Old Man Pierce again became a meme.

paul pierce so old he uses one phone’s zoom to read the texts on his other phone pic.twitter.com/L4UWOM1YGI — martin rickman (@martinrickman) February 19, 2017

Paul Pierce wants to understand how to use smartphones more than anybody in world history pic.twitter.com/RtjTAzuBHJ — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) February 19, 2017

Maybe he was trying to tweet more takes about the Dunk Contest?

Paul pierce on Myspace tryna organize his top 10 😂 pic.twitter.com/dgk3swwbjn — Jahan (@H00PINATI) February 19, 2017

Or maybe he’s still trying to figure out how to post photos.

Paul Pierce taking a screenshot of a phone by using another phone #Phoneception pic.twitter.com/pwmoY6xlZ4 — NOT_SCTop10 (@NOTSCTop10PIays) February 19, 2017

Or perhaps it was a sign Pierce is interested in working in a front office after he retires this year?

Bless Paul Pierce for finally giving us a Dumars two phone picture replacement #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/KwkCjoebzG — Marshall Ferguson (@TSN_Marsh) February 19, 2017

Hopefully, we get another Players’ Tribune article explaining his reasoning.