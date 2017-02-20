Welcome to NBA trade season, already underway in earnest

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) and New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis (23) battle for position under the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. The Kings won 105-99. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater)
New Pelicans teammates Anthony Davis (left) and DeMarcus Cousins. –Steve Yeater / AP
By
TIM REYNOLDS
AP,
3:40 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jahlil Okafor viewed New Orleans during All-Star weekend with a different lens than usual, since he thought there was a chance it may have been his next home.

That’s life in the rumor mill.

Welcome to trade season, already underway in earnest and will remain so until Thursday afternoon’s deadline. All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is changing his address from Sacramento to New Orleans, Serge Ibaka was sent last week from Orlando to Toronto — and the next few days will likely see Carmelo Anthony, Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, Reggie Jackson and many more all discussed by various teams.

Advertisement

“Here we go again,” said Okafor, the Philadelphia 76ers forward who missed two games before the break amid looming trade speculation.

The motivations are many, and obvious in most cases. Some teams will look to add pieces with hopes of enhancing their postseason hopes; others are looking to build toward the future by shedding expiring contracts or collecting draft picks.

The jostling is already well underway, and the Cousins move would be huge for New Orleans — if they can convince him to sign an extension this summer. Ibaka figures to bolster the Raptors’ chances in the East, and Cleveland moved the injured Chris Andersen to Charlotte to open up a roster spot just in case the Cavs have a chance to add a piece that might help LeBron James when it’s time to defend last season’s title.

Even the Cavs are looking to get better. And of course, teams are looking for ways to improve enough to beat the defending champs as well.

“To know that everyone is trying to build their team or wanting to get their team to try to get to where you are and try to knock you off, it’s a motivating factor,” said Cleveland star LeBron James, who’s vying to make a seventh consecutive trip to the NBA Finals. “It’s also a humbling factor that to know that I’ve been in this position for so long.”

Advertisement

With Cousins now moved, the next huge domino to fall may be Anthony, who has a no-trade clause — but is going through times trying enough with the New York Knicks that he may be persuaded to drop that clause.

The Knicks were tied for fourth in the East in mid-December; they’re now 12th, having lost 21 of their last 28 games and if that wasn’t enough also dealing with fallout related to cryptic tweets by team president Phil Jackson and the Charles Oakley incident where he was dragged from Madison Square Garden and arrested.

Anthony, at All-Star weekend, said he was bolstered by support from fellow stars.

“For me, it’s good to see the support from my peers despite everything I have been having to deal with,” Anthony said. “When you have your peers who understand it, they’re the ones who are actually going through similar situations and can relate to those types of situations because they’re in it. So to have my peers speak up and talk about that, it means a lot to me.”

But does he expect to move this week?

“I did not come here to talk about no-trade talk,” Anthony said.

Others have no choice. The Bulls might lose Gibson in free agency this summer, and Boston — which could easily have the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft thanks to a past deal with the Brooklyn Nets — is believed to be a potential landing spot for Butler if Chicago elects to go into a full rebuilding mode. If that happens, the Bulls probably wouldn’t be expecting Dwyane Wade to stay this summer either.

Advertisement

“There’s nothing I can do about it,” Butler said. “Control what you can control. Why talk about it? Why worry about it? If you here you’re here. If you’re not, you’re not. … Do I deserve to be traded? I don’t know. It’s not my job. It’s not in my job description. I’m just supposed to play basketball to the best of my ability. If I’m here, I’m here.”

Orlando, with an eye on the future, is considering a deal where it would take Jackson from Detroit and essentially make him the Magic point guard of the future since three full seasons remain on what was a five-year, $80 million contract.

Not everyone gets frenzied at trade-deadline time. San Antonio, for example, hasn’t made a deadline deal of any real significance since acquiring Kurt Thomas in 2008.

“It’s all about team chemistry,” Spurs star forward Kawhi Leonard said. “You’ve always got to figure out the best way for you and your team, but I think we’re doing a good job right now. You can talk to the front office and see what they’re doing, but right now I feel like we’re doing good.”

TOPICS: NBA Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
DeMarcus Cousins is with the Kings no more.
Sports Q
Should the Celtics have traded for DeMarcus Cousins? February 20, 2017 | 9:05 AM
Sports News
High-profile gymnasts come forward to claim abuse by doctor February 20, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NBA
Lots of points, lots of dunks, but not a lot of All-Star defense February 20, 2017 | 2:40 AM
Politics
How often have athletes snubbed the White House? February 20, 2017 | 2:10 AM
College Sports
UNC Charlotte quarterback arrested on rape charges February 20, 2017 | 1:07 AM
Boston Bruins
Marchand's overtime goal helps Bruins beat Sharks 2-1 February 20, 2017 | 12:27 AM
Danilo Gallinari.
Boston Celtics
Does Danilo Gallinari make sense as a trade target for Celtics? February 19, 2017 | 5:46 PM
Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker.
Boston Celtics
Celtics have reportedly shown 'deep interest' in trading for P.J. Tucker February 19, 2017 | 4:20 PM
09/12/16: Boston, MA: Red Sox DH David Ortiz is pictured as he leans on a team trainer while stretching on the field before the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Baltimore Orioles in a regular season MLB baseball gamut Fenway Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section: metro topic: Red Sox-Orioles
David Ortiz
David Ortiz lying on beach: 'This is my spring training' February 19, 2017 | 3:32 PM
New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones (24) warms up during an NFL football team practice, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Cyrus Jones: 'I was part of the team, but I didn't feel a part of it.' February 19, 2017 | 2:51 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas shoots next to Atlanta Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha (25) during the first quarter in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, April 22, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Can Isaiah Thomas dunk? A brief investigation February 19, 2017 | 12:52 PM
Paul Pierce at the dunk contest
NBA
Paul Pierce does not help his old man reputation February 19, 2017 | 11:18 AM
NBA
Takes a village: 'Greek Freak' got many assists growing up February 19, 2017 | 9:52 AM
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates a score against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Sports Q
Who is the best shooter in NBA history? February 19, 2017 | 8:58 AM
College Sports
No. 1 UConn escapes Tulane with 101st straight win February 18, 2017 | 10:22 PM
NBA
LeBron James is talking a good game, and still playing a great one February 18, 2017 | 6:29 PM
Philadelphia Phillies' Clay Buchholz throws to first base during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla.
MLB
Clay Buchholz 'energized' by trade as he joins Phillies rotation February 18, 2017 | 4:30 PM
Jimmy Garappolo
New England Patriots
The case for and against trading Jimmy Garoppolo February 18, 2017 | 1:59 PM
NFL
New chapter for Vikings stadium awaits after suite dustup February 18, 2017 | 9:15 AM
NFL
Darrelle Revis due in court Thursday on fight claims February 18, 2017 | 7:25 AM
NBA
NBA warns Texas over proposed 'bathroom bill' February 18, 2017 | 1:34 AM
Brian Daboll.
New England Patriots
Patriots tight ends coach is leaving for Alabama, report says February 18, 2017 | 12:30 AM
Sports News
Former pro wrestler George 'The Animal' Steele dies at 79 February 17, 2017 | 11:14 PM
Foxborough-01/11/2017- The Patriots held practice at the practice field at Gillette Stadium. Michael Floyd carries the ball during warmups. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe
New England Patriots
Michael Floyd pleads guilty, gets 24 days in jail February 17, 2017 | 11:10 PM
New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis enters the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts Building en route to City Court with his lawyer, Blaine Jones, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in downtown Pittsburgh. According to a docket sheet filed Thursday night, Revis is facing two counts of aggravated assault, along with charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and terroristic threats - a misdemeanor - after a fight early Sunday. (John Heller/Post-Gazette via AP)
NFL
Darrelle Revis turns self in following fight claims February 17, 2017 | 9:40 PM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) celebrates against the Heat on Dec. 30, 2016, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas is a full-fledged All-Star February 17, 2017 | 9:30 PM
18skiresorts - A skier descends the Tramway trail at Cannon Mountain in Franconia Notch, N.H., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (Paul Hayes for the Boston Globe)
Skiing
Northern New England gets buried in snow, and skiers love it February 17, 2017 | 9:20 PM
Super Bowl LI
Matt Damon narrating Super Bowl fan reactions. Need we say more? February 17, 2017 | 8:51 PM
MLB
Nationals' Daniel Murphy on Tebow's batting: 'The power is real' February 17, 2017 | 4:30 PM
Michael Floyd, 27, was arrested by Scottsdale police at 2:48 a.m. on Dec. 12 after falling asleep at the wheel.
New England Patriots
Michael Floyd pleads guilty to extreme DUI, will serve jail time February 17, 2017 | 4:22 PM