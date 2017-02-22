Here’s a story about how Kevin Garnett improved his defense after studying Beyoncé

How did Kevin Garnett maintain such constant energy on defense?

Apparently, after watching Beyoncé do it, he began singing while working out.

Los Angeles Clippers guard J.J. Redick told the story — yet another in the bottomless supply weird Garnett tales — during a podcast Tuesday with The Ringer’s Bill Simmons. According to Redick, Garnett, who recently joined the Clippers as a consultant, was giving him some advice after a recent practice in Charlotte.

“Me and [Garnett] were in the weight room together, and he starts…” recalled Redick.

“Doing KG stuff?” asked Simmons.

“Very KG stuff,” Redick said.

Among other things, the famously intense former Celtic shared how he improved his defensive endurance, according to Redick.

“He is like ‘How do you think Beyonce’s in such great shape?’ And I’m like,’Uhh, I don’t know,'” he said.

According to Redick, this is what Garnett told him:

“One time I saw her working out. She was doing her dances, and she was singing while she was dancing. So now I’m thinking to myself, ‘Maybe I should run and sing at the same time?’ So in the offseasons, I would go to Malibu — I would go down to the beach — and I’d run on the beach and I’d be like, “La la la, la la la, la la la,’ while I’m running. So then, when I get on the court — I’m getting back on defense; I’m talking on defense — I don’t get tired.”

[Pause to take in the visual of the 6-foot-11 future Hall of Famer singing “La, la la,” while running the beaches of California.]

“I’m like, ‘Okay, maybe there’s something there,'” Redick said.

Garnett reportedly owns a home in Malibu and has been working with the Clippers big men since he retired last September.

Another KG tip, according to Redick:

“He told me like, after the first game of a back-to-back — so in-between games — that I should go run on a treadmill for 30 minutes and that I should lift weights.”

“KG, if you’re listening, I’m sorry I’m giving away your secrets,” the Clippers guard added. “But I don’t know if that’s for me.”