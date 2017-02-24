Paul Pierce had the last laugh in his trash-talk battle with Draymond Green

Less than a minute into the Clippers-Warriors game Thursday night, Draymond Green went at Paul Pierce with some vicious trash talk.

“Chasing that farewell tour, they don’t love you like that,” the Warriors forward could be heard yelling at the retiring Pierce on the television broadcast. “You can’t get no farewell tour, they don’t love you like that. … You thought you was Kobe?”

Draymond to Pierce: "Chasing that farewell tour. They don't love you like that…you thought you was Kobe!" 💀 pic.twitter.com/afxKRyIxGv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 24, 2017

Footage of Green’s barb went viral. But hours after the game, Pierce fired back on Twitter.

73 wins and u thought u was gonna win a title that yr 😂😂😂3-1 lead oops — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 24, 2017

Pierce’s brutal response referencing last year’s Warriors season has been retweeted more than 100,000 times.

Then again, fuled by a 50-point third quarter, the Warriors did beat Pierce’s Clippers 123-113.