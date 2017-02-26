Nate Robinson dribbled between the legs of a 7-foot opponent during an actual NBA D-League game
It seems being short isn’t completely a disadvantage on the basketball court. Just ask Nate Robinson.
The 5-foot-9 former Celtics guard — currently playing for the NBA D-League’s Delaware 87ers in the hopes of making an NBA comeback — found a creative way to split the double team during a game Saturday.
In what looked like a scene out of Space Jam, Robinson actually dribbled between the legs of the 7-foot-3 Raptors 905 center Edy Tavares.
Haters will say its photoshopped. @nate_robinson pic.twitter.com/RZsCkBQwQP
— NBA D-League (@nbadleague) February 26, 2017
It just goes to show: Robinson can both go over and under this opponents.
We’re not sure which is more demoralizing.
Advertisement
Ski season updates, free from The Boston Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, It's All Downhill, for the latest from the slopes.