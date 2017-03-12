Lonzo Ball could be an NBA franchise cornerstone

Lonzo Ball is a young man of few words. He speaks hoop. His court vision is immense. His basketball IQ would get him into Cambridge. His maturity is stunning, and he could be the next great Celtic.

For most of the next four weeks, college basketball takes center stage in the sports world, which is normal procedure, except in Boston, where there is more concern about David Price’s arm or Big Papi’s replacement.

Yet those Celtics fans who are truly interested in what the home team will do with the Brooklyn pick, potentially No. 1 overall, will need to pay attention to the NCAA Tournament and UCLA specifically, for which Ball is the starting point guard, floor leader, and perhaps the best player in America.

