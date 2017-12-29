Avery Bradley settled with woman who brought sexual assault claim, TMZ reports

Former Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley paid a civil settlement earlier this year to a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her in Cleveland, the gossip website TMZ reported Friday.

The site posted a story that said the accuser, identified as a “reality star,’’ alleged that Bradley “sexually assaulted her while she was passed out drunk’’ on May 23. Bradley was in Cleveland at the time, playing with the Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Bradley paid out a settlement for an undisclosed sum, TMZ reported, with negotiations at one point reaching as high as $400,000.