Gordon Hayward is ‘praying’ for Isaiah Canaan after the Suns guard’s gruesome ankle injury

The horrific injury was similar to what Hayward experienced in the the Celtics' season-opener.

Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan is taken off the court due to injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Phoenix.The Suns defeated the Mavericks 102-88. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan is taken off the court after an injury Wednesday night –Ross D. Franklin / AP
By
12:27 PM

Gordon Hayward has joined the chorus of NBA players expressing well wishes for Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan after the 26-year-old’s suffered a gruesome ankle injury Wednesday night. Hayward, recovering from his own horrific leg injury earlier this season, tweeted Thursday that he was praying for Canaan and could relate to what the Suns player was going through.

“Too many injuries this year but I know you can come back from this stronger than ever!” he said. “Working on the comeback myself right now.”

Canaan’s injury was diagnosed as a fractured left ankle. Like Hayward, Canaan’s injury occurred when his leg was awkwardly caught underneath him during a fall in Sun’s game Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks. Players from both teams appeared visibly disturbed by the injury.

Warning: Video contains graphic footage

Suns coach Jay Triano said after the game that Canaan will have surgery on the injury Thursday.

