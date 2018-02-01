Gordon Hayward is ‘praying’ for Isaiah Canaan after the Suns guard’s gruesome ankle injury

Gordon Hayward has joined the chorus of NBA players expressing well wishes for Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan after the 26-year-old’s suffered a gruesome ankle injury Wednesday night. Hayward, recovering from his own horrific leg injury earlier this season, tweeted Thursday that he was praying for Canaan and could relate to what the Suns player was going through.

“Too many injuries this year but I know you can come back from this stronger than ever!” he said. “Working on the comeback myself right now.”

Praying for you @SiP03! Too many injuries this year but I know you can come back from this stronger than ever! Working on the comeback myself right now — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) February 1, 2018

Canaan’s injury was diagnosed as a fractured left ankle. Like Hayward, Canaan’s injury occurred when his leg was awkwardly caught underneath him during a fall in Sun’s game Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks. Players from both teams appeared visibly disturbed by the injury.

Advertisement

Warning: Video contains graphic footage

WARNING: Suns guard Isaiah Canaan suffered a horrible injury driving to the rim… (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/ezKJj5Kcb0 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 1, 2018

Suns coach Jay Triano said after the game that Canaan will have surgery on the injury Thursday.