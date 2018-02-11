Here’s how Isaiah Thomas did in his Lakers debut

Isaiah Thomas made his Los Angeles Lakers debut Saturday night, and looked a lot more like the version of himself that made two All-Star games with the Boston Celtics than the one who struggled in his brief stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Coming off the bench, Thomas scored 22 points in 30 minutes in the Lakers’ loss to the Mavericks. The 5-foot-9 guard shot 7-for-12 from the field and 4-for-8 from three-point range. He also had six assists.

Thomas, who struggled to fit in with the Cavs both on and off the court, was traded to the Lakers in a package deal shortly before the trade deadline Thursday. During his 15 games with Cleveland, he averaged 14.7 points per game on 36 percent shooting.

Albeit one game, Thomas was positive about his improved individual performance in Saturday’s game with his new team.

“I felt like I got my powers back playing on this team,” he told reporters after the game.