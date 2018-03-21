Dwyane Wade clapped back at Bill Simmons

The beginning of the NBA playoffs is still a month or so away, but Dwyane Wade and Bill Simmons exchanged shots via Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The Ringer founder kicked things off by calling out Wade for his apparent tendency to entangle himself with — and subsequently injure — Celtics players during the postseason (e.g. when he took down Rajon Rondo and dislocated the guard’s elbow in Game 3 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals).

“I’m already getting emotionally prepared for a Miami/Boston series with no Kyrie and no Smart plus the unknown Celtic that Dwayne Wade is going to *accidentally* injure,” Simmons tweeted.

Advertisement

But Wade was equipped with quite the comeback.

“It may be you,” he responded with the shrugging emoji.

According to the latest NBA standings, the Celtics are expected to be the second seed in the East — meaning they will play the current seventh-seeded Heat. Boston will likely be without Marcus Smart, who is missing six to eight weeks to recovery from thumb surgery, and could potentially also be without Kyrie Irving, who is seeking a second opinion on his sore knee.

The matchup is still subject to change, as both teams still have 11 remaining games in the regular season. But Simmons is prepared if things stay the same.

“I’m going to put on an elbow brace now just in case you aren’t kidding,” he replied to Wade with a waving emoji.