Morning sports update: LeBron James sets the record straight on reporter’s question about Erin Popovich

LeBron James sets the record straight on reporter’s question about Erin Popovich

Erin Popovich, the wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, passed away Wednesday after an extended illness. In a statement, general manager RC Buford said, “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support, and humor to all of us.”

The news broke during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 100-97 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2. After the game, Turner Sports sideline reporter Allie LaForce asked LeBron James about Popovich.

“I love Pop. That’s such a tragedy,” James said. “My best wishes go out to Pop and his family. That’s devastating news.”

"That's such a tragedy. My best wishes go out to Pop and his family." – @KingJames on the passing of Erin Popovich pic.twitter.com/83dc09urac — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2018

His emotional response led many viewers to believe that LaForce had surprised James on air with the news, and social media was swift to criticize her. But LaForce did not blindside him.

“A lot of people think I was blindsided. That is absolutely false,” James said in a video posted later Wednesday night. “Allie LaForce told me she was going to ask me the question and if it was OK. Once I started talking about it on air, actually my emotions kind of took over and that was just my emotions coming straight from the heart.”

.@KingJames sends his thoughts and prayers to the family of Gregg Popovich, sets record straight on reporter’s question. pic.twitter.com/VCsFuEtFVU — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) April 19, 2018

Richard Jefferson says Kyrie Irving left the Cavs to escape LeBron James’ shadow

Richard Jefferson, who played with Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in Cleveland last year, believes that Irving’s decision to leave the team was not the result of a feud between the two. Appearing on Fox Sports One’s “Undisputed,” the Denver Nuggets forward said that Irving simply wanted to be “that guy” instead of the sidekick.

“Kyrie, it wasn’t about ‘Bron,” Jefferson said, per NESN. “Kyrie was about Kyrie achieving the most as he could as an individual player. He feels that, ‘Hey, I enjoyed the role of being a [Scottie] Pippen, but now it’s time for me to go be a [Michael] Jordan and lead a team. You saw how great Boston was all year and how dominant they were when he was healthy. You can see he can be that guy, and he was that guy all regular season. It was just a matter of him doing it in the playoffs, which the injury didn’t allow him.” (NESN)

