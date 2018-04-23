The Celtics erased a 20-point second half deficit in Game 4 against the Bucks but fell 104-102 on a put-back by Giannis Antetokounmpo in the final seconds. The Red Sox suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season, as Khris Davis’s three-run homer in the eighth inning gave the Athletics a 4-1 win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t score a table after scoring the winning basket against Celtics

Antetokounmpo’s tip-in with five seconds left gave the Bucks the victory against the Celtics, but two hours later he had a little trouble finding a table for his celebratory meal. After he left BelAir Cantina, a Mexican restaurant in Milwaukee, due to the long wait, the restaurant apologized for not being able to seat the “Greek Freak” in a timely manner.

“We are very sorry we weren’t able to seat Giannis Antetokounmpo in as timely manner as we would have hoped,” the restaurant’s statement said, per ESPN’s Darren Rovell. “The Milwaukee Bucks’ big win, thanks to his tip in and the team’s great play, combined with today’s spring weather had people turn out in droves to celebrate and we had quite a wait. We were honored he came in for a celebratory meal, and wish we would have accommodated him right away.”

One of the other diners in the restaurant posted a picture of the 6-foot-11 star waiting to be seated.

At @BelAirCantina on water street and just watched @Giannis_An34 wait for a table for 10 minutes and no one helped him so he left… Dude just won Milwaukee a playoff game! Get him some service pic.twitter.com/hcjsJfThiA — Morgan (@MoSokanhe) April 22, 2018

The same fan who posted the picture later tweeted, “It was really cool how unassuming he was. Didn’t complain, just quietly left.” For his part, Antetokounmpo wrote, “Its all good, much love for you guys ❤️ also thanks to all of the concerned fans I appreciate your support.” (ESPN)

5 takeaways from the Celtics’ near comeback against the Bucks in Game 4: Boston’s first round series against Milwaukee returns to the TD Garden on Tuesday night tied at two wins apiece after the Celtics comeback in Game 4 fell short. Here’s what we learned from the first-quarter trend, Jaylen Brown’s 34-point performance, and Marcus Morris’ technical foul. (Boston.com)

Brandon Belt’s 21-pitch plate appearance most since at least 1988: San Francisco’s Brandon Belt hit eleven straight balls into the crowd on a full count during an epic battle with Angels’ right-hander Jaime Barria. The first baseman’s at-bat lasted 12 minutes, 45 seconds before he lined out to right field.

“If I’m in the field and somebody does it, I can’t stand it, but I wasn’t going to give in,” Belt said. “I basically had to apologize to everybody after that.” (Boston.com)

A gay referee tries to find his place in hockey: Andrea Barone, a referee in the ECHL, is trying to correct a culture where causal use of homophobic language was common for decades. Last spring, a coach used an anti-gay slur against Barone after his team lost a playoff game. Barone was curious if the coach would apologize the next time the two met, but he did not.

“This is the world I live in,” Barone said. (Boston.com)

