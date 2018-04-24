Morning sports update: Mitt Romney taunts Russell Westbrook during a playoff game in Utah

Toronto’s Frederick Andersen stopped 32 shots to beat the Bruins 3-1 on Monday night and force Game 7 in the first-round series. On Tuesday, the Celtics face the Bucks in Game 5 at 7 p.m. at the TD Garden, while the Red Sox take on the Blue Jays in Toronto at 7:07 p.m.

Mitt Romney taunts Russell Westbrook during a playoff game in Utah

Mitt Romney, in a Mitt Romney jersey, let Russell Westbrook hear it on Monday night.

The former Massachusetts governor was in attendance for Game 4 between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder. When the Thunder’s star point guard picked up his fourth foul in the first half, the Salt Lake City crowd gave him a standing ovation on his way to the bench. Just in case Westbrook wasn’t sure how many fouls he’d accrued, Romney held up four fingers and shouted “Four!”

Romney is currently seeking the Utah Republican Party’s nomination to replace Sen. Orrin Hatch.

What went wrong for the Bruins in their Game 6 loss to the Maple Leafs: On Monday night, Toronto stifled Boston’s top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak. On the other end of the ice, Andersen was making some incredible stick saves to the sound of “Fred-die! Fred-die!” (Boston.com)

4 takeaways from the Bruins’ Game 6 loss to the Maple Leafs: Leading 1-0 early, the Bruins had Toronto where they wanted them on the road. But the opportunistic Maple Leafs capitalized on Boston’s mistakes for the second straight game as they earned a 3-1 win and sent the series back to the TD Garden for Game 7. (Boston.com)

Which NFL teams may be willing to trade down with the Patriots?: New England holds four picks in the first two rounds of the upcoming NFL draft. If they choose to do so, the abundance of picks puts the Patriots in position to trade up. There are multiple teams that may be willing to partner with them in that scenario. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight:

