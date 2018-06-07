LeBron James likens Golden State Warriors to New England Patriots

Despite their 16-4 run to start the game and six-point lead at halftime, the Cleveland Cavaliers couldn’t hold on for a win against the Warriors Wednesday night.

“It’s definitely a tough loss,” James said. “We had our chances.”

Golden State’s Kevin Durant scored a game-high 43 points to carry his team to victory and a 3-0 series lead. Durant was the only Warrior to eclipse 11 points, as point guard Steph Curry shot 3 of 16 from the field and shooting guard Klay Thompson scored 10 just points.

But — even with a strong performance from Rodney Hood off the bench — the Cavaliers couldn’t capitalize.

“The margin of error is very low,” James said. “It’s almost like playing the Patriots.”

“You can’t have mistakes, they’re not going to beat themselves,” he continued. “When you’re able to force a miscue, you have to capitalize. You have be so attuned and razor-sharp and focused every single possession. You can’t have miscommunication, you can’t have flaws, you can’t have ‘My fault’s or ‘My bad’s or things like that because they’re going to make you pay.”

Cleveland turned the ball over a series-high 14 times in Game 3, and the Warriors converted for 19 fast-break points.

“When they make you pay . . . it comes in the bunches,” James said. “The room for error, you just can’t have it. We know throughout the course of a 48-minute game, there are going to be plays where it was miscue here or a miscue there. But for the most part of those 48 minutes, you just can’t have a bunch of those — especially against this team.”

If the Warriors win the NBA championship this season, their title will be the franchise’s third in four years — the same feat the Patriots accomplished with Super Bowl victories in 2001, 2003, and 2004.