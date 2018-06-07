LeBron James likens Golden State Warriors to New England Patriots

"The margin of error is very low."

LeBron James
LeBron James speaks to the media after losing to the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals. –Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images
By
7:11 AM

Despite their 16-4 run to start the game and six-point lead at halftime, the Cleveland Cavaliers couldn’t hold on for a win against the Warriors Wednesday night.

“It’s definitely a tough loss,” James said. “We had our chances.”

Golden State’s Kevin Durant scored a game-high 43 points to carry his team to victory and a 3-0 series lead. Durant was the only Warrior to eclipse 11 points, as point guard Steph Curry shot 3 of 16 from the field and shooting guard Klay Thompson scored 10 just points.

But — even with a strong performance from Rodney Hood off the bench — the Cavaliers couldn’t capitalize.

Advertisement

“The margin of error is very low,” James said. “It’s almost like playing the Patriots.”

“You can’t have mistakes, they’re not going to beat themselves,” he continued. “When you’re able to force a miscue, you have to capitalize. You have be so attuned and razor-sharp and focused every single possession. You can’t have miscommunication, you can’t have flaws, you can’t have ‘My fault’s or ‘My bad’s or things like that because they’re going to make you pay.”

Cleveland turned the ball over a series-high 14 times in Game 3, and the Warriors converted for 19 fast-break points.

“When they make you pay . . .  it comes in the bunches,” James said. “The room for error, you just can’t have it. We know throughout the course of a 48-minute game, there are going to be plays where it was miscue here or a miscue there. But for the most part of those 48 minutes, you just can’t have a bunch of those — especially against this team.”

If the Warriors win the NBA championship this season, their title will be the franchise’s third in four years — the same feat the Patriots accomplished with Super Bowl victories in 2001, 2003, and 2004.

TOPICS: NBA Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
What we know about Dustin Pedroia's injury and his future with the Red Sox June 7, 2018 | 6:50 AM
JaCoby Jones Detroit Tigers
Red Sox
Fans using cell phones caused a bit of a problem at Fenway Park June 6, 2018 | 11:55 PM
8Boston, MA - 6/06/2018 - (1st inning) Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) on the mound. The Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 07Red Sox-Tigers, LOID: 8.4.2123906816.
Red Sox
Benintendi, Vazquez homer; Red Sox cruise past Tigers, 7-1 June 6, 2018 | 10:39 PM
Terry Francona
NBA
A Boston sports fan favorite attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals June 6, 2018 | 8:33 PM
Dustin Pedroia Red Sox
Red Sox
Here's the latest on Dustin Pedroia's bothersome knee June 6, 2018 | 8:08 PM
Luke Heimlich
College Sports
Luke Heimlich goes undrafted again as teams pass on troubled past June 6, 2018 | 7:40 PM
Celtics 2018 NBA Draft Hat
Celtics
The 2018 NBA Draft hats look a little bit different this year, Celtics included June 6, 2018 | 6:37 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017, file photo, a Seattle Sounders supporter holds up a scarf as he takes part in the traditional March to the Match before an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers in Seattle. The Timbers host the Sounders on Sunday in the 100th meeting between the two rivals from the Pacific Northwest. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Soccer
This Maine city is suddenly in the middle of a heated West Coast soccer rivalry June 6, 2018 | 4:39 PM
Deandre Ayton Suns NBA Draft
NBA
Deandre Ayton says he will only work out for the Suns because he knows he's getting drafted No. 1 June 6, 2018 | 4:38 PM
Gabby DiMarco foul ball beer
MLB
A fan caught a foul ball with her beer — and then chugged it June 6, 2018 | 4:16 PM
Dont'a Hightower
Patriots
What Dont'a Hightower had to say about returning to the Patriots' defense June 6, 2018 | 3:35 PM
College Sports
Boston University introduces Albie O’Connell as new hockey coach June 6, 2018 | 3:29 PM
Earnie Stewart
Soccer
U.S. Soccer hires Earnie Stewart as the national team general manager June 6, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum will not participate in Summer League June 6, 2018 | 3:17 PM
Celtics
Kyrie Irving spotted out with DJ Chantel Jeffries June 6, 2018 | 3:10 PM
Ryan Shazier
NFL
Ryan Shazier: 'My dream is to come back and play football again' June 6, 2018 | 1:54 PM
Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer, Danny Etling
Sports Q
What is the Patriots' biggest concern as they start minicamp? June 6, 2018 | 1:52 PM
Reggie Bush
NFL
The Rams are gone, but the city of St. Louis could still be on the hook for Reggie Bush's injury June 6, 2018 | 1:46 PM
NBA
John Beilein staying at Michigan after interviewing with Pistons June 6, 2018 | 1:28 PM
Andre Iguodala
NBA
Warriors expect Andre Iguodala to play in Game 3 of Finals June 6, 2018 | 1:24 PM
Justify
Horse Racing
What you need to know about Justify's pursuit of the Triple Crown June 6, 2018 | 1:05 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said on Day 2 of Patriots minicamp June 6, 2018 | 12:33 PM
Boston-09/01/17- The Boston celtics held a press confrence at TD Garden to introduce their new star players, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Owner Wyc Grousbeck(left) stands with Irving, Hayward, and Danny Ainge as they hold their new jerseys. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Celtics
Here are the highest paid athletes in Boston, according to Forbes June 6, 2018 | 12:16 PM
A bucket of practice balls sits on the range during the completion of the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Shoal Creek, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. The second round was suspended due to weather. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
High School Sports
A high school golfer self-reported a scorecard error. She cost herself and her team a state title. June 6, 2018 | 11:43 AM
Doug Pederson
NFL
Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he wanted to go to the White House June 6, 2018 | 11:43 AM
Jalen Beeks
Red Sox
The Red Sox called up Jalen Beeks to start Thursday June 6, 2018 | 10:49 AM
Bill Russell Boston Celtics
Celtics
Bill Russell offers support for Philadelphia Eagles June 6, 2018 | 10:08 AM
Nate Solder Tom Brady patriots
Patriots
Nate Solder says he 'never had an issue' with the Patriot Way June 6, 2018 | 9:22 AM
Kyrie Irving Klay Thompson
NBA
What Klay Thompson had to say about defending Kyrie Irving June 6, 2018 | 7:16 AM
Ricky Davis Boston Celtics
Celtics
Ricky Davis is still killing it on the basketball court June 6, 2018 | 6:49 AM