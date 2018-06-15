Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants to leave San Antonio

Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio, according to multiple reports Friday afternoon.

Kawhi Leonard wants out from the San Antonio Spurs, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2018

News of Leonard’s trade request comes just days after the 26-year-old was expected to meet with coach Gregg Popovich to discuss the most recent season and his future with the team. Leonard — who was drafted 15th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft — has spent all seven seasons of his career with the Spurs.

He was a vital contributor to the team’s 2014 championship, becoming the third-youngest player to earn Finals MVP honors.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard’s top preference for a trade destination is the Los Angeles Lakers. The Philadelphia 76ers are also expected to have interest in the two-time All-Star.

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard has Los Angeles — preferably the Lakers — at the center of his preferences for a trade destination, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

Whether the Celtics will enter the mix is still to be determined.

Wojnarowski reported earlier this week Boston had made San Antonio an offer for Leonard before the league’s February trade deadline. The Spurs reportedly turned the deal down and did not make the Celtics a counterproposal. Wojnarowski did not specify which player(s) and/or draft asset(s) were included in Boston’s offer.

Leonard played just nine games last season, before missing the remainder of the year with a quad injury. Wojnarowski previously reported in January that Leonard was unhappy with the way the Spurs were handling his injury. The 26-year-old was reportedly “distant” and “disconnected” from the team during his rehab, which sparked speculation Leonard was considering leaving San Antonio.