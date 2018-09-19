Jimmy Butler reportedly has requested a trade out of Minnesota

Shooting guard Jimmy Butler has requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, The Athletic reported Wednesday afternoon.

Butler informed coach Tom Thibodeau of his request on Tuesday, but Thibodeau has been resistant to the idea, according to The Athletic. Butler has reportedly given the Timberwolves a list of one to three teams where he would be open to signing a contract extension. His three preferred destinations are the Brooklyn Nets, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the New York Knicks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Butler is set to become an unrestricted free agent in July.

Minnesota’s training camp is scheduled to begin Sept. 25, but Butler is reportedly optimistic a deal could be done before camp begins.

After six seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Butler played his first season in Minnesota last year, averaging 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 59 games.

Butler has been linked to the Celtics a few times during his career: