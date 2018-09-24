What Kawhi Leonard had to say about joining the Toronto Raptors

"Right now I'm feeling great, ready to play basketball."

Kawhi Leonard during a press conference at media day. –The Associated Press
By
IAN HARRISON
AP,
4:13 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard spoke publicly in his first appearance as a Toronto Raptor and said he is physically ready to play.

Leonard joined the Raptors in a summertime blockbuster trade with the San Antonio Spurs. How long he stays in Toronto is unclear but the former NBA Finals MVP and two-time defensive player of the year who was limited to nine games last season because of a right quadriceps injury insists he is ready to go as the team gets ready for training camp in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Sharing a podium with Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who pulled the trigger on the trade that included acquiring forward Danny Green and losing DeMar DeRozan, Leonard addressed the biggest question about him: His health.

Advertisement

“Right now I’m feeling great, ready to play basketball.” Leonard said. “Throughout the summer I worked on my body. Took it step-by-step, just getting fully healthy, getting ready to make this extra step this season.”

The usually reserved Leonard also attempted to offer the crowded a room a little insight about himself.

“I’m a fun guy,” Leonard said. “Obviously, I love the game of basketball. I mean, there’s just more questions you have to ask in order for me to tell you about myself. I just can’t give you the whole spiel. I don’t even know where you’re sitting.”

Even after he located the reporters, Leonard was characteristically brief but managed to make his feelings clear, starting with his reaction to the July 18 trade that ended a sometimes fractious seven-year relationship with the Spurs and sent him to Toronto.

“Excited,” Leonard said. “I’m coming to a great city that loves basketball, a great organization and I’m happy Danny was coming with me as well.”

A free agent next summer, Leonard said he arrived in Toronto “with an open mind,” but wasn’t ready to talk about what that means long-term.

“My focus is on this year, this group that we have, and us striving to get to a championship,” he said. “We all want to win, and if you’re looking into the future, you’re going to trip over the present.”

Advertisement

To land Leonard, Toronto gave up DeRozan, a team icon and four-time All-Star. San Antonio also got center Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 protected first-round draft pick.

DeRozan’s departure wasn’t the only big offseason change in Toronto. The Raptors also fired Dwane Casey, who was later named NBA Coach of the Year, and replaced him with former assistant Nick Nurse. The rookie head coach said Leonard’s diverse skill set will help bolster a “versatile” Raptors roster.

“He can guard smalls and bigs and he can score in and out,” Nurse said. “That’s really cool.”

The architect of the offensive overhaul that saw Toronto dramatically increase its 3-point shooting last season, Nurse suggested there may be more to come this season thanks to the addition of Leonard and Green.

“We could,” Nurse said. “On paper, our team has gotten better from behind the line. We’ll see how that all plays out.”

One player who might take more 3-pointers is holdover point guard and four-time All-Star Kyle Lowry, DeRozan’s close friend. Lowry, who had also not spoken publicly since the trade, disputed the notion he was miffed at Ujiri’s move.

“I’m here to do my job,” Lowry said. “One thing about me is I’ve always been prepared to come in, work, and try to win a championship. My mindset never changes: Come to work for the Toronto Raptors, try to win a gold ball.”

With Leonard along for the ride this season, that goal might be within reach for the Raptors.

Advertisement

“It’s going to be fun, man,” Lowry said. “An opportunity like this, you’ve got to take advantage of it.”

TOPICS: NBA
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
49ers lose Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending knee injury September 24, 2018 | 3:51 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
How oddsmakers reacted to the Patriots' Week 3 loss September 24, 2018 | 3:09 PM
The Dolphins play the Pittsburgh Steelers in a playoff game on Sunday.
NFL
Dolphins coach Adam Gase knows better than to write off the Patriots September 24, 2018 | 2:33 PM
Detroit, MI: 9-23-18: Looking for answers.....Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks at a pad while on the bench in the fourth quarter. Inactive WR Josh Gordon is standing at right. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots are a dysfunctional mess that won't be easy to rectify this time September 24, 2018 | 2:13 PM
Rob Gronkowski, Sept. 19, 2018.
Patriots
What the Patriots might have received in Rob Gronkowski trade, according to Adam Schefter September 24, 2018 | 11:12 AM
Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick at City Hall Plaza after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Tom Brady addressed the Rob Gronkowski trade reports on WEEI September 24, 2018 | 11:04 AM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is carted off the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Patriots
How former Patriots performed around the NFL this week September 24, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Rob Gronkowski tries to shed tacklers against the Lions.
Patriots
Troy Brown says Patriots' ship is 'capsizing' September 24, 2018 | 8:25 AM
Trent Dilfer
Patriots
Trent Dilfer was right on cue after the Patriots fell to 1-2 September 24, 2018 | 8:19 AM
Kerryon Johnson Patriots defense
Patriots
'We’re not doing good right now': Patriots defense falters once again September 24, 2018 | 8:02 AM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Sony Michel on his increased workload: 'If we ain’t winning games, it ain’t fun' September 24, 2018 | 7:56 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski confirmed he threatened to retire rather than play elsewhere September 24, 2018 | 1:29 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots fell to 1-2 September 24, 2018 | 1:26 AM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 26-10 drubbing in Detroit September 24, 2018 | 12:53 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say after the Patriots' second straight loss September 24, 2018 | 12:41 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Chad Finn: 26 thoughts on the Patriots’ disheartening loss to the Lions September 23, 2018 | 11:52 PM
Red Sox Indians Baseball
Red Sox
Greg Allen's RBI single in the 11th inning leads Indians past Red Sox, 4-3 September 23, 2018 | 11:50 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
Matt Patricia-led Lions beat Bill Belichick, Patriots 26-10 September 23, 2018 | 11:19 PM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
Rex Burkhead exits game against Detroit Lions September 23, 2018 | 10:53 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
10 stats from the Patriots' terrible first half against the Lions September 23, 2018 | 9:56 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Chris Gronkowski called Bill Belichick's pregame entrance 'straight savage' September 23, 2018 | 8:37 PM
Detroit, MI: 9-23-18: Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was on the field getting loose about two and a half hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Josh Gordon’s Patriots debut will have to wait September 23, 2018 | 7:50 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with a win September 23, 2018 | 6:38 PM
Sports
Clay Matthews on latest roughing call: NFL is 'getting soft' September 23, 2018 | 6:33 PM
New England Patriots v Detroit Lions
Patriots
Matt Patricia and the Lions defeat the Patriots, 26-10 September 23, 2018 | 5:53 PM
Oakland Raiders v Miami Dolphins
NFL
Trick plays help unbeaten Dolphins beat Raiders 28-20 September 23, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
49ers fear Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL September 23, 2018 | 5:17 PM
Didi Gregorius
MLB
Bad day in the Bronx: Didi hurt, Yankees lose to lowly O's September 23, 2018 | 5:12 PM
Josh Allen
NFL
Bills stun Vikings 27-6 in rookie Josh Allen's 1st road start September 23, 2018 | 4:42 PM
Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, and David Price are a combined 2-13 in the playoffs, including 0-4 with the Red Sox.
Red Sox
How Red Sox starters have fared in the postseason September 23, 2018 | 12:50 PM