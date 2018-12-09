Against Detroit, Anthony Davis leaves with hip injury but returns in 3rd quarter

The Pelicans play the Celtics Monday.

Anthony Davis
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis reacts after being injured in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) –AP Photo/Paul Sancya
By
DAVE HOGG
AP,
December 9, 2018

DETROIT (AP) — All-Star center Anthony Davis was pulled from the New Orleans Pelicans’ game Sunday against the Detroit Pistons with a right hip injury but returned in the second half.

The Pelicans announced after the first quarter that his return was questionable, but Davis checked back into the game during the third quarter.

Davis collided with teammate Tim Frazier and Pistons forward Blake Griffin in the first quarter. All three players ended up on the floor. Griffin hurt his right knee but walked off the injury during the ensuing timeout, and Frazier was uninjured.

Davis received treatment on the bench and left for the locker room with members of the training staff.

TOPICS: NBA Celtics
