Russell Westbrook fined, Utah Jazz fan banned for altercation

‘‘The Utah Jazz will not tolerate fans who act inappropriately."

Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook gets into a heated verbal altercation with fans in the first half. –AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
By
March 12, 2019

Russell Westbrook will play basketball in Utah again one day.

When he does, a fan who allegedly made racial taunts against him will not be there to watch. A day after the Oklahoma City Thunder standout directed vulgar comments — which were captured on video and went viral — toward two fans, the Utah Jazz responded by banning a fan from their arena. Westbrook also got support from Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who said it wasn’t the first time a racially motivated event happened at a Jazz game.

Westbrook was fined $25,000 for ‘‘directing profanity and threatening language to a fan.’’

In the video, which was posted by The Deseret News, Westbrook is seen on the sideline near the Thunder bench saying, ‘‘I’ll [expeltive] you up, you and your wife.’’ The comment, and threatening a woman, is not a good look for the image-conscious NBA — especially since it came from one of the game’s biggest stars. But Westbrook, who has had multiple angry in-game exchanges with fans, insisted that Monday night’s video during a 98-89 Oklahoma City win over the Jazz told only one side of the story. He said he was responding to a racial taunt, and not for the first time in Salt Lake City.

‘‘Every time I come here, a lot of disrespectful things are said,’’ Westbrook said.

He added that he has never physically abused a woman and never would.

The man Westbrook was shouting at during the game, identified as Shane Keisel, denied saying anything improper or profane.

