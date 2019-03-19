Morning sports update: Paul Pierce’s controversial thoughts on Zion Williamson and the Lakers

Also: Mookie Betts filled out a bracket, a mesmerizing bar chart, and some impossible Celtics trivia.

Paul Pierce
Paul Pierce and Deion Branch at TD Garden in 2018. –Barry Chin/Globe staff
By
11:00 AM

The Celtics fell to the Nuggets at TD Garden on Monday night, 114-105. Isaiah Thomas was welcomed back by Boston fans with a tribute video.

The Bruins are away against the Islanders tonight at 7 p.m.

Paul Pierce’s thoughts on if the Lakers get the No. 1 pick: ESPN analyst and former Celtic Paul Pierce expressed some unconventional thoughts regarding the NBA draft. The Lakers, who currently have a 3 percent chance to get the top pick, are the team that needs Duke star Zion Williamson the most, according to Pierce.

And Pierce continued his line of reasoning, saying that the Lakers should trade LeBron James if they get the top pick.

Advertisement

“If the Lakers got the number one pick, I would trade LeBron James,” Pierce said to a stunned cast of fellow ESPN analysts. “You’re talking about three years left of LeBron, or 15 of Zion, let’s go.”

Trivia: Who is the only player in NBA history to have played with both Bill Russell and Larry Bird? (Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was later an NBA coach. In 1991, he won NBA Coach of the Year with the Rockets.

More from Boston.com:

Ed Markey donates campaign contribution from Robert Kraft: Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey received $3,600 in campaign contributions from Patriots owner Robert Kraft. In response to the allegations that Kraft solicited a prostitute at a Florida day spa, Markey donated the money to an organization working to end human trafficking. [The Boston Globe]

A tip led to Matt Barnes finding a fix: Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes struggled early in his relief appearance on Monday, but a mound visit from Red Sox pitching coach Dana LeVangie helped resolve the issue of tipping pitches. [The Boston Globe]

Mookie Betts has picked his national champion:

Isaiah Thomas enjoyed his moment at TD Garden on Monday night:

A mesmerizing look at major league home run leaders over the decades in chart form:

Advertisement

On this day: In 1991, at least 21 NFL owners voted to move the 1993 Super Bowl from Phoenix to Pasadena. The reason for the action was that Arizona was the only state in the country that didn’t formally recognize Martin Luther King Day as a paid federal holiday.

Arizona Governor Evan Mecham – in one of his first acts after being inaugurated in 1987 – rescinded the decision from his predecessor to enact the holiday. The move created a national backlash, but Mecham remained unmoved (he was eventually impeached and removed from office in 1988). Still, attempts to have the holiday reinstated by popular vote failed in 1990, so the NFL decided to act.

Buy Tickets

“We should remove the game from political controversy and avoid being made a target,” said NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue. ”So long as it is in Arizona and the alleged controversy is unresolved, people will reach out and use us as a target.”

In 1992, a ballot measure passed with 62 percent of the vote, finally enacting Martin Luther King Day in Arizona. The Super Bowl returned in 1996.

Daily highlight: Stephen Curry nailed a 61-foot shot at the end of the first quarter against the Spurs on Monday night.

Trivia answer: Don Chaney.

TOPICS: NBA Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Blake Bortles NFL Jaguars Rams
NFL
Blake Bortles signed a one-year deal with the Rams to be Jared Goff's backup March 19, 2019 | 11:04 AM
Kenneth To Australia Hong Kong Swimmer
Sports News
Swimmer Kenneth To dies at 26 while training in Florida March 19, 2019 | 11:04 AM
Red Sox Blue Jays Exhibition Spring Training
Red Sox
Red Sox-Blue Jays spring training game rained out again March 19, 2019 | 10:12 AM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Here's the latest on Gordon Hayward March 19, 2019 | 9:21 AM
Geno Auriemma UConn Coach
NCAA Tournament
Coaches frustrated after ESPN botches NCAA bracket rollout March 19, 2019 | 8:05 AM
Jacoby Ellsbury New York Yankees
MLB
'It’s almost like I have a new leg’ March 19, 2019 | 8:04 AM
Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas drives past Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, rear, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, March 18, 2019. Thomas returned to play in his first game after being traded in 2017 for Irving. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
What Kyrie Irving had to say about Isaiah Thomas's return to Boston March 19, 2019 | 7:50 AM
Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia (15) throws to first after fielding a ground ball from Minnesota Twins' Jake Cave in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia to begin the 2019 season on the Injured List March 19, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Isaiah Thomas
Celtics
'The world knew my name when I played for the Boston Celtics' March 19, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Ed Markey
Patriots
Ed Markey gives Robert Kraft’s campaign funds to antitrafficking group March 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas drives past Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, rear, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, March 18, 2019. Thomas returned to play in his first game after being traded in 2017 for Irving. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Celtics fall to Nuggets 114-105 in Isaiah Thomas' TD Garden return March 18, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Martellus Bennett is excited that his brother, Michael, will play in New England.
Patriots
Martellus Bennett explains his decision to stay in retirement March 18, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Isaiah Thomas
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas finally gets his Celtics tribute video March 18, 2019 | 7:56 PM
Boston, MA--03/17/2019--Northeastern guard Vasa Pusica walks to the stage in the Curry Student Center at Northeastern University during an NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday watch party. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe) Topic: northeasternbracket Reporter:
College Sports
What national writers are saying about Northeastern's upset potential against Kansas March 18, 2019 | 6:27 PM
College Sports
ESPN leaks women's NCAA bracket hours before selection show March 18, 2019 | 5:40 PM
Michael Bennett NFL
Patriots
A look at how the Patriots roster has changed — so far March 18, 2019 | 1:44 PM
Robert Kraft Roger Goodell NFL
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is Boston's biggest sports villain as an opponent? March 18, 2019 | 12:28 PM
Boston police check bags of spectators near the finish line before the start of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Marathon
Heading to watch the Boston Marathon? Leave these banned items at home. March 18, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Desiree Linden reacts after winning the Boston Marathon in 2018.
Marathon
How much prize money do you get for winning the Boston Marathon? March 18, 2019 | 12:15 PM
Hopkinton, MA - 4-17-17 - Runners at the start of the Boston Marathon from Hopkinton, MA. on April. 17, 2017. Bill Greene / Globe Staff.
Marathon
What time does the Boston Marathon start? March 18, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Former Celtic Isaiah Thomas plays for the Nuggets in 2019.
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas played pickup basketball at Emerson on Sunday March 18, 2019 | 10:43 AM
Marquette Seton Hall NCAA Basketball
NCAA Tournament
5 potential first-round upsets in the NCAA Tournament March 18, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Jozy Altidore Goal MLS
Soccer
Video: Jozy Altidore scores winner to lead Toronto FC over Revolution March 18, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Jason McCourty, who delivered in the Super Bowl, is coming back to the Patriots on a two-year deal.
Patriots
What experts are saying about the Patriots' offseason so far March 18, 2019 | 5:50 AM
Columbus Crew New England Revolution
Soccer
Robert Kraft's other problem: Soccer March 18, 2019 | 5:00 AM
College Sports
Duke earns No. 1 overall seed in men’s NCAA Tournament March 17, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Joel Embiid 76ers
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 52, but Joel Embiid's 40 lead Sixers over Bucks March 17, 2019 | 8:16 PM
College Sports
What Northeastern had to say about its first-round opponent in NCAAs March 17, 2019 | 6:47 PM
Boston sports villains
Sports News
Bracket: Who is Boston's biggest sports villain? March 17, 2019 | 6:24 PM
Ryan Fitzpatrick
NFL
Ryan Fitzpatrick agrees to 2-year contract with Dolphins March 17, 2019 | 3:52 PM