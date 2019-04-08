NBA playoff matchups close to being set

Golden State clinched the No. 1 seed in West, and the East's field is nearly done.

D'Angelo Russell
D'Angelo Russell reacts after a Brooklyn basket during the second half. –AP Photo/Darron Cummings
By
TIM REYNOLDS
AP,
2:24 AM

A look at where things stand in the NBA playoff picture, with three days remaining in the regular season:

Eastern Conference

Finally, a lot of clarity.

On Sunday, two of the remaining three spots got grabbed. Three more seeds were locked in, as was the first official matchup for when the playoffs start this weekend.

Orlando, in for the first time since 2012.

Brooklyn, in for the first time since 2015.

Detroit, not in yet. Charlotte, still with a chance. Miami, down to the slimmest chance imaginable.

Milwaukee was already the No. 1 seed, Toronto was the No. 2 seed — and now, a whole lot more is known after a very long, very hectic Sunday. Philadelphia will be the No. 3 seed for the second straight year. Boston is the No. 4 seed and will open against No. 5 Indiana, in the first matchup that is locked into place.

Advertisement

Detroit is in the driver’s seat for the last spot. Charlotte improved its chances after beating the Pistons on Sunday. Miami also has life, though needs a whole lot of things to break its way and no longer controls its own destiny after an overtime loss in Toronto. The Heat need to win both of their remaining games and get a ton of help.

Brooklyn clinched by winning in Indiana and sweeping a road-road back-to-back that started Saturday in Milwaukee. Orlando went into Boston and prevailed, winning its way in and clinching the Southeast Division title for good measure. Steve Clifford’s first season as coach of the Magic is now, officially, a banner one.

Western Conference

The road to the Western Conference title now goes through Oracle Arena.

Golden State, the two-time defending NBA champions, wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the West playoffs by beating the Los Angeles Clippers in what might turn out to be a first-round pairing.

The Clippers fell from sixth place to eighth place, getting leaped by both Oklahoma City and San Antonio. The Thunder and Spurs both won on Sunday and are now sixth and seventh, respectively.

Denver’s gap over Houston was sliced to a half-game; the Nuggets rested three stars and lost in Portland, while the Rockets made an NBA-record 27 3-pointers and rolled past Phoenix. The win over the Nuggets kept the Blazers in fourth out West.

Advertisement

Utah’s seven-game winning streak was snapped by the Los Angeles Lakers, and home-court for Round 1 might be out of realistic reach now for the Jazz — though, mathematically, it’s still possible.

Monday’s games

None on Monday. In most years, the NBA typically has an off day to coincide with the NCAA men’s championship game.

Tuesday’s games

Charlotte at Cleveland: Hornets look to keep hope alive against the Cavaliers, who have dropped nine straight games.

Memphis at Detroit: The easiest path for the Pistons to the playoffs is this: beat the Grizzlies, then beat the Knicks.

Philadelphia at Miami: Meaningless for 76ers, and very possibly the final time Dwyane Wade will play basketball in Miami.

Buy Tickets

Toronto at Minnesota: The only meaning here is a win would give the Raptors home-court should they reach the NBA Finals.

Golden State at New Orleans: Similar to the Raptors, the only meaning is Warriors still can get the No. 2 overall seed.

Denver at Utah: The Jazz need one more win to be certain of finishing fifth, which is likely where they’ll end up anyway.

Houston at Oklahoma City: The Thunder still have a sliver of a chance to get to the No. 5 spot, or could fall to No. 8.

Portland at L.A. Lakers: Blazers need one more win to clinch home-court in the first round, in the season-finale for L.A.

Games with no playoff implications: Boston at Washington, New York at Chicago, Phoenix at Dallas.

Note of the day

If Utah (49-31) wins either of its final two games, it would give the Western Conference five 50-win teams this season. And that would mark the 32nd time since 2000 that a 50-win team will open the playoffs on the road — with all 32 of those teams having hailed from the West. The last 50-win team in the East to start the playoffs on the road was the 1998 Atlanta Hawks.

Quote of the day

Advertisement

“Everybody worked hard all season long. And we have more to go.” — Orlando forward Aaron Gordon, who is going to the playoffs for the first time.

TOPICS: NBA NBA Playoffs Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Brad Marchand
Bruins
NHL playoff primer: Bruins, Maple Leafs meet again April 8, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Terrence Ross, Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Magic rally past Celtics, earn 1st playoff berth in 7 years April 7, 2019 | 10:04 PM
Mitch Moreland Red Sox
Red Sox
Awful opening trip ends with a win for the Red Sox April 7, 2019 | 7:13 PM
NHL
Being Tom Wilson: Inside the life of hockey's most hated man April 7, 2019 | 6:56 PM
Paul DePodesta
NFL
How a Moneyball analytics geek turned the Cleveland Browns into a contender April 7, 2019 | 4:44 PM
NHL
'Best time of year:' NHL playoff matchups set April 7, 2019 | 4:11 PM
NHL
No Canada: Nation's Stanley Cup drought approaches 26 years April 7, 2019 | 3:49 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Here's the latest on Dustin Pedroia April 7, 2019 | 3:44 PM
David Price
Red Sox
'I don't think anybody has ever gotten their World Series rings and gotten booed' April 7, 2019 | 12:19 PM
Boston Bruins Toronto Maple Leafs
Bruins
Here's the schedule for the Bruins-Maple Leafs series April 7, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski makes his first public appearance in Boston since retiring April 7, 2019 | 10:01 AM
Arie Irawan
Golf
Golfer dies in hotel room, 4th round of tournament canceled April 7, 2019 | 3:32 AM
Brad Stevens, Dwyane Wade
NBA
The Heat need a win to guarantee Dwyane Wade's playoff push will continue April 7, 2019 | 2:41 AM
Red Sox Diamondbacks Baseball
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to 2-8 after Carson Kelly's walk-off hit lifts Diamondbacks April 7, 2019 | 1:29 AM
Michael Mancienne and the Revolution are off to a 1-4-1 start to the season.
Soccer
Revolution drop 1-0 road game to Columbus Crew April 6, 2019 | 10:05 PM
Brock Holt loves life as Griffin's dad, but his son got the best of him before Opening Day by poking him in the eye.
Red Sox
Brock Holt's 2-year-old son sent him to the injured list April 6, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Kyle Guy of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates with teammates after defeating the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.
College Sports
Last-second free throws send Virginia to championship game April 6, 2019 | 8:52 PM
Tuukka Rask watches a tribute video with his family Saturday.
Bruins
Here are the winners of the Bruins' end-of-season awards April 6, 2019 | 6:37 PM
Jake DeBrusk and Jan Rutta reach out to grab the puck flying in front of them in the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' regular-season finale April 6, 2019 | 6:19 PM
Paul Pierce and Dwyane Wade had many battles throughout their careers.
Celtics
Paul Pierce believes he had a better NBA career than Dwyane Wade April 6, 2019 | 5:45 PM
Nikita Kucherov scores on Tuukka Rask during the third period Saturday.
Bruins
Bruins wrap up regular season with loss to Tampa Bay Lightning April 6, 2019 | 3:54 PM
Diamondbacks shortstop Ketel Marte celebrates his fourth-inning home run.
Red Sox
Diamondbacks pound Red Sox 15-8 April 5, 2019 | 10:57 PM
Kyrie Irving shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Cory Joseph during the first half.
Celtics
Celtics run away from Pacers to take control of No. 4 seed April 5, 2019 | 10:41 PM
Nick Saban
Patriots
'Belichick would chew my butt out, man.' April 5, 2019 | 3:32 PM
Troy Tulowitzki Yankees
MLB
Yankees holding it together amid mounting injuries, but how much more can they endure? April 5, 2019 | 2:05 PM
Zion Williamson Duke Basketball
College Sports
Zion Williamson wins AP men's basketball college player of the year April 5, 2019 | 1:40 PM
Zach Senyshyn Charlie Coyle NHL
Bruins
'My hands have been sweating non-stop' April 5, 2019 | 11:37 AM
Bruce Bowen Celtics NBA
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Which player do you wish the Celtics had never let go? April 5, 2019 | 11:11 AM
Marathon
'Being so young (13) and the oldest of six kids, I turned to running to cope with my pain' April 5, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Marathon
Patrick Sheehan is running Boston for his son Declan April 5, 2019 | 10:52 AM