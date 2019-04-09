Dwyane Wade’s final game in Miami was everything he wanted — and then some

There was even a "Paul Pierce sucks" chant.

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade stands during a ceremony in his honor as he is playing his final regular-season home game. –The Associated Press
By
TIM REYNOLDS
AP,
April 9, 2019

MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade’s wife was slapping his backside in celebration.

His oldest son, the heir to the Wade basketball throne, was on the Miami bench for the final minutes.

Former President Barack Obama sent a video. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were courtside. The “M-V-P” chants rained down while Wade played, one more time, the last Miami steps in this season-long One Last Dance.

Wade’s final game in Miami was everything he wanted, and then some. Late in the fourth quarter, the crowd at American Airlines Arena even started a loud “Paul Pierce sucks” chants — in reference to the former Celtics star’s claims that he had a better career than Wade.

Advertisement

Wade scored 30 points in the tribute-filled game, and the Heat sent him off a winner by defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 122-99 on Tuesday night. It was festive, all the way to the end, even though the Heat learned during the third quarter that they were eliminated from playoff contention.

“Wade County,” Wade shouted to the crowd after the game after he jumped up onto the courtside table where Heat managing general partner Micky Arison sits, one last time, one last celebration. “I love you.”

They loved him back. They have for 16 years. They will for 16 more, and 16 more after that, and 16 more after that, too.

“I’m still just amazed, even after all these years,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I’ve seen him go into his bag of tricks so many times and just compartmentalize. But I’m truly amazed that he was able to perform like that tonight.”

Bam Adebayo scored 19, Justise Winslow scored 16 and Hassan Whiteside added 15 for the Heat. The Heat were aware that Memphis had a big lead against Detroit, a must-win for the Grizzlies to keep Miami alive in the playoff race, but the Pistons rallied.

“It still was a beautiful night,” Spoelstra said.

Advertisement

Wade’s career will end Wednesday in Brooklyn, when Miami plays its regular-season finale. He checked out for the last time with 1:02 left, embracing teammates and his son Zaire — who was on the Heat bench.

Greg Monroe scored 18 points and Ben Simmons scored 16 for Philadelphia, which entered Tuesday already locked into the No. 3 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs and rested Joel Embiid and J.J. Redick. Simmons played only 21 minutes, Tobias Harris shot 3 for 16 in 20 minutes and Jimmy Butler scored only four points in 16 minutes.

Butler did get one prize — he was the recipient of Wade’s final postgame jersey exchange with an opponent.

Buy Tickets

“Special, to see my brother get as much love as he deserves,” Butler said. “He’s one of the greatest to play this game and I’m so happy he gets to go out on his terms.”

Jonathon Simmons scored 14 for the 76ers, who knew they were witnessing Wade history.

“To see him be celebrated that way was the only positive of the night,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said.

Wade scored the first basket of the game on a dunk, Philadelphia scored the next eight — and it was all Miami the rest of the way. Winslow had three 3-pointers and Wade scored six points in a 22-2 Heat run that put Miami in control early, and the outcome was never in question again.

The final minutes were all Wade. He swished a 3-pointer. He banked in a pair of them. He got slapped on his backside by a fan — in this case, it was permitted, since the fan was his wife Gabrielle Union-Wade. He scored 14 of his points in that final quarter.

Advertisement

It was his night.

The game was the sideshow.

The 20,153 fans came to see him.

Wade did not disappoint, one last time.

“I’m the most thankful person in this city,” Wade said.

Tip-ins

76ers: This is the first time Philadelphia has posted consecutive seasons of 50 or more wins since 1984-85 and 1985-86. … Philadelphia missed 17 of its first 18 tries from 3-point range.

Heat: Udonis Haslem — also a three-time Heat champion, like Wade — played most of the fourth quarter with Wade. It took Haslem less than a minute to do one of the things he does best — take a charge. … Wade played in 575 games in a Heat uniform at home. Miami won 401 of them, and he scored 13,323 points in those contests.

McGruder decision

Miami will not be a tax team this year, saving about a $5 million payment because Rodney McGruder was claimed Tuesday by the Los Angeles Clippers — two days after he was waived by the Heat. If Miami had won at Toronto on Sunday, McGruder would likely still be with the Heat. “That was one of the tougher franchise moves our organization has had to make,” said Spoelstra, who raves about McGruder.

Rest day

The 76ers plan to sit Embiid and Redick again Wednesday, and will also give Ben Simmons and Harris the night off. “Some people like to have a rhythm going into it, some people like to have time off. I don’t think you can appoint the perfect formula,” Brown said.

Up next

76ers: Host Chicago on Wednesday.

Heat: Visit Brooklyn on Wednesday.

TOPICS: NBA Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Chris Sale is not right April 10, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Dirk Nowitzki
NBA
Dirk Nowitzki announces retirement after final home game for Mavs April 10, 2019 | 3:25 AM
Celtics
Wizards lose their 50th game of the season to the Celtics April 9, 2019 | 10:29 PM
Jimmy Kimmel
Red Sox
Jimmy Kimmel interviews 'Brock Holt's son' after he scratched his dad's eye April 9, 2019 | 10:19 PM
Magic Johnson, president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, applauds as he watches the kiss cam on the scoreboard during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game between the Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Oklahoma City won 110-93. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
NBA
Magic Johnson abruptly resigns as Lakers' president April 9, 2019 | 9:41 PM
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Patrick Reed of the United States celebrates with his wife Justine after making par 18th green during the final round to win the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Golf
The most unwelcome fan in Patrick Reed's gallery: His dad April 9, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Chris Sale walks off the mound after the top of the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox stumble again, beaten in home opener by Toronto 7-5 April 9, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz
Red Sox
Manny Ramirez on taking part in the Red Sox’ celebration: ‘I wanted to come and say hi to the fans’ April 9, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Patriots announce preseason schedule April 9, 2019 | 3:30 PM
Patriots Red Sox Fenway Park home opener ceremony
Red Sox
The Patriots joined the Sox to celebrate the teams' recent championships April 9, 2019 | 3:16 PM
Carlton Pickron and Teresa Fitts in Hopkinton in 2014.
Marathon
It started because of the jackets. But more than 30 years later, he is still volunteering for the Boston Marathon. April 9, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Red Sox World Series Rings 2018
Red Sox
Here are the Red Sox' 2018 World Series rings April 9, 2019 | 2:57 PM
Kerri McGrath with her son, Colin.
Marathon
'It was really hard to find anything to be motivated about after the accident' April 9, 2019 | 2:16 PM
Manny Ramirez Curt Schilling
Red Sox
Manny Ramirez, Curt Schilling among former Red Sox to participate in ring ceremony April 9, 2019 | 1:37 PM
Chris Sale Nathan Eovaldi Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Blue Jays series April 9, 2019 | 1:01 PM
Marathon
JT Peebles is prepping for his 7th straight Boston. He wants to hit at least 10 in a row. April 9, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Morgan Rielly
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying about another playoff matchup with Toronto April 9, 2019 | 11:49 AM
Penguins Islanders NHL Playoffs 2019
NHL
NHL playoffs: Previewing the Eastern Conference's first-round matchups April 9, 2019 | 11:49 AM
Marathon
Adrienne Dion is running Boston for BMC after they cared for her mom April 9, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Marathon
Tyler Wiseman is running Boston for everyone impacted by the marathon bombing April 9, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Red Sox activate Dustin Pedroia off injured list April 9, 2019 | 10:44 AM
Marathon
'Aidan is a champion. He deserves to be a child.' April 9, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Mookie Betts J.D. Martinez Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Blue Jays 7-5 in home opener April 9, 2019 | 10:06 AM
The Patriots at Fenway Park in 2017 after another Super Bowl win.
Red Sox
Why Lou Merloni is not happy about the Patriots being at the Red Sox home opener April 9, 2019 | 9:27 AM
Cuba Major League Baseball Trump Administration
MLB
Trump ends Obama-era deal between MLB and Cuban Baseball Federation April 9, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Mitch Moreland Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
‘Last year was Disney World. This year is real baseball' April 9, 2019 | 7:47 AM
Brandon Carlo NHL Boston Bruins
Bruins
How Brandon Carlo is treating his long-awaited postseason debut April 9, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Your guide to what's new at Fenway in 2019 April 9, 2019 | 6:51 AM
Rafael Devers Alex Cora
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Just 11 games into the season, the 2019 Red Sox need a fresh start from their fresh start April 9, 2019 | 5:00 AM
NCAA Tournament
Cavs get their title, 85-77 in OT over Texas Tech April 8, 2019 | 11:56 PM