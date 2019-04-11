The field is set: NBA matchups for 2019 playoffs finalized

Cory Joseph, Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Cory Joseph. –AP Photo/Michael Conroy
By
TIM REYNOLDS
AP,
2:43 AM

MIAMI (AP) — The last spot in the NBA playoffs went to the Detroit Pistons.

Their reward: A series against MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The drama of the regular season went all the way to the very end of the regular season, with seven of the eight first-round playoff matchups not being clinched until the final night was in the books — the last three of them, out West, going down to literally the final moments.

The two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors will start their quest for a fourth title in five years against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Advertisement

“It’s not going to be as easy as people think it is,” Warriors star Kevin Durant said.

That’s the beauty of the playoffs. It’s not supposed to be easy.

First-round games in all eight series will be played starting Saturday and Sunday. The second round cannot begin until April 27 at the earliest, the conference finals couldn’t start before May 12 and the NBA Finals will start on May 30.

Eastern Conference

The only matchup in the NBA that was set before Wednesday night was No. 4 Boston against No. 5 Indiana.

Everything else, just like all the West matchups, fell into place during Game 82s on Wednesday.

The Bucks, the NBA’s top overall seed, play the Pistons. No. 2 Toronto draws No. 7 Orlando, with the Magic in the postseason for the first time since 2012. And No. 3 Philadelphia — a team wrapped in intrigue right now — will face No. 6 Brooklyn.

Joel Embiid played in only 10 of the 76ers’ 24 games since the All-Star break, and general manager Elton Brand told reporters Wednesday that “it is possible” the team’s best scorer and rebounder won’t be ready to start the playoffs.

Embiid isn’t the only injury situation that made headlines Wednesday: The Celtics announced that Marcus Smart will miss four to six weeks with an injury to his left oblique — a massive blow to Boston.

Western Conference

Advertisement

Portland rallied from 28 points down on Wednesday against Sacramento — which blew a lead that large for the second time this season.

Denver finished on a 15-0 run to beat Minnesota.

And with that, the West bracket was shaken up one last time before it was finally set.

Top-seeded Golden State will face the eighth-seeded Clippers, a matchup that was known after early results Wednesday. The rest went right down to the wire, with No. 2 Denver facing No. 7 San Antonio, No. 3 Portland getting No. 6 Oklahoma City and No. 4 Houston facing No. 5 Utah. It was a worst-case for Houston, which entered the season’s final night in place to finish second, third or fourth in the West.

Buy Tickets

The way the results fell means the Rockets, if they get past the Jazz, would likely see the Warriors in the second round — and not in the Western Conference finals. So there will be no rematch of last year’s title series out West, a tussle where the Rockets had a 3-2 series lead before Chris Paul’s hamstring balked and the Warriors went on to advance and reach the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets clinched the No. 2 seed with their big rally to top the Timberwolves. The Blazers got to the No. 3 spot with their wild comeback to beat the Kings. The combination of those results dropped Houston to the No. 4 seed.

Saturday schedule

All times Eastern

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday schedule

All times Eastern

Indiana at Boston, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Scoring mark

NBA teams averaged 111.2 points this season, the 11th-highest mark in league history.

It’s also the highest scoring clip in the league since 1970-71.

Records were set for 3-pointers made and attempted for the seventh straight season, along with total points for the fifth time in the last six years. NBA teams scored 273,573 points this season, fueled by new rules that allowed offenses more freedom of movement, a league-wide commitment to playing at a faster pace — and the still-growing love affair with the 3-pointer.

In the 2012-13 season, NBA teams averaged 20 attempts from 3-point range — which was a record at that time. This season, they averaged 32 attempted 3s per game.

Farewell

A pair of legends played for the final time Wednesday night — and went out in style.

Dwyane Wade had a triple-double for Miami at Brooklyn, 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Dirk Nowitzki had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas at San Antonio.

The Heat and Mavericks both lost, which was irrelevant to both clubs. The nights were about Wade and Nowitzki, both All-Stars this season.

TOPICS: NBA Basketball NBA Playoffs Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Marcus Smart.
Celtics
Marcus Smart out 4-6 weeks with partially torn oblique muscle April 10, 2019 | 10:17 PM
Joan Benoit Samuelson Boston Marathon John Kerry
Marathon
8 questions with Boston Marathon legend Joan Benoit Samuelson April 10, 2019 | 3:21 PM
Dwayne Wade Paul Pierce NBA
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who had the better career, Paul Pierce or Dwyane Wade? April 10, 2019 | 3:02 PM
Buccaneers tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (87) celebrates after catching a touchdown against the Falcons on, Sept. 11, 2016, in Atlanta.
Patriots
Patriots sign tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a one-year deal April 10, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Bill Belichick Super Bowl Parade
Patriots
Bill Belichick talked about how he may approach the 2019 NFL Draft April 10, 2019 | 2:18 PM
LeBron James
NBA
How the Lakers fell apart this season April 10, 2019 | 1:08 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Lawyers: Robert Kraft will suffer ‘irreparable harm’ if video is released in Fla. prostitution case April 10, 2019 | 12:36 PM
Tom Brady Patriots NFL
Marathon
Tom Brady shared a hype video for Boston Marathon runners April 10, 2019 | 11:10 AM
Stephen Gostkowski Patriots Kicker
Patriots
Patriots reportedly agree to terms with Stephen Gostkowski April 10, 2019 | 11:05 AM
Pedro Martinez, Manny Ramirez
Red Sox
Manny Ramirez and Jerry Remy had a moment of reflection in the NESN booth April 10, 2019 | 10:28 AM
Tampa Bay Lightning NHL Hockey
NHL
What the NHL-best Lightning said before the Stanley Cup Playoffs April 10, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers
NFL
Aaron Rodgers calls Packers report 'a smear attack' by 'irrelevant, bitter players' April 10, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Kyle Korver Utah Jazz NBA
NBA
Utah Jazz's Kyle Korver speaks out on white privilege in the NBA April 10, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Luis Severino Yankees MLB
MLB
Yankees' Luis Severino unable to throw for six weeks after setback April 10, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Tom Brady laser
Patriots
Man cited for allegedly pointing laser at Tom Brady during AFC championship game April 10, 2019 | 6:41 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Chris Sale is not right April 10, 2019 | 5:00 AM
D'Angelo Russell, Robert Williams III
NBA
The final day of the NBA's regular season arrives, with much to decide April 10, 2019 | 3:36 AM
Dirk Nowitzki
NBA
Dirk Nowitzki announces retirement after final home game for Mavs April 10, 2019 | 3:25 AM
NBA
Heat fans started a 'Paul Pierce sucks' chant during Dwyane Wade's final home game April 9, 2019 | 10:58 PM
Celtics
Wizards lose their 50th game of the season to the Celtics April 9, 2019 | 10:29 PM
Jimmy Kimmel
Red Sox
Jimmy Kimmel interviews 'Brock Holt's son' after he scratched his dad's eye April 9, 2019 | 10:19 PM
Magic Johnson, president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, applauds as he watches the kiss cam on the scoreboard during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game between the Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Oklahoma City won 110-93. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
NBA
Magic Johnson abruptly resigns as Lakers' president April 9, 2019 | 9:41 PM
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Patrick Reed of the United States celebrates with his wife Justine after making par 18th green during the final round to win the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Golf
The most unwelcome fan in Patrick Reed's gallery: His dad April 9, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Chris Sale walks off the mound after the top of the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox stumble again, beaten in home opener by Toronto 7-5 April 9, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz
Red Sox
Manny Ramirez on taking part in the Red Sox’ celebration: ‘I wanted to come and say hi to the fans’ April 9, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Patriots announce preseason schedule April 9, 2019 | 3:30 PM
Tom Brady Patriots NFL
Patriots
Tom Brady missed the Red Sox home opener but still congratulated the ballclub April 9, 2019 | 3:28 PM
Patriots Red Sox Fenway Park home opener ceremony
Red Sox
The Patriots joined the Sox to celebrate the teams' recent championships April 9, 2019 | 3:16 PM
Carlton Pickron and Teresa Fitts in Hopkinton in 2014.
Marathon
It started because of the jackets. But more than 30 years later, he is still volunteering for the Boston Marathon. April 9, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Red Sox World Series Rings 2018
Red Sox
Here are the Red Sox' 2018 World Series rings April 9, 2019 | 2:57 PM