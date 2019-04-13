Brooklyn Nets stun Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1

"We've got the right pieces to keep it going," D'Angelo Russell said.

Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert, right, dunks the ball as Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, left, defends during the first half in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.
Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert, right, dunks the ball as Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, left, defends during the first half in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs on Saturday. –Chris Szagola / AP Photo
By
DAN GELSTON
AP,
April 13, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — D’Angelo Russell rang up a scoring burst that helped Brooklyn dial up an upset and filled Philly’s home court with a barrage of boos.

All-Star Ben Simmons wants to put the fans on mute — and the Sixers could stand to silence their cellphones.

“If you’re going to boo, then stay on that side,” Simmons said.

Russell flashed some postseason magic, playing like the All-Star leader Brooklyn needed with 26 points, and Caris LeVert scored 23 to lead the Nets to an impressive 111-102 win Saturday over the 76ers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Advertisement

“We’ve got the right pieces to keep it going,” Russell said.

Check out this update on a mobile device: A Nets team that got hot late just to make the playoffs has the upper hand on the road over a 51-win team stocked with stars.

“I think earlier in the season, especially when we were struggling, we’d lose games like that,” coach Kenny Atkinson said.

Not in April.

Russell, LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie gave the Sixers fits off the dribble, buried open looks from 3-point range (11 of 26) and smoked a Sixers team that resembled one straight out of the early Process era.

Russell got the first win of his playoff career and the last laugh, scoring 14 points in the third quarter and leading the Nets to one of the biggest wins since they moved to Brooklyn. It came days after Los Angeles Lakers executive Magic Johnson, who dumped Russell on the Nets, resigned. Russell, who scored 19 points in the second half, can safely scroll through his phone to see his Nets are trending.

The 76ers might want to keep their phones on lock.

Sixers benchwarmer Amir Johnson was caught by TV cameras sitting on the bench and scrolling through his phone late in the fourth quarter and the Sixers down big. Johnson showed All-Star Joel Embiid whatever message was on the phone and then slid it into his warmup pants pocket.

Advertisement

Embiid said Johnson received an update on a sick daughter. Sixers coach Brett Brown called Johnson’s actions “completely unacceptable.”

So was Philadelphia’s performance.

Jimmy Butler scored 36 points and saved the Sixers, widely considered a favorite to at least reach the East semis, from losing by 25. Embiid slogged his way through 24 forgettable minutes on his bum left knee. Simmons was a postseason dud against Russell, his high school teammate.

The sixth-seeded Nets turned Philly in the city of 20,000 boos — and that’s just counting the ones echoing throughout the Wells Fargo Center — as they phoned in one of their worst efforts of the season.

Buy Tickets

Sixers starters Simmons, Tobias Harris and JJ Redick combined to shoot 11 of 31 from the floor for 18 points. The Sixers missed 22 of 25 3-pointers.

“We all got to do a better job. Us. The fans. We have to bring the fun,” Embiid said.

Poised for a postseason breakthrough, Russell flourished and hit a string of jumpers in the third that never let the Sixers seriously chip away at the lead. LeVert’s third 3 in the fourth made it a 16-point game and there was no looking back — at least not for Russell as he raised his arms in celebration as he headed down the tunnel into Brooklyn’s locker room.

“I trust our offense. We got great minds behind it,” Russell said. “Coach set us up earlier this season with a routine and recipe for the offense and it’s been flowing ever since.”

Embiid was introduced to a roaring standing ovation and heard chants of “MVP!” and “Trust the Process” when he opened the game with two free throws.

Advertisement

But he just wasn’t ready to play at an All-Star level for any serious length of time. He was hit with a technical when he shoved Jared Dudley to the ground and went back to the locker room for more treatment with about 3 minutes left in the first half. He scored 22 points — including 12 free throws — and had 15 rebounds.

Butler kept the Sixers in the game with a sensational first half that showed why the franchise surrendered so much to land the four-time All-Star. He buried a 3 at the horn to send the Sixers into the break down 62-54. He was 6 of 10 and scored 23 points while the rest of the Sixers shot 10 of 38 for 31 points.

Embiid has always fancied himself a 3-point shooter, and with tendinitis in his left knee that cost him most of the final month of the season rendering him immobile, he decided to camp out a bit more beyond the arc. He missed all five 3s in the half — and the Sixers missed their first 11.

“I thought that Joel looked like he hadn’t played for a while yet was still dominant,” Brown said.

With or without a healthy Embiid, the Nets were about unstoppable for much of the half with the Sixers clearly not ready to play. Dinwiddie and DeMarre Carroll hit consecutive 3s during a 12-0 run. LeVert hit two straight 3s for a 14-point lead and the Sixers — who had been the darlings of the city during the Process — were soundly booed off the court by 20,000 fans ticked off at a supposed East contender.

TIP-INS

Nets: C Jarrett Allen was whistled for fouls on Philadelphia’s first two possessions.

76ers: Butler and Tobias Harris are both eligible for free agency and could stick around after they were acquired in mid-season trades. Team owner Josh Harris said both players could be re-signed. “It’s really hard to get good players of their caliber. Now that we’ve attracted them into our system, we’re going to work really hard at keeping them around for a while,” Harris said.

VOTE OF CONFIDENCE?

Harris said Brown was a “great coach” but offered no assurance he would return to the bench for another season if the Sixers failed to make a deep run in the playoffs.

“We think he’s the right leader to take us where we need to go in the playoffs,” Harris said. “I’m focused on the Brooklyn Nets.”

UP NEXT

Game 2 is Monday in Philadelphia.

TOPICS: NBA Basketball Celtics NBA Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Tuukka Rask makes a glove save in the third period Saturday.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask stops 30 shots, Bruins beat Leafs 4-1 to tie series 1-1 April 13, 2019 | 10:50 PM
The Patriots reportedly brought in Demaryius Thomas on Wednesday.
Patriots
Here's who the Patriots brought in for workouts this week April 13, 2019 | 10:01 PM
Rob Gronkowski Bruins
Bruins
Rob Gronkowski gets the festivities started at Bruins playoff game April 13, 2019 | 8:43 PM
D.J. Augustin of the Orlando Magic reacts after hitting the game-winning shot Saturday.
NBA
D.J. Augustin buries winning 3, Magic beat Raptors 104-101 April 13, 2019 | 8:41 PM
Luke Walton is the new coach of the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
Luke Walton reportedly reaches agreement to coach Sacramento Kings April 13, 2019 | 6:57 PM
Sarah Sellers Boston Marathon
Marathon
Sarah Sellers returns to the Boston Marathon a year after her surprising 2nd-place finish April 13, 2019 | 5:34 PM
Rafael Devers catches Jonathan Villar attempting to steal third base Saturday.
Red Sox
Orioles score 4 runs in 6th inning to pull away from Red Sox April 13, 2019 | 5:12 PM
Crossing the finish line of the 2017 B.A.A. Half Marathon.
Marathon
A Secret Service agent was paralyzed on the job. Now, he’s taking on the Boston Marathon. April 13, 2019 | 4:51 PM
A drone was flown over Fenway Park in the late innings of Thursday night’s ballgame.
Red Sox
Police seize drone flown by youth over Red Sox game April 13, 2019 | 4:14 PM
Gordon Hayward will be key for the Celtics in the playoffs.
Celtics
Celtics power rankings: The playoffs have arrived in Boston April 13, 2019 | 4:08 PM
Larry Cole, right, a Korean War veteran and former master sergeant in the U.S. Army, stands with Sgt. Howard Luckett, a veteran of the Army, Marines and Coast Guard Auxiliary. The two were named co-grand marshals for the 2018 Boston Marathon.
Marathon
Who is the oldest runner in the Boston Marathon? Meet Harwich's Larry Cole. April 13, 2019 | 3:20 PM
Chris Davis registered his first hit of the season.
MLB
Orioles' Chris Davis singles in 1st, ending record hitless streak at 54 April 13, 2019 | 3:02 PM
Jalen Mills Eagles
National
DC police: Eagles' Jalen Mills, Wizards' Devin Robinson arrested for fight April 13, 2019 | 2:34 PM
Gordon Hayward Celtics Pacers
Celtics
Here’s what to watch for as the first round of the NBA playoffs begin April 13, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Bucks Hawks Basketball
NBA
Bucks' Mike Budenholzer voted by NBA coaches as best this season April 13, 2019 | 1:50 PM
Tedy Bruschi
Marathon
'Three rings, three medals': Tedy Bruschi is running the 2019 Boston Marathon for a personal cause April 13, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Pacers, Celtics enter playoff matchup looking for redemption April 13, 2019 | 10:17 AM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Friday, March 29, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
What experts are saying about the Celtics' playoff chances April 13, 2019 | 8:58 AM
Patriots
Patriots sign one-year extension with Patrick Chung April 13, 2019 | 1:53 AM
Sarah Sellers
Marathon
Sarah Sellers might have the craziest schedule in running April 12, 2019 | 11:23 PM
Mitch Moreland hits a double during the first inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox top Baltimore 6-4 for second-straight win April 12, 2019 | 10:43 PM
Umass Amherst sophomore defenseman Cale Makar (16) celebrates a goal against Princeton sophomore goaltender Ryan Ferland (30) in the first period at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts on November 24, 2018. UMass defeated Princeton 3-2 in overtime. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe
College Sports
UMass defenseman Cale Makar wins Hobey Baker award April 12, 2019 | 9:11 PM
Ron Kramer
Marathon
There are about 117 vehicles that escort runners in the Boston Marathon. Meet the man who directs them all. April 12, 2019 | 7:26 PM
David Backes tries to avoid a check by Niklas Kronwall during the first period of a game in November.
Bruins
How David Backes used his Game 1 healthy scratch as a motivating tool April 12, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Participants in the Boston Marathon mobility impaired division cross the starting line.
Marathon
15 runners who will inspire you this Marathon Monday April 12, 2019 | 3:32 PM
Tom Brady Mike Vrabel
Patriots
Patriots and Titans will hold joint practices before preseason game in August April 12, 2019 | 2:29 PM
Tom Brady, Tim Tebow
Patriots
What Tim Tebow had to say about his time as Tom Brady's teammate in 2013 April 12, 2019 | 2:24 PM
Marathon
Hananiah Pierre-Louis is running Boston for BMC. Here's why. April 12, 2019 | 2:23 PM
Marathon
'10 years ago, my biggest fear was that I wouldn’t be able to walk or run' April 12, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Patriots Chiefs
Patriots
Chris Hogan signs as a free agent with Carolina April 12, 2019 | 1:47 PM