Ben Simmons’s triple-double leads 76ers to Game 2 win over Nets

"I was just trying to be me," Simmons said.

Nets 76ers Basketball
Ben Simmons goes up for the shot against Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen. –AP Photo/Chris Szagola
By
DAN GELSTON
AP,
April 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons got an earful from the Philly crowd.

With the same 76ers fans Simmons put on blast for booing in the playoff opener now going wild in Game 2, Simmons cupped a hand to his right ear just like Allen Iverson’s signature move to spur the cheers even louder.

And he did it with Iverson rooting on the Sixers from courtside.

Simmons had 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers had an answer for the pesky Brooklyn Nets in a 145-123 win to even their Eastern Conference playoff series Monday night.

“I was just trying to be me,” Simmons said.

Advertisement

Simmons had a disastrous Game 1 , on the court (nine points) and from a PR perspective after he criticized fans for booing during a game the Sixers were never really in. He backtracked the next day at practice and never gave another 20,591 fans a chance to do anything but roar in approval in Game 2. Simmons flashed the All-Star form that helped lead the Sixers to 51 wins, and was aggressive from tipoff. He used his size and speed to attack the lane and scored 16 points in the half en route to his second career postseason triple-double.

The Sixers busted the game open with a 14-0 run to start the second half and then stretched the lead to 20 on a Simmons steal and fastbreak basket. With a packed house standing, Simmons got a massive ovation when he cupped his hand to his right ear just like Iverson did in his prime.

“I was thinking about the boos from the last game,” Simmons said, smiling. “I have a lot of love for this city.”

Iverson and former Sixers teammate Dikembe Mutombo attended the game and tossed T-shirts into the crowd.

Had Mutombo played in this one, the Nets surely would have received one of his signature finger wags.

Advertisement

“Everybody’s got to bring it,” Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid said. “We need everybody.”

The Sixers got a little something from everybody in this one.

The Nets collapsed in the second half, outplayed and overmatched much as expected by pundits and bookmakers (they were 7.5-point Game 2 underdogs). The Sixers scored 51 points on 18 of 25 shooting and made all 11 free throws in the third.

“We expect a haymaker,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game. “We know it’s coming. They’re too good, too talented. too well coached. It’s coming. It’s going to be how we react.”

Buy Tickets

Not well.

Embiid shook off another game-time decision to play through tendinitis in his left knee and delivered after a sluggish Game 1. Embiid scored 13 points in the third as the Sixers raced to a 29-point lead.

“Whenever I’m out there, I kind of forget about the pain and just try and do the right things,” Embiid said.

On a minutes restriction, Embiid had some unexpected help from popular backup Boban Marjanovic. He scored 14 points in the first half (only Simmons had more with 16) and let the Sixers find a comfort level on offense with Embiid out for long stretches.

“This is just the path we’re on with Joel,” coach Brett Brown said. “There is zero doubt he is our crown jewel.”

Embiid was whistled for a flagrant foul for throwing an elbow at Jarrett Allen late in the half and the Sixers nursing a 65-64 lead.

“I got him pretty good and I’m sorry about it,” Embiid said, laughing at the pseudo apology.

Advertisement

Embiid had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Marjanovic scored 16.

Embiid played ball boy and had the crowd laughing when he hopped off the bench to wipe off a basketball.

The Sixers mopped the floor with the Nets.

The Nets head home for Games 3 and 4 certainly grateful for a split and at least a half of good basketball before the Sixers picked them apart. Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 19 points and D’Angelo Russell had 16.

“I know the Barclays Center is going to be jumping in there,” Russell said. “The buzz around the city is what we needed.”

Tip-ins

Nets: C Jared Dudley sat out with tightness in his right calf.

76ers: Mutombo, who helped lead the Sixers to the 2001 finals, rang the ceremonial bell. Iverson moved from his courtside seat to a suite to sit with actor Jamie Foxx.

Plenty of points

The Sixers topped the 141 points scored in a 1967 playoff game against the San Francisco Warriors to set a team franchise record.

Up next

The series shifts to Barclays Center for Game 3 Thursday night and Game 4 Saturday.

TOPICS: NBA NBA Playoffs Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Calgary Flames v Colorado Avalanche - Game Three
NHL
UMass sophomore Cale Makar scores playoff goal in NHL debut April 16, 2019 | 3:06 AM
DeMarcus Cousins
NBA
'It's significant': DeMarcus Cousins injures left quadriceps early in Game 2 April 16, 2019 | 2:49 AM
Toronto's Auston Matthews celebrates his second-period goal.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Toronto 3-2; Leafs lead series 2-1 April 15, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Marathon
Chad Finn: This year’s Boston Marathon was a tale of two races April 15, 2019 | 8:30 PM
Zdeno Chara pulls Toronto's Nazem Kadri off teammate Jake DeBrusk after Kadri hit DeBrusk into the boards during the third period of Game 2.
Bruins
NHL suspends Leafs' Kadri for rest of series for hit on DeBrusk April 15, 2019 | 8:17 PM
Marko Cheseto competes in the Skinny Raven Half Marathon in Anchorage, Alaska in August 2018.
Marathon
In 2011, Marko Cheseto lost his feet to frostbite. Today, he ran the Boston Marathon in less than three hours April 15, 2019 | 8:06 PM
Boston-04/15/2019 The Boston Marathon finish line- Close race at the finish...Mens winner Lawrence Cherono(left) races yards to the finish with2nd place winner Lelisa Desisa. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Marathon
10 must-see moments from the Boston Marathon April 15, 2019 | 6:26 PM
Zion Williamson
NBA
Zion Williamson entering NBA draft after 1 year at Duke April 15, 2019 | 6:04 PM
Tedy Bruschi 2019 Boston Marathon
Marathon
Tedy Bruschi said his Boston Marathon medals are 'right up there' with his Super Bowl rings April 15, 2019 | 5:50 PM
Desiree Linden 2019 Boston Marathon
Marathon
What defending champion Desiree Linden had to say after her 2019 Boston Marathon finish April 15, 2019 | 4:40 PM
Joan Benoit Samuelsson Marathon 2019
Marathon
Joan Benoit Samuelson made good on her 2019 Boston Marathon promise April 15, 2019 | 4:06 PM
Scott Fauble
Marathon
'Holy bleep, I can’t believe I’m leading the bleeping Boston Marathon' April 15, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Tatyana McFadden after the 2019 Boston Marathon.
Marathon
After flipping over in her wheelchair, Tatyana McFadden rallied to finish 2nd April 15, 2019 | 3:27 PM
Jake DeBrusk Bruins NHL
Bruins
Jake DeBrusk is ready to embrace the villain role in Toronto for Game 3 April 15, 2019 | 3:19 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (29) controls the puck ahead of Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Bruins
Bruins-Leafs: William Nylander will step in at center for Game 3 against Bruins April 15, 2019 | 3:01 PM
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson crosses the finish line.
Marathon
NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson had a lofty goal in his first Boston Marathon. He nearly met it. April 15, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Christian Vázquez Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Red Sox only muster four hits in 8-1 loss to Orioles April 15, 2019 | 2:34 PM
Marathon
12 of the best signs spotted along the 2019 Boston Marathon route April 15, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Tiger Woods Masters 2019 Golf
Golf
Tiger Woods's Masters win delivers high ratings for CBS April 15, 2019 | 2:08 PM
Lawrence Cherono
Marathon
Lawrence Cherono on the epic battle to the finish: 'I was so focused because I've never won a major marathon' April 15, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Mens winner Lawrence Cherono breaks the tape seconds before 2nd place winner Lelisa Desisa.
Marathon
Re-watch the dramatic, down-to-the-wire finish to the men's race April 15, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Tom Brady Twitter
Patriots
Tom Brady will reportedly skip the Patriots' offseason conditioning again April 15, 2019 | 11:56 AM
Daniel Romanchuk
Marathon
Daniel Romanchuk just made history April 15, 2019 | 11:26 AM
Tiger Woods Masters Golf 2019
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Did you root for Tiger Woods to win The Masters? April 15, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Daniel Romanchuk Boston Marathon 2019
Marathon
Here's a list of the 2019 winners April 15, 2019 | 10:31 AM
Marathon
Daniel Romanchuk, Manuela Schaer win Boston Marathon wheelchair divisions April 15, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Des Linden women's elite
Marathon
Reigning champ Des Linden shared some fitting lyrics ahead of the marathon April 15, 2019 | 10:02 AM
Christian Vázquez Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
The Red Sox are rolling out an unorthodox lineup on Patriots' Day April 15, 2019 | 9:53 AM
Tiger Woods is announced as Masters champion at Fenway Park during a Red Sox-Orioles game, April 14, 2019.
Red Sox
Here's how David Price reacted to Tiger Woods winning the Masters April 15, 2019 | 9:15 AM
Jennifer McDermott / AP
Marathon
16 photos from a rainy and wet Hopkinton before the start of the Boston Marathon April 15, 2019 | 8:57 AM