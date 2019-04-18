New Pelicans GM David Griffin: Alvin Gentry is staying — and perhaps Anthony Davis, too

"Rich Paul and I have spoken about Anthony and I think we're both excited about what we can potentially build here."

David Griffin
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin speaks at a news conference before the team's NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Three people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans have reached an agreement in principle to make former Cavaliers GM Griffin the Hornets' new executive vice president of basketball operations. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because contract negotiations are ongoing and no announcement has been made. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) –AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
By
BRETT MARTEL
AP,
2:18 AM

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The Pelicans newly hired top basketball executive said he’s keeping coach Alvin Gentry and wouldn’t rule out the possibility of talking six-time All-Star Anthony Davis into rescinding his trade request and committing to New Orleans long-term.

“We have a very long and successful history together with Klutch Sports,” Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said Wednesday, referring to the agency, led by Rich Paul, that represents Davis. “Rich Paul and I have spoken about Anthony and I think we’re both excited about what we can potentially build here.”

Griffin was Cleveland’s general manager when LeBron James — who also is represented by Paul — was with the Cavaliers and led them to the franchise’s only NBA title.

Advertisement

Davis, who is under contract with the Pelicans for one more season, requested a trade in late January. In the aftermath, the Pelicans fired general manager Dell Demps, who has been effectively replaced by Griffin, albeit under a different title.

The Pelicans hired Griffin on Friday and formally introduced him on Wednesday.

Griffin said he has not yet met with Davis, but disputed the notion that Davis’ situation in New Orleans became too toxic to salvage.

“Quite the opposite, actually,” Griffin said. “Rich is genuinely excited about this situation. Rich represents the greatest player of his generation and he saw LeBron buy into what we were doing and our direction (in Cleveland) and the respect he had for what we did.”

Pelicans owner Gayle Benson said she liked Griffin’s outlook on Davis.

“We certainly don’t want somebody here whose heart isn’t in it, but hopefully Anthony will have a change of heart and if he does, we’ll welcome him back with open arms,” Benson said. “We’d like for him to stay if everybody agrees to it.”

Even if Davis doesn’t say, it is arguably in the Pelicans’ interest to attempt to keep him, if only to create more urgency on the part of prospective trade partners.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Griffin also called the retention of Gentry a “no-brainer.” The two worked together in Phoenix, when Gentry coached the Suns to the Western Conference finals.

Griffin went so far as to call Gentry’s presence as head coach “one of big, big factors in this decision for me.”

“My leadership style is to build a family — a family that loves each other enough to tell each other what they need to hear. Alvin and I can do that for each other,” Griffin said. “Having a partner in this process gives us an enormous leg up.”

Griffin added that when he worked with Gentry in Phoenix, “Alvin was really honest about the fact that he’s at his best when he’s fearless Alvin — when he’s not looking over his shoulder, when he’s not feeling like he has to do everything by himself. And I think we can put him a space to be the best of his angels.”

Buy Tickets

Benson noted that every candidate interviewed for the job eventually given to Griffin said they would be inclined to reatain Gentry, who she credited for doing an “incredible job under very challenging times” this season.

“He just needs to get the right players together,” Benson said later. “We’ve had some bad breaks.”

Griffin was among a half-dozen candidates who interviewed to become New Orleans top basketball operations executive in recent weeks, including interim general manager Danny Ferry.

He said Benson convinced him of her commitment to winning by agreeing to what Griffin described as “outrageous demands” related to his desire to bolster staffing and resources in the front office.

TOPICS: NBA Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics - Game Two
Celtics
'We all have to do a better job': Pacers well aware of the challenge ahead April 18, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia leaves Red Sox game with left knee discomfort April 17, 2019 | 11:33 PM
New York's Brett Gardner, left, celebrates after hitting a seventh-inning grand slam.
Red Sox
Gardner slam lifts Yanks over Red Sox 5-3 for 2-game sweep April 17, 2019 | 10:19 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo shared a progress update as he returns from an ACL tear April 17, 2019 | 10:04 PM
Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Four
Bruins
David Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 6-4 to tie series April 17, 2019 | 10:03 PM
Jayson Tatum Celtics
Celtics
Kyrie Irving scores 37 as the Celtics beat the Pacers 99-91 in Game 2 April 17, 2019 | 9:55 PM
Tom Brady Patriots
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' 2019 schedule April 17, 2019 | 9:08 PM
Bill Belichick, Wyc Grousbeck, Linda Holliday, Emilia Fazzalari
Celtics
Bill Belichick, numerous Patriots attend Celtics-Pacers Game 2 April 17, 2019 | 8:11 PM
Rob Gronkowski Lombardi Trophy Fenway Park
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski dented the Lombardi Trophy bunting a Julian Edelman pitch April 17, 2019 | 6:23 PM
James Adducci holds up his winning ticket after winning more than one million dollars betting on Tiger Woods winning the Masters, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Golf
Tiger Woods bettor has long criminal record in Wisconsin April 17, 2019 | 6:06 PM
Demaryius Thomas Patriots signing
Patriots
6 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas April 17, 2019 | 4:51 PM
FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 29: Willie McGinest is inducted into the New England Patriots hall of fame during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on October 29, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Patriots
Willie McGinest speaks out against Massachusetts bill to ban youth tackle football April 17, 2019 | 4:04 PM
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London
NFL
2019 NFL schedule features 4 games in London and 1 in Mexico City April 17, 2019 | 2:54 PM
D'Qwell Jackson, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Deflategate
Patriots
The linebacker whose interception of Tom Brady started 'Deflategate' just wants his football back April 17, 2019 | 2:29 PM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
David Price wants all 30 MLB teams to play on Jackie Robinson Day April 17, 2019 | 1:37 PM
Al Horford Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Illness may sideline Al Horford for Celtics-Pacers Game 2 tonight April 17, 2019 | 1:07 PM
Patriots
Prosecutors blocked from immediately releasing Robert Kraft video April 17, 2019 | 12:38 PM
David Pastrnak Bruins NHL
Bruins
What NHL analysts are saying about David Pastrnak's playoff production April 17, 2019 | 11:46 AM
Tom Brady at Patriots rookie camp on April 28, 2000.
Patriots
Here's what Tom Brady said to reporters after being drafted by the Patriots in 2000 April 17, 2019 | 9:54 AM
DeMarcus Cousins Golden State NBA
NBA
Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is out indefinitely with a torn left quadriceps April 17, 2019 | 8:43 AM
Cierre Wood NFL Murder Charge
NFL
Former NFL player Cierre Wood and girlfriend charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter April 17, 2019 | 8:23 AM
Red Sox Yankees Erasmo Ramirez
Red Sox
Injuries and early season-struggles make a lesser Red Sox-Yankees rivalry April 17, 2019 | 8:21 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets Tampa Bay Lightning NHL
Sports News
Examining the all-time worst playoff meltdowns after the Lightning's first-round sweep April 17, 2019 | 7:47 AM
Blake Swihart, Red Sox
Red Sox
What could Blake Swihart have been? The Sox never seemed to want to know. April 17, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Islanders Penguins NHL Playoffs
NHL
'We've been overlooked a little bit' April 17, 2019 | 7:28 AM
Marathon
Boston Marathon was a first for its last runner April 16, 2019 | 11:40 PM
Lightning Blue Jackets Hockey
NHL
Blue Jackets stun NHL-best Lightning with a sweep April 16, 2019 | 9:46 PM
Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
Red Sox
Yankees rout struggling Red Sox April 16, 2019 | 9:21 PM
Brad Marchand skates by as Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews celebrates his goal with teammates during Game 3 in Toronto.
Bruins
Bruins' top line struggles to be a difference maker through 3 games April 16, 2019 | 8:21 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Celtics, Rockets, and Bucks eye 2-0 series leads April 16, 2019 | 8:08 PM