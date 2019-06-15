Los Angeles Lakers reportedly trade for Anthony Davis

Davis will be teaming up with three-time NBA champion LeBron James.

Anthony Davis Pelicans
Anthony Davis during the first half. –AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman
By
7:06 PM

The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a blockbuster deal that will send All-Star center Anthony Davis to the L.A., ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday evening.

According to ESPN, the Pelicans will receive a trio of young players — 21-year-old point guard Lonzo Ball, 21-year-old forward Brandon Ingram, and 24-year-old shooting guard Josh Hart — along with a trio of first-round draft picks in exchange for Davis. One of the picks is the No. 4 overall selection in this year’s draft, but details surrounding the other two had not yet been revealed. The Pelicans already hold the No. 1 overall pick after winning the draft lottery in May.

Advertisement

The Celtics were also interested in trading for Davis, but, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, refused to make forward Jayson Tatum available. Davis’s agent Rich Paul made it explicitly clear in an interview with Sports Illustrated last week that if the Celtics had traded for Davis, the deal would have been a one-year rental.

TOPICS: NBA Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
J.D. Martinez celebrates his two-run home run during the fourth inning.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez hits 2 of Boston's 6 HRs in 13-2 rout of Orioles June 14, 2019 | 10:41 PM
Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney speaks during Media Day ahead of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 26, 2019.
Bruins
4 things Don Sweeney must do this offseason June 14, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Michael Roberts
Patriots
Lions waive Michael Roberts after trade with Patriots falls through June 14, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Heath Hembree
Red Sox
Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree placed on IL with elbow strain June 14, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. June 10, 2019. Abel Gonzalez, one of the doctors who operated on David Ortiz after the shooting, speaks to media at Centro de Medicina Avanzada . Orlando Barria for the Boston Globe
David Ortiz
Surgeons in Dominican Republic describe treating David Ortiz June 14, 2019 | 5:10 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Zdeno Chara revealed the extent of his jaw injury June 14, 2019 | 3:39 PM
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Former NBA player Paul Pierce looks on during warm ups prior to Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Celtics
Paul Pierce said the Raptors would win in six games. He was right. June 14, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Bruins
Bruins
The Bruins' offseason begins in a hurry June 14, 2019 | 2:42 PM
Tom Brady graduation message
Patriots
Watch: Tom Brady surprised a hospitalized high school senior with a graduation message June 14, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans
Celtics
Chad Finn: Celtics should go all in for Anthony Davis June 14, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Danny Etling Tom Brady Patriots NFL
Patriots
Tom Brady poked fun at his own lack of speed June 14, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
Why Wyc Grousbeck compared the Celtics' current offseason to 2007 June 14, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Andy Cohen
Bruins
Blues fan Andy Cohen told Seth Meyers about watching Game 7 from TD Garden June 14, 2019 | 10:10 AM
St. Louis Blues Alexander Steen Stanley Cup
NHL
'I'm kind of dumbfounded' June 14, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Michael Roberts
Patriots
4 things to know about tight end Michael Roberts June 14, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Kyle Lowry, back, celebrate after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Raptors capture first NBA title, beat Warriors in Game 6 June 14, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Dave Dombrowski is approaching his fourth trade deadline with the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Comebacks are nice, but when will 2019 Red Sox show they're worth saving? June 14, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., center, celebrates his three-run home run with Xander Bogaerts (2), who scored, as Texas Rangers' Jeff Mathis kneels at home plate during the second inning of a baseball game in Boston, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Five home runs power Red Sox' come-from-behind win over Rangers, 7-6 June 14, 2019 | 7:22 AM
Phil Mickelson
Golf
'I flinched': Phil Mickelson lets another opportunity slide at Pebble Beach June 13, 2019 | 11:26 PM
Red Sox
Alex Cora on Bruins’ Stanley Cup run: ‘The city should be proud.’ June 13, 2019 | 8:03 PM
Zach Sanford of the St. Louis Blues is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a third period goal.
Sports Q
Sports Q: How do you divide up the blame for the Bruins' loss? June 13, 2019 | 7:46 PM
David Backes
Bruins
A quick look at the Bruins' pending free agents June 13, 2019 | 6:57 PM
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Game 7 was most-watched NHL game on record June 13, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Boston 06/12/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Hockey sticks and bags line the hallway along the Bruins locker room late Wednesday night long after the Bruins lost the Stanley Cup to the Blues. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
What Boston sports radio is saying about Blues-Bruins Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 4:25 PM
Red Sox
'I hoped to share a bit of optimism in a time like this' June 13, 2019 | 4:11 PM
St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup
NHL
Parade, rally to honor Stanley Cup champion Blues will be held on Saturday June 13, 2019 | 3:23 PM
Boston Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez throws to first during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 4-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Red Sox
Eduardo Nunez says he's 'embarrassed' by David Ortiz shooting June 13, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Zdeno Chara Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final 2019
Bruins
What experts are saying about the Bruins' Stanley Cup loss June 13, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Zdeno Chara leads the Bruins' handshake line after Game 7.
Bruins
11 postgame photos from the Bruins' devastating Game 7 loss June 13, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Ortiz and wife Tiffany prepared to hit the golf course at a fundraiser in 2013.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz's wife releases new statement on heroic actions to save his life June 13, 2019 | 1:40 PM