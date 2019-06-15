Los Angeles Lakers reportedly trade for Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a blockbuster deal that will send All-Star center Anthony Davis to the L.A., ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday evening.

According to ESPN, the Pelicans will receive a trio of young players — 21-year-old point guard Lonzo Ball, 21-year-old forward Brandon Ingram, and 24-year-old shooting guard Josh Hart — along with a trio of first-round draft picks in exchange for Davis. One of the picks is the No. 4 overall selection in this year’s draft, but details surrounding the other two had not yet been revealed. The Pelicans already hold the No. 1 overall pick after winning the draft lottery in May.

The Celtics were also interested in trading for Davis, but, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, refused to make forward Jayson Tatum available. Davis’s agent Rich Paul made it explicitly clear in an interview with Sports Illustrated last week that if the Celtics had traded for Davis, the deal would have been a one-year rental.