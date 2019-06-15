What Celtics reporters are saying following the Anthony Davis trade

"(Jaylen) Brown and (Jayson) Tatum are breathing a sigh of relief tonight."

Big man Anthony Davis is reportedly heading from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Big man Anthony Davis is reportedly heading from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Los Angeles Lakers. –Tyler Kaufman / AP File Photo
By
,
updated at 1:02 PM

When the news broke Saturday night that Anthony Davis is reportedly heading to the Los Angeles Lakers, it of course also had major ramifications for the Celtics.

The fact that Davis definitely isn’t coming to Boston could play a major role in Kyrie Irving and Al Horford’s upcoming decisions. It could also affect what the Celtics do with their three first-round picks in Thursday’s draft.

Here’s how Celtics reporters reacted to the news that Davis is likely teaming up with LeBron James.

Boston Globe reporter Adam Himmelsbach noted that the Celtics will likely pull back and build around their young core, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as their centerpieces. According to a league source, Himmelsbach said, the Celtics never felt like a deal for Davis was close as discussions unfolded this past week.

Advertisement

“The Celtics had spent years planning for their Anthony Davis moment, but in the end he will be joining one of their biggest rivals instead,” Himmelsbach wrote. 

Davis’s agent, Rich Paul, told Sports Illustrated that Davis would only be a one-year rental for the Celtics if he went there. In the end, that distinction ended up being a potential deal-ruiner, as the Celtics opted not to give up a player the Pelicans wanted in Tatum after hearing that caveat.

Jay King, who covers the Celtics for The Athletic, pointed out that the Celtics have had to adjust their long-term vision many times and will, in all likelihood, have to continue to do so.

MassLive beat writer Tom Westerholm highlighted the importance of the fact that Davis would have only been interested in one year in Boston.

Westerholm followed up in his column, noting that giving up Brown and Tatum wouldn’t have been worth it in the circumstances.

“As soon as Davis made it clear he would sign with the Lakers in free agency, the Celtics understandably couldn’t stomach giving up their young wings for a player who would have been a major flight risk.”

Boston Globe reporter Gary Washburn shared how much he believes this trade will affect Brown and Tatum both short term and long term.

Advertisement

Washburn elaborated in a Sunday article reacting to the trade news.

“What Davis’ absence does for the Celtics is ensure that Tatum and Brown will be the franchise cornerstones barring an unexpected deal for another superstar,” Washburn explained.

The cost of a possible trade for Davis, in his opinion, meant the talks never got off the ground.

“So the deal died before it could even develop into a Twitter rumor and the Celtics move forward with most of the younger core of their roster returning,” Washburn wrote.

Steve Bulpett of The Boston Herald speculated that even if the Celtics had entertained the notion of including players like Tatum, Los Angeles likely still would have held the better offer given the array of draft picks involved.

Buy Tickets

“When the Lakers backed up their truck and unloaded a payload of players and first-round picks onto the Pelicans’ dock,” Bulpett wrote, “there was perhaps no way the Celtics would be willing to hamstring their future by dealing three first-round picks and allowing for other potential exchanges of draft position.”

Globe reporter Chad Finn poked fun at himself, referencing a column he wrote that was published Friday, in which he said the Celtics should “go all in” for Davis. “Never wanted him anyway!” Finn tweeted Saturday night.

TOPICS: NBA Basketball Celtics
Al Horford Gordon Hayward NBA Celtics
Celtics
Chad Finn: Even without Anthony Davis, Celtics are still in a decent situation June 17, 2019 | 12:59 PM
Al Horford and Kyrie Irving earlier in 2019.
Celtics
Here are the latest Celtics offseason updates after missing out on Anthony Davis June 17, 2019 | 10:29 AM
Matt Grzelcyk Bruins
Bruins
Bruins players partied in Boston over the weekend June 17, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers NBA
NBA
LaVar Ball 'guarantees' Lakers will never win another title after trading Lonzo Ball June 17, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Marco Hernandez is greeted after tying Sunday's game in Baltimore with a solo homer in the ninth inning.
Red Sox
Two years and three surgeries later, Marco Hernandez deserved that moment Sunday June 17, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Edwin Encarnacion MLB Yankees
MLB
Yankees plan to use Edwin Encarnación primarily as a designated hitter June 17, 2019 | 7:33 AM
Gary Woodland hits from the rough on the 11th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Sunday.
Golf
Gary Woodland denies history with US Open title at Pebble Beach June 16, 2019 | 9:50 PM
The Los Angeles Lakers have traded Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for star Anthony Davis.
NBA
LeBron James and the Lakers are all in for a wide open 2019-20 June 16, 2019 | 7:46 PM
United States' Carli Lloyd , center, celebrates with Lindsey Horan and Tierna Davidson, right, after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Chile on Sunday.
Soccer
Carli Lloyd, a World Cup starter again, scores 2 as US beats Chile June 16, 2019 | 6:20 PM
David Ortiz
David Ortiz's wife posts Father's Day tribute to him on Instagram June 16, 2019 | 6:20 PM
Rafael Devers follows through on a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the 10th inning Sunday.
MLB
Red Sox use late rally, big 10th inning to beat Orioles 8-6 June 16, 2019 | 5:57 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Zdeno Chara thanks Bruins fans after devastating end to season June 16, 2019 | 12:01 PM
MLB
Yankees get slugger Edwin Encarnación in trade with Mariners June 16, 2019 | 10:15 AM
The Bruins had their end of the season media availability at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday. Zdeno Chara listens to a question.
Bruins
Here's the list of injuries Bruins players were dealing with this postseason June 15, 2019 | 11:30 PM
MLB
Babe Ruth road jersey sells at auction for $5.64 million June 15, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Magic Johnson speaks to reporters prior to a game.
NBA
Here's how Magic Johnson reacted to the Lakers' trade for Anthony Davis June 15, 2019 | 9:36 PM
Chris Sale throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Chris Sale fans 10 to help resurgent Red Sox beat Orioles 7-2 June 15, 2019 | 7:33 PM
Anthony Davis Pelicans
NBA
What the Anthony Davis trade means for the Celtics June 15, 2019 | 7:06 PM
Masai Ujiri
NBA
Raptors president Masai Ujiri's encounter with deputy being investigated June 15, 2019 | 12:52 PM
J.D. Martinez celebrates his two-run home run during the fourth inning.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez hits 2 of Boston's 6 HRs in 13-2 rout of Orioles June 14, 2019 | 10:41 PM
Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney speaks during Media Day ahead of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 26, 2019.
Bruins
4 things Don Sweeney must do this offseason June 14, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Michael Roberts
Patriots
Lions waive Michael Roberts after trade with Patriots falls through June 14, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Heath Hembree
Red Sox
Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree placed on IL with elbow strain June 14, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. June 10, 2019. Abel Gonzalez, one of the doctors who operated on David Ortiz after the shooting, speaks to media at Centro de Medicina Avanzada . Orlando Barria for the Boston Globe
David Ortiz
Surgeons in Dominican Republic describe treating David Ortiz June 14, 2019 | 5:10 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Zdeno Chara revealed the extent of his jaw injury June 14, 2019 | 3:39 PM
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Former NBA player Paul Pierce looks on during warm ups prior to Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Celtics
Paul Pierce said the Raptors would win in six games. He was right. June 14, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Bruins
Bruins
The Bruins' offseason begins in a hurry June 14, 2019 | 2:42 PM
Tom Brady graduation message
Patriots
Watch: Tom Brady surprised a hospitalized high school senior with a graduation message June 14, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans
Celtics
Chad Finn: Celtics should go all in for Anthony Davis June 14, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Danny Etling Tom Brady Patriots NFL
Patriots
Tom Brady poked fun at his own lack of speed June 14, 2019 | 11:30 AM