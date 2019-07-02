Morning sports update: Enes Kanter said he had just 6 minutes to decide on a Trail Blazers contract

"I felt pressured. And I didn't feel comfortable."

Enes Kanter
Enes Kanter before Game 7 of the Blazers-Nuggets series in 2019. –AP Photo/John Leyba
By
10:17 AM

The Celtics signed free agent Enes Kanter to a two-year, $10 million deal. Kanter is a 6-foot-11-inch, 250-pound center, and will have a player option in the second year of his deal.

The Red Sox return to action tonight after getting swept by the Yankees in a disastrous London Series. Boston is in Toronto for a 7:07 p.m. first pitch.

And at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the U.S. women’s national team faces England in the World Cup semifinals.

Did Enes Kanter only get six minutes to decide his future? The Celtics made a free agent move on Monday by agreeing to terms with center Enes Kanter. An interesting subplot in Kanter’s decision-making was that he says he felt pressured to choose too quickly when it came to either staying with his most recent team (the Portland Trail Blazers) or leaving for somewhere else.

Advertisement

At the heart of the matter is a text message Kanter reportedly sent to NBA reporter Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. According to Spears, Kanter claimed he only had six minutes to decide if he would say with Portland:

Kanter subsequently decided to sign with the Celtics. Yet Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard publicly disagreed with his now-former teammate on Twitter:

Lillard’s comment about losing out on two other players “because you’re waiting on one” pertains to Portland’s trade to acquire center Hassan Whiteside from the Heat.

Trivia: Enes Kanter committed to play NCAA basketball before being drafted in the NBA, but was barred from participating because he received more than $33,000 in “impermissible benefits” while playing for Fenerbahce in Turkey. What NCAA school was Kanter committed to?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The school would lose that year (2011) to UConn in the Final Four.

More from Boston.com:

Noel Acciari explained how he agonized over leaving the Bruins in free agency: “[The] Boston organization was nothing but great to me and my family and I want to thank them for everything they’ve done for me,” said Acciari. “It was tough parting with those guys. We were a family up here. But for me and my family we felt the next opportunity presented itself and to be part of a great organization and be able to build a winning team down there made us excited and we wanted to be a part of it.”

Advertisement

Kendrick Perkins is an NBA insider now:

Isaiah Thomas has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Wizards:

Sliding on the last patch of snow: In May, Rick Kuehl and his friends took advantage of eight inches of new snow at Killington ski area in Vermont. He told Boston.com at the time that, “It’s pretty much a given that we’re going to be up at Killington sliding on the last patch of snow.”

To provide an update, Kuehl and his friends did indeed slide on the very last patch of snow at the mountain:

 

On this day: In 1966, Billie Jean King won the first of her 12 Grand Slam titles with a win at Wimbledon. King, as the Associated Press account noted, defeated three-time Brazilian champion Maria Bueno “by solving the problem of how to handle Miss Bueno’s high kicking second service. From then on she dropped only four more point to rattle off the last three games for the match.”

Buy Tickets

In 2000, France’s David Trezeguet smashed in a satisfyingly struck volley to hand his country the UEFA Euro 2000 title in golden-goal extra time against Italy.

And in 2008, a settlement was reached that allowed the Seattle SuperSonics to officially move to Oklahoma City. Sonics chairman Clay Bennett agreed to pay up to $75 million to immediately terminate the team’s lease at Seattle’s KeyArena.

Daily highlight: Pablo Cuevas with the behind-the-back gem:

Trivia answer: Kentucky

TOPICS: NBA NBA free agency 2019 Celtics
Tacko Fall
Celtics
Celtics summer league: 5 updates on 5 players July 2, 2019 | 8:41 AM
Nathan Eovaldi hasn't pitched for the Red Sox since April 17. He'll reportedly return as their closer.
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi as closer? It's panicked proof that the Red Sox bungled winter. July 2, 2019 | 7:56 AM
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs a drill at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Thursday, June 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
How the Patriots' chief competitors changed this offseason July 2, 2019 | 7:13 AM
The Bruins signed former Dallas Stars forward Brett Ritchie to a one-year contract.
Bruins
What lies ahead for the Bruins after the first day of free agency? July 1, 2019 | 9:10 PM
FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Artemi Panarin (9) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in New York. The New York Rangers' rebuild just took a giant leap forward. Winger Artemi Panarin, the top free agent available this offseason, signed a seven-year, $81.5 million deal to join the Rangers, a person with knowledge of the signing told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce terms of the deal Monday, July 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
NHL
Blue Jackets breakup, Sebastian Aho offer sheet highlight Day 1 of free agency July 1, 2019 | 7:30 PM
ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 25: Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitches in the third inning of the game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 25, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
MLB
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at age 27 July 1, 2019 | 5:24 PM
Kevin Durant
NBA
Warriors owner: No other player will wear Kevin Durant's No. 35 July 1, 2019 | 4:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Celtics
Michael Jordan thanked Kemba Walker for his time in Charlotte July 1, 2019 | 4:35 PM
James Dolan Knicks free agency
NBA
How New York media reacted to the Knicks' disastrous first day of NBA free agency July 1, 2019 | 3:23 PM
Enes Kanter in 2019.
Celtics
Celtics sign Enes Kanter July 1, 2019 | 3:11 PM
Boston, MA., 06/24/2019, Boston Celtics draft picks hold press conference at Auerbach Center---left to right, Carson Edwards, Grant Williams, Romeo Langford, Tremont Waters, and they were all smiles. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Celtics
The Celtics released their schedule and roster for NBA Summer League July 1, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox plan to call up righthander Trevor Kelley July 1, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Boston, MA: 10-24-17: The Celtics Jayson Tatum (left, and Jaylen Brown (right) surround the Knicks Lance Thomas under the basket in second half action. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who will be the Celtics' X-factor in the 2019-20 season? July 1, 2019 | 2:51 PM
06/02/15: Boston, MA: Red Sox owner John Henry took questions from the media on the state of his team in the Press Room behind the press box before the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Minnesota Twins in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section: sports topic: Red Sox-Twins (1)
Red Sox
John Henry says he's frustrated by the Red Sox' performance this season July 1, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Manny Ramirez Dan Duquette Red Sox
Red Sox
Here's how much the Red Sox are still paying Manny Ramirez July 1, 2019 | 2:17 PM
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 03: Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during their game at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Celtics
Kemba Walker promises a new style of leadership in a letter to Boston July 1, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Celtics
You can’t blame Al Horford for taking the money, but why, oh why, did it have to be the Sixers, Al? July 1, 2019 | 12:38 PM
Bruins
On opening day of NHL free agency, Bruins lose Noel Acciari July 1, 2019 | 12:18 PM
Celtics
Celtics legend Bob Cousy to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom July 1, 2019 | 11:54 AM
Sports News
Motorcycle racer dies at Colorado race he had won 4 times July 1, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
Kemba Walker explained why he chose the Celtics in free agency July 1, 2019 | 10:07 AM
This undated photo taken from the Facebook page #FindMackenzieLueck shows a Mackenzie Lueck, 23, a senior at the University of Utah, who was last seen a week ago. Police and friends are investigating the disappearance of the University of Utah student who hasn't been heard from since she flew back to Salt Lake City last Monday after visiting family in El Segundo, California. (#FindMackenzieLueck via AP)
Media
A Barstool Sports writer made fun of a missing student. He was fired after she was found dead. July 1, 2019 | 9:58 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: New York Yankees players celebrate during the MLB London Series game between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 30, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Red Sox
What we learned from this weekend's disastrous Red Sox-Yankees London series July 1, 2019 | 8:35 AM
Al Horford Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Al Horford reportedly headed to Sixers June 30, 2019 | 9:41 PM
FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against Indiana Pacers' Cory Joseph (6) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis. Rarely relevant at the same time on the basketball court, the Knicks and Nets are front and center in the free agency race, two of the teams best positioned to make a splash when the market opens. Both can afford two top players, with hopes of landing not only a Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, but possibly even both. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Celtics
Acquiring Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant cements the Nets as kings of New York June 30, 2019 | 7:33 PM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
5 things to know about the newest Celtic: Kemba Walker June 30, 2019 | 7:31 PM
Celtics
Kemba Walker agrees to 4-year, $141 million deal with the Celtics June 30, 2019 | 6:54 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Nets' master plan will go boom or bust, depending on Kyrie Irving June 30, 2019 | 6:22 PM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez named to AL All-Star team June 30, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Celtics
Terry Rozier reportedly headed to Charlotte via sign-and-trade June 30, 2019 | 5:44 PM