As Wizards prepare for regular-season opener, Isaiah Thomas takes part in full practice

"I'm definitely playing next week though."

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) and guard Isaiah Thomas, center, react during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Washington. The Knicks won 104-99. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Isaiah Thomas and John Wall react during the second half of a preseason game against the New York Knicks. –AP Photo/Nick Wass
SHARE TWEET
By
Candace Buckner
The Washington Post,
7:28 PM

While most of his teammates had emptied out of the locker room in Philadelphia Friday night, Isaiah Thomas took a few forkfuls of the postgame spread. The Washington Wizards had just completed the five-game preseason schedule and Thomas — while recovering from left thumb surgery he didn’t practice at all through training camp and the subsequent weeks — burst with anticipation for the regular-season opener Oct. 23.

A plate of baked chicken couldn’t satiate his real hunger.

“I’m definitely playing next week though,” Thomas said over his shoulder as he left the Wells Fargo Center visitors’ locker room. “Fa sho!”

Advertisement

On Sunday afternoon, Thomas made significant progress toward his pledge and participated in a complete practice. For the 30-year-old Thomas, it was the first time he has worked out fully with teammates since Sept. 16 when he ruptured a ligament in his thumb during a voluntary game of 5-on-5.

“He looked good today,” Coach Scott Brooks said.

Thomas worked out with protective tape over his recovering thumb, Brooks said. Even after practice, the left-handed Thomas could be seen lofting three-pointers with a small piece of black tape wrapped around the finger. Although Thomas has been cleared to take contact in practice, he has not been penciled in to play in the regular season opener Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

“The last couple of days he’s been catching the ball with no problems,” Brooks said. “He’s played in some practice the last (week) but today he went the entirety. We’re going to make that decision on what’s best for him long term. I’d love to have him for the first game but we’ll see. Probably not but we’ll see.”

Still, by practicing, Thomas is on track to become the first of the injured Wizards players to return to the floor. Others include forwards Troy Brown Jr., CJ Miles and center Ian Mahinmi, who all missed the preseason and have yet to return to contact. Of course, five-time all-star point guard John Wall tops the injury list as he rehabilitates from an Achilles’ injury he sustained last January.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Wall was spotted in a sweatshirt, personalized with the “5 Deep” nickname for his childhood friends, and joggers while all the other active Wizards finished practice in individualized shooting. Thomas signed a one-year, minimum deal with the Wizards to fulfill Wall’s starting spot but the fluke injury temporarily sidetracked his assimilation in Washington.

“I’m past that. I’ve been through real-life situations. I mean, I really couldn’t control that,” Thomas said on Sept. 30. “I went for the ball and I jammed my thumb and then I mean, you know, it went to a torn ligament. Everything happens for a reason.”

Buy Tickets

His acceptance of the injury aside, Thomas has pushed to return sooner than his expected timeline of six to eight weeks. This hunger, however, has not forced the Wizards into rushing him back into the rotation.

“It takes time for it to heal,” Brooks said. “That’s what makes him an NBA player because he has the toughness and he has that chip on his shoulder but we’re going to do what’s best for him and we’re going to take that toughness out of the equation because he wants to play. He wanted to practice last week but, it takes time to heal. And it has.”

TOPICS: NBA Celtics
NFL
Jacoby Brissett's big day leads Indy past Texans for AFC South lead October 20, 2019 | 6:17 PM
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan reacts as medical personel attend to him after injury against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
NFL
Matt Ryan becomes latest quarterback to get hurt October 20, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver John Brown, left, in the second half Sunday.
NFL
Bills D delivers in 31-21 victory over winless Dolphins October 20, 2019 | 4:27 PM
Rowers compete in the Men’s Grand Master Eights [60+].
Head of the Charles
10 stunning photos from the 2019 Head of the Charles Regatta October 20, 2019 | 3:31 PM
Andy Murray of Britain poses with the trophy after winning the European Open final.
Tennis
Andy Murray wins 1st ATP final since hip surgery October 20, 2019 | 2:42 PM
Patriots Jakobi Meyers runs with the ball against the Jets' Marcus Maye.
Patriots
Jets getting healthier, relish chance to 'shock' Patriots October 20, 2019 | 1:19 PM
Jaylen Brown attends the annual Shamrock Foundation Tip-Off Gala.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown designed both suits he wore to galas this week October 20, 2019 | 12:01 PM
Members of the Washington Nationals participate in a baseball workout Friday in Washington.
MLB
Waiting game: Nationals get 6 days off before World Series October 20, 2019 | 10:44 AM
Boston College running back AJ Dillon runs for a touchdown during the second half against NC State on Saturday.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC football's dominant win over NC State October 20, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, and starting pitcher Justin Verlander celebrate after winning Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.
MLB
Jose Altuve's HR in 9th sends Astros to World Series over Yankees October 20, 2019 | 2:02 AM
Jake DeBrusk skates after Kasperi Kapanen on Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs October 20, 2019 | 12:17 AM
Patriots
Patriots downgrade running back Rex Burkhead to out vs. Jets October 20, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews gets checked by Brandon Carlo in front of the Bruins' net.
Bruins
Maple Leafs outlast Bruins, 4-3, in OT October 19, 2019 | 10:53 PM
Revolution players Matt Turner (left) and Andrew Farrell (center) react with disappointment after a playoff defeat in Atlanta.
Soccer
3 things to know as the Revolution head into an offseason filled with optimism October 19, 2019 | 8:06 PM
Celtics
Celtics waive forward Max Strus October 19, 2019 | 7:31 PM
Worcester Academy's Aliyah Boston will compete this season with South Carolina.
College Sports
Worcester Academy's Aliyah Boston is ready for the next level October 19, 2019 | 5:41 PM
Boston College running back David Bailey breaks several tackles en route to a long run for a touchdown in the second quarter Saturday.
College Sports
AJ Dillon and David Bailey power Boston College past NC State October 19, 2019 | 4:48 PM
Tim Murphy has guided Harvard football to a 4-1 start.
College Sports
Harvard defeats Holy Cross to move to 4-1 on the season October 19, 2019 | 4:42 PM
New England Revolution forward DeJuan Jones, left, and Atlanta United defender Julian Gressel, right, vie for the ball during the first half of round one of an MLS Cup playoff soccer game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Atlanta.
Soccer
Revolution fall to Atlanta United in playoffs, see season come to end October 19, 2019 | 3:58 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady says cameo in Netflix series 'taken out of context' October 19, 2019 | 3:57 PM
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore will likely match up against Jets receiver Robby Anderson on Monday night.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said about Monday night's game against the Jets October 19, 2019 | 1:45 PM
Jayson Tatum plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of a preseason game.
Celtics
3 Celtics takeaways from the 2019-20 NBA GM survey October 19, 2019 | 7:19 AM
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves' Robert Covington during the first half of a preseason game.
NBA
Bucks, 76ers eye East title with Kawhi Leonard back in the West October 19, 2019 | 1:57 AM
Dominick Reyes celebrates his victory over Chris Weldman in a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at UFC Fight Night in Boston.
Sports News
Dominick Reyes stops Chris Weidman in Boston UFC bout October 19, 2019 | 1:28 AM
Sports News
Former NFL player Greg Hardy booed heartily after lackluster UFC Boston fight October 19, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Aaron Hicks watches his three-run home run against the Astros during the first inning in Game 5 of the ALCS.
MLB
Four-run first inning lifts Yankees over Astros to stay alive in ALCS October 18, 2019 | 10:41 PM
Saquon Barkley will be in pads on Sunday when the Giants face the Cardinals.
NFL
Saquon Barkley's return raises hopes for Giants offense October 18, 2019 | 8:57 PM
Celtics guard Kemba Walker smiles during a news conference.
Celtics
Kemba Walker returns to UConn for First Night celebration October 18, 2019 | 8:26 PM
Lowell Spinners
Red Sox
Lowell Spinners would lose Red Sox connection under radical MLB plan October 18, 2019 | 7:33 PM
PATRIOTS NOTEBOOK
Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo likely out for Jets game October 18, 2019 | 7:16 PM