A Boston Marathon runner went viral honoring his fallen comrades. Now family members are thanking Micah Herndon.

“There’s a reason why I’m here. I’m just trying to find out what that reason is for.”

Boston Marathon runner and Marine veteran Micah Herndon was honored on Tuesday at the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Boston Celtics.
Boston Marathon runner and U.S. Marine Corporal Micah Herndon was honored on Tuesday at the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Boston Celtics. –via tweet by Marc_DAmico
SHARE TWEET
By
2:18 PM

When U.S. Marine Corporal Micah Herndon crawled across the finish line of the 2019 Boston Marathon, he dedicated his run to the three comrades — his close friends Matthew Ballard, Mark D. Juarez and, British journalist Rupert Hamer, who died in 2010 while serving on a mission he led in Afghanistan.

Herndon had wrote their last names on his shoes and on his right hand. He created a hashtag #4ballardhamerjuarez on Facebook in their namesake, and when his Achilles Tendon started bothering him during the race, he repeated their names out loud to himself as he pushed through the pain.

Ballard. Hamer. Juarez.

Advertisement

Even when he had to crawl on his hands and knees, Herndon remembered who he was running for.

“I kept repeating those names,” Herndon told the Washington Post. “The thoughts of their memories and their families flowing through the mind just like they always do.”

For that feat, Herndon, a native of Tallmadge, Ohio, was honored on Tuesday by the Cleveland Cavaliers  during their “Salute to Service” game against the Boston Celtics. Standing at center court, Herndon was given a framed custom Cavaliers jersey with his last name on the back, and more notably, he was thanked by the family of Matthew Ballard for honoring his memory.

Herndon was emotional as he was surprised by the family, who circled him with hugs. He even shared a special moment with Ballard’s son, Hunter, hugging him for a long period of time and patting him on the head.

“Survivor’s guilt, it’s real,” Herndon told the Post earlier this year. “I definitely have it because I was the lead machine-gunner on that convoy and I didn’t see that bomb that was buried. I live with that every day.

“There’s a reason why I’m here,” he said. “I’m just trying to find out what that reason is for.”

Advertisement

Herndon recently competed in the New York City Marathon, where he again honored Ballard, Hamer and Juarez on his attire.

TOPICS: NBA Celtics Boston Marathon 2019
Boston, MA--5/27/2018-- Alex Cora and Dwight Evans (R) chat before the start of the Red Sox alumni game. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Red Sox
What Dwight Evans is saying about his second shot at the Baseball Hall of Fame November 6, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady after the Patriots-Ravens game on Sunday night.
Patriots
Lamar Jackson talked about the 'crazy' experience of playing against Tom Brady November 6, 2019 | 10:22 AM
Chaim Bloom Fenway Park
Red Sox
3 Red Sox thoughts with J.D. Martinez back in the fold November 6, 2019 | 10:14 AM
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask argues with official Marc Joannette following a goal by Montreal Canadiens' Victor Mete during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Montreal.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-4 loss to the Canadiens November 6, 2019 | 7:03 AM
Chestnut Hill MA 10-15-19: Boston College men's basketball head coach Jim Christian (center) calls for a team high five after he delivered a pep talk during a practice session in the Power Gym that was part of Media Day at Conte Forum. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
College Sports
College basketball season kicks off this week. Here's a preview of 4 Boston-based teams. November 6, 2019 | 5:00 AM
College Sports
Tyrese Maxey leads No. 2 Kentucky past No. 1 Michigan State 69-62 November 6, 2019 | 1:41 AM
College Sports
No. 4 Duke edges third-ranked Kansas 68-66 November 6, 2019 | 12:17 AM
Bruins
Bruins fall to Canadiens 5-4 in Montreal November 5, 2019 | 10:46 PM
Gordon Hayward drives past Cleveland's Larry Nance Jr. in the first half.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward ties career high with 39 as Celtics top Cavs 119-113 November 5, 2019 | 10:14 PM
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field following the Panthers 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
NFL
Panthers place Cam Newton on IR November 5, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox should find a way to keep Mookie Betts for 2020 November 5, 2019 | 4:37 PM
NFL
Doug Marrone: Nick Foles will start at Colts after bye November 5, 2019 | 1:26 PM
Bruins
Bruins recall Zach Senyshyn before tonight’s game in Montreal November 5, 2019 | 1:13 PM
Adam Gase Tom Brady age
NFL
'An absolute disgrace': New York media is already calling for the Jets to fire Adam Gase November 5, 2019 | 12:54 PM
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) drives to the basket past Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NBA
John Collins suspended 25 games without pay for PEDs November 5, 2019 | 12:16 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 04: Torey Krug #47 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Brad Marchand #63 after scoring a third period goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on November 04, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
NHL
NHL players voted the Bruins' visiting locker room among the worst in the league November 5, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Nik Popovic will play a key role once again for Boston College.
college basketball
5 things to know about the 2019-20 BC men's basketball team November 5, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles
Patriots
Lane Johnson is already looking forward to facing the Patriots after the bye week November 5, 2019 | 10:04 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: A black cat runs on the field during the second quarter of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys game at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
NFL
Black cat scampers on field at Cowboys-Giants game November 5, 2019 | 8:13 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
commentary
Why it's a good thing the Patriots are no longer pursuing perfection November 5, 2019 | 8:03 AM
Bruins forward Brad Marchand breathes a sigh of relief following his five-point night against the Penguins.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' wild win over the Penguins November 5, 2019 | 7:06 AM
In his first season in the NFL, Patriots defensive back Joejuan Williams is all about saving and investing his money.
Patriots
'I rather live like a prince for the rest of my life than live like a king for my NFL career' November 5, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shoots in front of Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
NBA
'I'm never going to quit': Now with the Wizards, ex-Celtics star Isaiah Thomas starts again November 5, 2019 | 2:22 AM
NFL
Dak Prescott throws for 3 touchdowns as Cowboys beat Giants again November 5, 2019 | 1:02 AM
NBA
Kyrie Irving drops 39 points in Nets' win over Pelicans November 4, 2019 | 11:28 PM
Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand celebrates after his winning goal off Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. ()
Bruins
Bruins win a wild one over Penguins at TD Garden November 4, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick sticks to the script after loss to Ravens November 4, 2019 | 5:25 PM
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez not opting out of contract with Red Sox November 4, 2019 | 5:09 PM
NFL
Baltimore Ravens, Super Bowl contender? November 4, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Baltimore, MD 11-03-19: Patriots DL Byron Cowart (99) and Lawrence Guy (93) are pictured on the bench in the final minute of the game. The New England Patriots visited the Baltimore Ravens for a regular season NFL football game at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots say Ravens loss won't become blueprint for other teams November 4, 2019 | 4:52 PM