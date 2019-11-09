Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters recreated a famous Manute Bol and Muggsy Bogues photo

The Maine Red Claws are hoping Fall and Waters can generate some significant buzz.

Tacko Fall (99) and Tremont Waters (51) will see time with the Maine Red Claws.
Tacko Fall (99) and Tremont Waters (51) will see time with the Maine Red Claws. –Ron Schwane/AP Photo
Manute Bol and Muggy Bogues, meet Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters.

The contrast between the 7’5 Fall and 5’10 Waters isn’t quite as eye-popping as it was between the 7’7 Bol and 5’3 Bogues, but Fall and Waters do own the honor of having the most significant height disparity of any current G League teammates.

They embraced that identity by recreating a famous photo of Bol and Bogues from 1987, when Bol and Bogues played together on the Washington Bullets. Fall and Waters, both of whom signed two-way contracts with the Celtics, posed just like Bol and Bogues, with Fall on the left and Waters on the right.

Together, they’re holding three basketballs, stacked one on top of the other to help make the already-obvious gap in height even more noticeable. The Red Claws, who are hoping Fall and Waters can generate some significant buzz, open the season Saturday against the Delaware Blue Coats.

If you like looking at very tall and very short basketball players, here’s a Sports Illustrated story from 2014 with plenty more.

