Pistons guard, Boston native Bruce Brown Jr. surprises Wakefield METCO students with shopping spree

By
10:35 AM

Bruce Brown Jr., a Detroit Pistons guard and Boston native, had a surprise in store Thursday night. 

Brown, back in town for Friday night’s game against the Celtics, shocked about 15 Wakefield Memorial High School students with a shopping spree at a local Nike store. Brown, who was drafted 42nd overall in 2018, attended the school through the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity program. METCO is a voluntary program that enrolls Boston students in suburban public schools.

“I went to Wakefield for two years,” Brown told the students. “I was in the METCO program. I know the struggle y’all go through — waking up early, on the bus, going out to Wakefield, late bus. If y’all in athletics, I know you’re taking the train back home. So I’m giving y’all $200 each, Nike card. Get whatever y’all want.”

The students, sitting on a staircase in the store, clapped and thanked Brown in the video. One student covered her mouth in astonishment.

Another video showed Brown handing the orange gift card boxes to the excited students.

“Thank You Bruce Brown our fellow METCO Wakefield student. The kids really enjoyed and appreciate the experience,” the program wrote on Facebook.

picture taken after the event showed Brown posing with the students, who were carrying bags of Nike gear.

