Isaiah Thomas suspended, 2 Sixers fans banned

Two Philadelphia 76ers fans who made obscene gestures and directed profanities at Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas during Saturday night’s game, spurring the player to enter the stands, were issued a 12-month ban from the Wells Fargo Center, a team spokesperson announced Sunday.

The fans, whose names were not released by the team, admitted to arena security they had used inappropriate language and gestures, a violation of the arena’s conduct policy. Their seats in Section 120 belonged to a 76ers season ticket holder and as a result of the incident, the team revoked the ticket owner’s privileges and issued a refund for the remaining games of the season, the spokesman said.

Late in Saturday’s game, Thomas walked several rows into the spectator stands to confront the pair because he said one had held up both middle fingers and yelled obscenities multiple times. Thomas was ejected for entering the stands and was given a two-game suspension by the league.