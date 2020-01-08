Sixers’ Joel Embiid will sit out Thursday’s game with Celtics

The center dislocated his finger on Monday.

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid looks at his injured finger during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Joel Embiid looks at his finger after dislocating it against Oklahoma Monday. –AP Photo / Matt Slocum
By
1:43 PM

Sixers star Joel Embiid will miss Thursday’s game against the Celtics after dislocating his finger on Monday, as reported by Sixers insider Jon Johnson.

Embiid suffered the injury defending a shot from Oklahoma City forward Darius Bazley in the first quarter of Philadelphia’s 120-113 win. After exiting the game, Embiid returned with his finger wrapped and contributed 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in 32 minutes of play.

The Embiid-less Sixers will host the Celtics Thursday at 8 p.m.

TOPICS: NBA Celtics
