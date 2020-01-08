Sixers’ Joel Embiid will sit out Thursday’s game with Celtics

Sixers star Joel Embiid will miss Thursday’s game against the Celtics after dislocating his finger on Monday, as reported by Sixers insider Jon Johnson.

Embiid is out tomorrow. Currently seeing specialist.

Thybulle back tomorrow night. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) January 8, 2020

Embiid suffered the injury defending a shot from Oklahoma City forward Darius Bazley in the first quarter of Philadelphia’s 120-113 win. After exiting the game, Embiid returned with his finger wrapped and contributed 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in 32 minutes of play.

Ouch…. Joel Embiid was forced to leave the game after a gruesome finger injury. pic.twitter.com/eMhVCtFCYm — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 7, 2020

The Embiid-less Sixers will host the Celtics Thursday at 8 p.m.