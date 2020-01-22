Delonte West video elicits support for former NBA player

Boston Celtics' Delonte West (13) drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Dan Gadzuric (50), of the Netherlands, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, April 13, 2007. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Library Tag 05222007
–Michael Dwyer / AP, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Matt Bonesteel and Jacob Bogage,
The Washington Post
updated at 12:34 PM

Friends of Delonte West say they are trying to help the former NBA star after a video surfaced Monday showing West handcuffed and shirtless on the side of a road just outside of Washington.

In the video, which was posted on Twitter, an unidentified man asks West why he had just been attacked and whether he had been acting in self-defense. West said he was walking down the street in Maryland when a man approached him with a gun; he then says a number of unintelligible things.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Henry Stawinski told reporters Tuesday afternoon that the officer who recorded the interaction with a handcuffed West was suspended pending an investigation into how the footage was made public.

Advertisement

“In my view, I own that [ video ], this department owns that,” Stawinski said. “. . . That’s evidence, and it’s irresponsible for that to be placed in the hands of the public, particularly when you start identifying individuals who are still subject to a serious assault and investigation.”

Stawinski said the footage of the interaction appeared to be captured on a cellphone, not an officer-worn body camera.

Police said in an earlier news release that officers responded Monday at 9:45 a.m. to a report of a fight between two men. By the time officers arrived, the two men had been separated. After placing one of the men in handcuffs, a witness told officers that the handcuffed man, who appeared to be West, had used a glass bottle to hit the other man, who responded by throwing punches.

After speaking to both men, officers determined that the two knew each another and had gotten into a “protracted fight” earlier that morning, Stawinski said. That dispute was rekindled when one of the men spotted the other walking.

Neither man was identified by Prince George’s police in their statement. Both declined to press charges, neither would cooperate with detectives and both declined to be taken to a hospital. Stawinski said investigators who interviewed the combatants determined that neither posed an immediate threat to himself or others.

Advertisement

Aaron Goodwin, West’s former agent, told TMZ that the handcuffed person in the video was West and that he was recovering with family members. Stawinski said he’d been told that the handcuffed man was “lucid and calm and communicating and able to answer questions clearly” by the end of the interaction, though that isn’t shown on the video.

Jameer Nelson, who starred alongside West at Saint Joseph’s University from 2001 to 2004, wrote Monday night on Twitter that he was troubled by the images of West and that he would “help him get through this.”

Phil Martelli, who coached West and Nelson at Saint Joseph’s, wrote later on Twitter that he and others “are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful.”

West has long struggled with bipolar disorder. In February 2016, he was wandering around a Jack in the Box in Houston without shoes. Last September, West was photographed on a street in Dallas, allegedly homeless.

West, 36, last played in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2011-12 season. His attempts at a comeback never advanced past short stints in what was then known as the NBA Development League, along with brief forays into professional basketball in China and Venezuela.

In 2015, West told The Washington Post that doctors first diagnosed his bipolar disorder after a 2008 preseason game in which he lashed out at a referee. In September 2009, West was pulled over for an improper lane change as he rode his motorcycle not far from his home in Fort Washington, Maryland. Police found three guns, all of them loaded – a Beretta 9mm in West’s waistband, a Ruger .357 magnum strapped to his leg and a shotgun in a guitar case slung over his back. West pleaded guilty to two of the eight charges he faced and was sentenced to eight months of home detention, two months of probation and 40 hours of community service.

Advertisement

During the 2011 NBA lockout, West applied for a job at a Home Depot and worked briefly at a furniture store in Brandywine, Maryland.

According to Maryland court records, the state won a tax-lien judgment against West and his wife for more than $96,000 in December 2018. That case is active. West made more than $16 million over his eight-season NBA career.

TOPICS: NBA Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Oddsmakers are predicting Tom Brady to be back with the Patriots in 2020.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady tracker: The latest news on the Patriots quarterback January 22, 2020 | 12:25 PM
Roxbury-native Shy Odom was spectacular at the Hoophall Classic at Springfield College.
Hoophall Classic
Shy Odom's journey from Roxbury to prep powerhouse Sierra Canyon January 22, 2020 | 12:18 PM
Curt Schilling leaves the mound during Game 2 of the 2007 World Series.
Red Sox
Curt Schilling on what he's 'not happy about' with the Hall of Fame voting process January 22, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Patrice Bergeron congratulates Jaroslav Halak after the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Hockey
Bruins are among the NHL teams prioritizing the backup goaltender position January 22, 2020 | 8:00 AM
NBA
Magic Johnson at David Stern's memorial: 'I'm going to miss my angel' January 22, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Patrice Bergeron congratulates Jaroslav Halak after the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' comeback win over the Vegas Golden Knights January 22, 2020 | 7:42 AM
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle wears a shirt showing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as he speaks at a news conference after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won 37-20 to advance to Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
NFL
The story behind George Kittle's shirtless Jimmy Garoppolo T-shirt January 22, 2020 | 7:31 AM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown involved in police investigation after incident at his Florida home January 22, 2020 | 7:23 AM
Media
Spotify is reportedly in talks to buy Bill Simmons's The Ringer. Employees have raised concerns January 21, 2020 | 11:00 PM
David Krejci scored during the third period.
Bruins
Krejci has goal, assist for Bruins in 3-2 win over Vegas January 21, 2020 | 9:59 PM
Walter McCarty coaches his Evansville team.
Walter McCarty
Evansville coach Walter McCarty fired amid misconduct allegations January 21, 2020 | 8:39 PM
Chad Finn
Chad Finn: Pondering Dustin Pedroia’s Hall chances, and eight other thoughts... January 21, 2020 | 8:24 PM
In this Oct. 31, 2001, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter celebrates his game-winning home run in the 10th inning as he rounds first base in Game 4 of baseball's World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium in New York. Jeter could be a unanimous pick when Baseball Hall of Fame voting is announced Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. ()
Hall of Fame
One vote keeps Derek Jeter from unanimous Hall of Fame election; Curt Schilling falls short January 21, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Bret Bielema
Patriots continue to shuffle their coaching staff January 21, 2020 | 5:48 PM
STAY TOM
Tom Brady responds to 'STAY TOM' message etched into the ice at the Public Garden January 21, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox trade righthander Travis Lakins to Cubs January 21, 2020 | 5:01 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks at a news conference after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won 37-20 to advance to Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Are you rooting for Jimmy Garoppolo to win the Super Bowl? January 21, 2020 | 4:45 PM
Patriots
Patriots' Julian Edelman reportedly undergoes shoulder surgery January 21, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Baseball Hall of Fame
Is this the year Curt Schilling makes it to the Hall of Fame? January 21, 2020 | 1:03 PM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, center, and general manager John Lynch, right, celebrate after winning the NFC Championship.
Super Bowl LIV
What you need to know about the 2020 Super Bowl January 21, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Dustin Pedroia
Dustin Pedroia suffers significant setback in left knee January 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James congratulates Sierra Canyon players after their loss against against Paul VI in a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
NBA
LeBron James calls fan's behavior during Hoophall Classic 'disrespectful' January 21, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Romeo Crennel and Bill Belichick at the start of Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005.
Football
Romeo Crennel has been replaced as Houston's defensive coordinator January 21, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Mookie Betts in August, 2019.
Red Sox
Here's what the Red Sox are reportedly asking for in a Mookie Betts trade January 21, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/3/2017 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up his jersey before the start of Red Sox Pirates during Opening Day at Fenway Park. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
NFL
Patrick Mahomes passed Tom Brady as the top-selling player in the NFL January 21, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Kemba Walker scored 20 points in the Celtics' win over the Lakers on Monday night.
Celtics
What Kemba Walker said about his first win against LeBron James January 21, 2020 | 6:50 AM
NFL
Roger Goodell’s stint atop the NFL has been quite a roller-coaster ride January 21, 2020 | 3:41 AM
Boston MA 1/20/20 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) making a three point basket over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during fourth quarter NBA action at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
10 notes and observations from the Celtics' impressive blowout of the Lakers January 21, 2020 | 12:55 AM
LeBron James Jr and Sierra Canyon were a sight to see at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, MA
Hoophall Classic
Inside LeBron James Jr.'s visit to Springfield for the Hoophall Classic January 20, 2020 | 11:55 PM
Kemba Walker scored 20 points in the Celtics' win over the Lakers on Monday.
Celtics
Kemba Walker beats LeBron for 1st time, Celtics top Lakers 139-107 January 20, 2020 | 10:26 PM