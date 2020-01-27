‘This can’t be real’: How Celtics players, past and present, reacted to Kobe Bryant’s death

"You set the greatness bar for this Generation," Paul Pierce wrote.

Los Angeles, CA - 06/12/08 - Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) lent a defensive hand guarding Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) in the 4th quarter. - (Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin) section: Sports, reporter: Marc Spears, slug: 13celtics.
–Barry Chin / The Boston Globe, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
11:58 AM

Current and former Celtics mourned the loss of one of the team’s biggest on-court rivals, Kobe Bryant, after his tragic death in a helicopter crash Sunday.

Bryant, 41, who was one of nine people, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, killed in the crash outside Los Angeles, was one of the faces of the Celtics-Lakers rivalry in the early 2000s. He dropped the 2008 NBA Finals to Boston before hoisting the Finals MVP trophy after a win over the Celtics two years later.

Boston’s Big 3 of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen took to social media to share their reactions to the news.

Advertisement

“You set the greatness bar for this Generation,” Pierce wrote on Instagram. “Somebody wake me up This can’t be real.”

“I’M CRUSHED,” Garnett wrote.

Allen shared a similar message.

“This hurts so much!” he wrote on Instagram. “Kobe was the ultimate competitor and I loved him for it. He made all of us step our games up. I just wish I could have one more moment with him to tell him thank you!”

Celtics legend Bill Russell tweeted a photo with Bryant, saying that he was “absolutely shocked to hear of the loss.”

Doc Rivers, who coached the Celtics from 2004 to 2013 and currently leads the Los Angeles Clippers, couldn’t hold back tears when asked about Bryant during a press conference.

“He was such a great opponent,” he said. “He had that DNA that very few athletes can ever have.”

Current Celtics learned of the news before taking the court for Sunday’s game in New Orleans, where both teams opened the game with 24-second shot clock violations to honor Bryant.

“I didn’t know that it was real,” Gordon Hayward said on NBC Sports Boston after the game. “To be honest, I had to look it up myself. I was heartbroken. Heartbroken for his family. I mean, being a father, my stomach was hurting, it still is hurting. There’s nothing that you can say to make it better, but I’m certainly praying for him and his family. It’s just tragic.”

Advertisement

Kemba Walker said he thought Bryant would have wanted the league’s seven-game Sunday slate to go on in the wake of his death.

“I’m sure Kobe would want us to play, because that’s the kind of fierce competitor he was,” he said on NBC Sports Boston. “He just had so much respect around this league from players around the world, fans around the world. We love Kobe, everybody.”

Coach Brad Stevens also told NBC Sports Boston that moving forward with the games was a good idea.

“For a lot of these guys, basketball is a sanctuary and being on the court is a sanctuary,” he said. “And if people got to watch those games and watch the 24-second violations and they got to appreciate that as fans, then I think we are happy to do whatever we’re asked to do.”

Jayson Tatum shared an emotional series of photos on Instagram, calling Bryant his “hero” and “idol.”

“The reason I started to play this game, the reason I fell in love with this game,” he wrote. “Growing up wanting to be just like you, to you becoming a mentor, beyond thankful for everything you’ve done for me.”

Also on Instagram, Marcus Smart said he was “in shock” after learning the news.

“I [couldn’t] guard him. No one could,” he wrote.

Kendrick Perkins, a member of the Celtics’ 2008 championship team, changed his Twitter profile picture to a photo of himself and Bryant after initially tweeting “Speechless…”

Advertisement

Former Celtics star Cedric Maxwell, who played in Boston from 1977 to 1985 and is now part of the Celtics radio broadcast team, shared a photo of the two together and a video, where he told his favorite stories of Bryant.

Other current and former players who shared their thoughts on social media included Grant Williams, Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter, and Brian Scalabrine. The Celtics also released an official statement.

TOPICS: NBA Celtics National

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Mourners gather at a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant, the retired Los Angeles Lakers star, outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020. Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday with seven others.
NBA
BBC confuses LeBron James with Kobe Bryant in helicopter death coverage January 27, 2020 | 9:59 AM
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers speaking with the media following the news of Kobe Bryant's death.
KOBE BRYANT
Doc Rivers was emotional discussing the 'devastating' loss of Kobe Bryant January 27, 2020 | 9:38 AM
FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers January 27, 2020 | 9:14 AM
Nathan Chen performs his men's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Lynn Hey)
Figure Skating
Nathan Chen equals Brian Boitano with 4th straight national skating title January 27, 2020 | 8:10 AM
In this Jan. 19, 2020, photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy as he celebrates winning a NFL, AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans in Kansas City, Mo. The most compelling dramas in the NFL this season unfolded on the field, not off of it. And any thought that the league was in jeopardy of losing its spot as America's favorite sport has been set on the back burner. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
NFL
Ratings up, future bright: NFL rebounds off troubled seasons January 27, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Kobe Bryant, shown here in Rome in 2011, grew up in Italy, where his father Joe played professional basketball.
Kobe Bryant
In the country where he grew up, Kobe Bryant will be mourned for a week's worth of games January 27, 2020 | 7:49 AM
Toni L. Sandys
NBA
Kobe Bryant achieved so much. It's devastating to consider what he still had left to do. January 27, 2020 | 5:10 AM
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) slam dunks in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. The Pelicans won 123-108. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Celtics
Zion Williamson has double-double, Pelicans top Celtics 123-108 January 26, 2020 | 9:14 PM
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 26: A moment of silence is observed for former player Kobe Bryant before a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Boston Celtics at the Smoothie King Center on January 26, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kobe Bryant
Celtics, Pelicans start game by trading intentional shot clock violations January 26, 2020 | 8:15 PM
NFL
Chiefs, 49ers arrive in Miami for Super Bowl week January 26, 2020 | 7:25 PM
John Altobelli was an assistant with the Cape League’s Brewster Whitecaps in 2011, before taking the top job the next three summers.
John Altobelli
John Altobelli — former Cape League coach, father of Red Sox scout — dies with wife, daughter, in Kobe Bryant crash January 26, 2020 | 7:14 PM
FILE - In this July 12, 1996 file photo Kobe Bryant, 17, jokes with the media as he holds his Los Angeles Lakers jersey during a news conference at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner, File)
NBA
In Europe, Kobe Bryant recalled for his 'Italian qualities' January 26, 2020 | 7:06 PM
AFC quarterback Lamar Jackson, of the Baltimore Ravens, (8) looks to pass, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
NFL
'Nobody thought it was true, but it was': Pro Bowlers remember Kobe Bryant January 26, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Celtics
Recounting Kobe Bryant’s most memorable Boston moments January 26, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Celtics
Celtics-Pelicans, other Sunday NBA games to go on in wake of Kobe Bryant’s death January 26, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Kobe Bryant
Tom Brady, Paul Pierce, and more mourn death of retired Lakers star Kobe Bryant January 26, 2020 | 3:39 PM
NBA
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter killed in helicopter crash, 7 others dead January 26, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Richard Sherman and Jimmy Garoppolo hope to bring a Super Bowl back to San Francisco.
NFL
Richard Sherman responds to Jimmy Garoppolo's critics: 'Idiots sounds like idiots at this point' January 26, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts trade talks evolving with Dodgers, Padres January 26, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Joejuan Williams played in nine games during his rookie season in 2019.
Patriots
Here's the latest on Joejuan Williams's arrest January 26, 2020 | 11:26 AM
San Francisco 49ers wide receivers coach Wes Welker looks on during a warmup.
NFL
Wes Welker has a chance to win a Super Bowl as a coach after coming close as a player January 26, 2020 | 11:21 AM
Sports News
Ex-'Bachelor' contestant stripped of $1M fantasy sports win January 26, 2020 | 7:57 AM
Sofia Kenin, right, of the U.S. is embraced by compatriot Coco Gauff after their fourth-round singles match at the Australian Open.
Tennis
Fellow American Sofia Kenin stops 15-year-old Coco Gauff in Australian Open January 26, 2020 | 7:46 AM
LeBron James goes up for the shot during the first half of Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
Lebron James passes Kobe Bryant on NBA scoring list January 26, 2020 | 12:22 AM
Jairus Hamilton helped Boston College outlast Virginia Tech.
College Sports
Jairus Hamilton's career-high 23 points lifts BC over Virginia Tech January 25, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo impressed in limited action in his time with the Patriots.
NFL
5 notable moments from Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the Patriots January 25, 2020 | 1:58 PM
In this Nov. 29, 1981 file photo, San Francisco 49ers coach Bill Walsh is hugged by 49ers back Walt Easley, left, and 49ers back Ronnie Lott after beating the New York Giants 17-10 to clinch the division title at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
NFL
49ers' Super Bowl run has similarities to 1981 title team January 25, 2020 | 12:44 PM
Brad Stevens is nine wins away from becoming the fourth winningest coach in Celtics history.
Celtics
Here's what Brad Stevens said after earning his 300th career win January 25, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Danny Amendola called Tom Brady the face of the organization.
Patriots
Danny Amendola said it's hard to see Tom Brady in anything other than a Patriots jersey January 25, 2020 | 9:30 AM
David Pastrnak competes in the Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars competition during the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition.
NHL All-Star Game
It wasn’t a total loss as Bruins’ David Pastrnak is named All-Star MVP January 25, 2020 | 12:00 AM