Sports Q: Should the NBA change its logo to honor Kobe Bryant?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Should the NBA change its logo to Kobe Bryant?

If you’re a basketball fan, or a parent, or just someone with a sense of decency, you’ve probably been thinking about the Bryant family a lot the last couple of days. What happened to Kobe and Gianna and the seven other people on that helicopter is devastating. It sucks, and it sticks with you, and it should.

I understand the sentiments to do something memorable and permanent to honor him. I do. I don’t think changing the logo from Jerry West – an iconic league figure who bridges eras as a brilliant player and equally brilliant executive – is the correct thing to do. (As cool as a silhouette of Kobe’s step-back jumper would look.)

I don’t think pressuring players into changing from No. 8 or No. 24 is the way to go, either. A de facto unofficial league-wide retirement of his number would be quite a tribute. But wearing his number in homage is an equal tribute. And as some of us have been reminded in recent days, Kobe was a true hero to multiple generations of basketball players, from the Banana Boat crew like LeBron, Carmelo and D-Wade that deferred to him on Olympic teams to the heartbroken youngsters like Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, and Trae Young. The numbers should play on with them.

I thought Mark Cuban’s gesture of saying no Maverick would wear No. 24 ever again came from the right place, and I thought more teams might follow. (I also thought it was already retired in Dallas for Mark Aguirre, much like No. 24 is already retired for Sam Jones in Boston.) I’m sure the league will come up with something. Maybe the tribute includes something in the WNBA too. But changing the logo? That’s not the right one. That belongs to the man that saw greatness in Kobe before anyone else, Jerry West.

But what does everyone else think? Should the NBA change it’s logo to honor Kobe Bryant? I’ll hear you in the comments.