Marcus Morris apologizes after saying Jae Crowder plays with ‘female tendencies’

"He's soft, just how he carries himself," Morris said. "It's very woman-like."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 29: Marcus Morris Sr. #13 of the New York Knicks is ejected from the game in the final minutes for his role in the scuffle between teammate Elfrid Payton #6 and Jae Crowder #99 of the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on January 29, 2020 in New York City.The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New York Knicks 127-106.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Marcus Morris Sr. is ejected from the game in the final minutes for his role in the scuffle between teammate Elfrid Payton and Jae Crowder of the Memphis Grizzlies. –Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
12:18 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks weren’t too happy with Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder Wednesday night.

Down 18 points with 48 seconds left in regulation, Elfrid Payton ran up to Crowder and shoved him into the first row of the courtside seats after the veteran forward shot and missed a wide-open 3-point attempt.

“I think the dude (Crowder) plays the game a different way. He’s got a lot of female tendencies on the court,” New York’s Marcus Morris Sr. said. “Flapping and throwing his head back the entire game. This is a man’s game and you just get tired of it.”

Advertisement

A short time later, Morris apologized for his initial comments.

“I apologize for using the term ‘female tendencies,'” Morris posted on Twitter. “I have the upmost respect for women and everything they mean to us. It was a Heat of the moment response and I never intended for any Women to feel as though in anyway I’m disrespecting them. Again I apologize for my comments.”

The confrontation cast a shadow over a strong performance by Dillon Brooks, who scored 27 points, and Ja Morant, who had 18 points and 10 assists, as the Grizzlies cruised to their fourth straight victory, beating the Knicks 127-106.

Payton admitted he would do it all over again and knock Crowder, or any other player, to the ground if they attempt to tack on points with the game out of reach.

“That shot was disrespectful,” Payton said. “I’m standing on that. I’d a did it again. Doesn’t matter who took that shot. Don’t disrespect the game like that.”

Tempers flared just moments after Brooks hit a 3-pointer that extended the lead 124-106 and celebrated near the Knicks bench.

On the ensuing play, Julius Randle stood underneath the basket and passed the ball to an unaware Payton, who had his back turned. The ball bounced loosely on the floor and Crowder picked it up and ran towards the 3-point line.

Advertisement

Crowder’s shot bounced off the rim as he was sent crashing towards the seats.

Fortunately, most of the area where Crowder landed was unoccupied after the fans had filed out of Madison Square Garden before another loss was final in a what has turned out to be another disappointing season for the Knicks.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins, who appeared to have been shoved by one of the Knicks players while trying to play peacemaker, credited the officiating crew for quickly restoring order.

“Obviously it can be whole lot worse, but a lot of credit to (the referees), Josh (Tiven) and Ray (Acosta) and Ashley (Moyer-Gleich) for handling that really well,” Jenkins said.

Crowder, who was ejected, did not address the media after the game.

Morris Sr. was also ejected for instigating the fight. Payton was assessed a flagrant 2 foul, which carried an automatic ejection.

“The bottom line is we lost our composure in there and we gotta do a better job in those situations,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said.

The victory put Memphis at .500 (24-24) for the first time in almost 13 months.

Jonas Valenciunas had 12 points and 13 rebounds and Crowder finished with 18 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies, who have won 11 of their last 13 games.

Randle had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Payton finished with 15 points and 11 assists for New York, which has lost seven of 10.

Coming off a home win over Denver on Tuesday night, Memphis distanced itself from New York by scoring seven straight points to start the third quarter for a 66-52 lead.

Advertisement

The Grizzlies increased their lead to 82-60 on three free throws with 6:62 left in the period after Knicks reserve guard Reggie Bullock protested a foul call as Morant went up for a shot and picked up a technical foul.

It was Morant’s first game in The Garden in what has been an emotional week for the Memphis star rookie, who was saddened by Kobe Bryant’s death on Sunday.

Playing in the same arena where Bryant once scored 61 points on Feb. 2, 2009, Morant wowed the crowd, finishing an alley-oop dunk early in the game as he displayed his offensive and athletic abilities.

“I felt like everybody knows Madison Square Garden is a place to play,” he said. “Just happy to be able to go out here with my teammates and get a win.”

New York cut the lead 96-86 on a pair of free throws by Wayne Ellington to start the fourth quarter. Memphis then pulled away with a 7-0 spurt, moving out to a 103-86 lead on a layup by Jackson Jr. with 9:56 left in regulation.

Brooks finished the first half with 19 points, shooting 7 for 10 from the floor, to help the Grizzlies build a 59-52 lead at the end of the second quarter.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: The last time Memphis had a .500 record was Dec. 31, 2018, following a loss at Houston that evened their record at 18-18. The defeat was the second of six straight. … Each starter finished in double figures. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 10 points. … Reserve Brandon Clarke had 17 points.

Knicks: Marcus Morris scored 17 points. … Miller said point guard Frank Ntilikina did not play because of a groin injury.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Knicks: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

TOPICS: NBA Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers is the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LIV
Katie Sowers is the first woman to coach at the Super Bowl, but she doesn't want to stop there. January 30, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Boston College forward Steffon Mitchell, left, and Louisville guard Lamarr Kimble (0) roll on the floor while competing for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC basketball's up-and-down performance against loaded Louisville January 30, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Steve Kerr at Harvard.
Celtics
Warriors coach Steve Kerr has discussion with students at Harvard January 30, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tom Brady is likely to play for the Patriots in 2020, according to DraftKings SportsBook.
Tom Brady
New odds list Patriots as the favorite to be Tom Brady's team in 2020 January 29, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant speaks: 'We are completely devastated' January 29, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Dusty Baker will reportedly be the Astros' next manager.
MLB
Astros reportedly agree to hire Dusty Baker as manager January 29, 2020 | 6:07 PM
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were honored with a mural in Cambridge's 'Graffiti Alley' January 29, 2020 | 5:47 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, pen letters of support for Richard Seymour’s Hall of Fame candidacy January 29, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Kobe Bryant
Lakers return to practice amid grief over Kobe Bryant's death January 29, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Super Bowl
Things were very different the last time the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl 50 years ago January 29, 2020 | 5:05 PM
FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy looks on prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Barstool Sports
Barstool Sports to sell 36% stake to Penn National Gaming January 29, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Patriots
What Roger Goodell said about the NFL’s investigation into the Patriots’ video incident January 29, 2020 | 2:47 PM
Patriots
Former Patriots defensive lineman Larry Eisenhauer dies at 79 January 29, 2020 | 1:50 PM
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, right, shoots as Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Celtics
Here's a firsthand look at what Grant Williams brings to the Celtics January 29, 2020 | 1:29 PM
Patrice Bergeron (center) helped former teammate
Bruins
How Patrice Bergeron helped a teammate navigate his mental health January 29, 2020 | 1:11 PM
New England Patriots coaches stand during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. From left they are: special teams coach Joe Judge, assistant quarterback coach Mick Lombardi, head coach Bill Belichick, inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and safeties coach Steve Belichick. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Recent exits leave multiple openings on Patriots' coaching staff January 29, 2020 | 11:39 AM
Super Bowl
Just like Rob Gronkowski, tight ends Travis Kelce and George Kittle are the life of the Super Bowl party January 29, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez on GMA
Local
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez reacts to Netflix documentary on Aaron Hernandez, rumors about his sexuality January 29, 2020 | 9:57 AM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Super Bowl
This year's slate of Super Bowl prop bets includes a '28-3' jab at Kyle Shanahan January 29, 2020 | 9:39 AM
Dante Scarnecchia coaching with the Patriots in Jan. 2020.
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi shared a personal story about Dante Scarnecchia's coaching style January 29, 2020 | 9:33 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2013, file photo, former Minnesota Viking Chris Doleman acknowledges the crowd during a ceremony honoring the All Mall of America Field team during halftime of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis. Hall of Fame defensive end Doleman, who became one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, has died. He was 58. The Vikings and Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker offered their condolences in separate statements late Tuesday night, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy King, File)
Football
Chris Doleman, longtime Viking and Hall of Famer, dies at 58 January 29, 2020 | 8:23 AM
Kemba Walker is considering a jersey number change to honor Kobe Bryant.
Celtics
Kemba Walker is 'considering' a number change in wake of Kobe Bryant's death January 29, 2020 | 6:58 AM
Coronavirus
Coronavirus concern postpones Olympic qualifying events in China January 29, 2020 | 3:51 AM
Sports News
John Altobelli, the baseball coach killed with Kobe Bryant, honored at team's opener January 29, 2020 | 12:18 AM
Gordon Hayward (left) led all scorers with 29 points in the Celtics' win over the Heat on Tuesday night.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward scores 29, Celtics hold off Heat 109-101 January 28, 2020 | 10:51 PM
Football
This is what it's like inside the NFL's mysterious sideline medical tent January 28, 2020 | 7:52 PM
Mitch Moreland agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox on Tuesday.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland, Red Sox agree to a one-year deal January 28, 2020 | 7:16 PM
In the wake of his death, fans of started a movement to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA logo.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Should the NBA change its logo to honor Kobe Bryant? January 28, 2020 | 7:06 PM
NFL
Texans add GM to coach Bill O’Brien’s title January 28, 2020 | 6:26 PM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski's message to Tom Brady: 'Go test out the market and then do what’s best' January 28, 2020 | 6:23 PM