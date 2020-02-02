Kyrie Irving is out at least a week with a right knee sprain

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts after he was injured during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Washington. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
12:12 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will miss at least a week with a sprained medial ligament in his right knee.

The Brooklyn Nets star had an MRI exam Sunday that confirmed the team’s diagnosis after he was injured Saturday in Washington.

Irving got hurt in the fourth quarter of a 113-107 loss, when he and Wizards guard Bradley Beal got tangled battling for a loose ball and Irving’s knee twisted as he landed on the court. He stayed down for a couple minutes before remaining in the game for the jump ball — in which he didn’t jump — and then left the court and went to the locker room.

Advertisement

Irving had his highest-scoring game of the season the previous night, scoring 54 points in a victory over Chicago.

The Nets said Irving will be re-evaluated in a week. He will miss at least home games against Phoenix and Golden State — whose point guard, D’Angelo Russell, he replaced on the Nets — as well as a game at Toronto.

Irving previously missed 26 games in his first season in Brooklyn with a right shoulder injury. He also sat out one after returning with hamstring tightness and didn’t play last Sunday after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death while preparing to face the New York Knicks.

TOPICS: NBA Basketball Kyrie Irving Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The Patriots are willing to give Tom Brady $30 million per year.
Patriots
Patriots are reportedly willing to pay Tom Brady $30 million per year to keep him in New England February 2, 2020 | 1:25 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Bill Belichick made an appearance at Rob Gronkowski's Super Bowl beach party February 2, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Patriots
We now know the meaning behind Tom Brady’s cryptic social media post February 2, 2020 | 10:54 AM
The Red Sox equipment truck gets packed and leaves Boston for Florida.
Sports News
Boston Red Sox equipment truck to stop in Rhode Island on its way to spring training February 2, 2020 | 9:32 AM
Novak Djokovic was down two sets to one before rallying Sunday night at Melbourne Park.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic tops Dominic Thiem for 8th Australian Open title February 2, 2020 | 8:31 AM
Jaylen Brown scored 32 points in the Celtics' win over the Sixers on Saturday.
Celtics
What Jaylen Brown said after scoring 32 points in the Celtics' win over the 76ers February 2, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Jaroslav Halak (41) and ake DeBrusk celebrate the Bruins' win over the Wild on Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' dominant 6-1 win over the Wild February 2, 2020 | 2:25 AM
Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 32 points in the Celtics' win over the 76ers.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown scores 32, leads Celtics to 116-95 win over 76ers February 1, 2020 | 11:28 PM
Bruins
David Pastrnak's NHL-best 38th goal caps 6-1 Bruins romp past Wild February 1, 2020 | 11:08 PM
Stephon Gilmore received the AP Defensive Player of the Year award on Saturday.
Patriots
What Stephon Gilmore said about winning Defensive Player of the Year February 1, 2020 | 10:20 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady congrats Stephon Gilmore for winning Defensive Player of the Year February 1, 2020 | 9:07 PM
Boston College
Jared Hamilton, Derryck Thornton lead Eagles, spoil Cole Anthony's return February 1, 2020 | 8:47 PM
Richard Seymour was not selected for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
NFL
Read Richard Seymour's response after not being selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame February 1, 2020 | 6:55 PM
Stephon Gilmore scored more touchdowns this season — two, including this pick-6 against the Bengals — than the one he allowed in pass coverage.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year February 1, 2020 | 6:26 PM
Richard Seymour has earned praise from many people in the Patriots organization.
NFL
Mike Vrabel and Tedy Bruschi shared why they believe Richard Seymour is a Hall of Famer February 1, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Antonio Brown played in one game with the Patriots this season.
NFL
Antonio Brown: 'I think I owe the whole NFL an apology' February 1, 2020 | 2:01 PM
super bowl
Famous hippo Fiona throws up on Kansas City Chiefs in annual Super Bowl prediction February 1, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo will look to win his first Super Bowl as a starter on Sunday.
NFL
What Jimmy Garoppolo's teammates are saying about his performance and leadership February 1, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Kemba Walker drives against D'Angelo Russell on Thursday.
Celtics
Kemba Walker will miss at least the next two games February 1, 2020 | 12:36 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks during a media availability.
NFL
Here’s a sampling of the Tom Brady questions Jimmy Garoppolo was asked this week February 1, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Phil Jurkovec addresses the media Thursday.
College Sports
Here's what excites transfer QB Phil Jurkovec and key returners about BC football's future February 1, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Tuukka Rask made 15 of his 37 saves in the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins 'old time hockey' win over the Jets February 1, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Sofia Kenin of the United States celebrates after defeating Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza in the women's singles final at the Australian Open.
Tennis
Sofia Kenin of US tops Garbiñe Muguruza at Australian Open for 1st major February 1, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Celtics
Brad Stevens has a direct connection to M. Night Shyamalan February 1, 2020 | 5:00 AM
An image of NBA legend Kobe Bryant appears on a screen at the Staples Center ahead of a game between Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.
NBA
Roses for Kobe and Gianna Bryant as Lakers return to action February 1, 2020 | 2:45 AM
Brace for Rob Gronkowski’s stand-up routine on Fox’s pregame show Sunday.
CHAD FINN | SPORTS MEDIA
Prepare to be bombarded with 7½ hours of pregame Super Bowl coverage February 1, 2020 | 12:00 AM
Bruins
Bruins ride power-play goals to 2-1 win over Jets January 31, 2020 | 11:18 PM
Devin McCourty said the team knew of Malcolm Butler's benching before Super Bowl LII.
Patriots
Devin McCourty said Patriots knew Malcolm Butler wasn't going to play in Super Bowl LII January 31, 2020 | 8:40 PM
Tom Brady might be looking for a new home next season. Don't expect it to be Miami.
Tom Brady
Dolphins owner doesn't know why Tom Brady would go to Miami January 31, 2020 | 7:00 PM
John Madden (right) celebrates his first Stanley Cup with his son Tyler. Tyler, now a Northeastern sophomore, is taking the Madden name into his own hands.
Hockey
4 Beanpot hockey stars share stories about their NHL dads January 31, 2020 | 1:02 PM