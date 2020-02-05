Clint Capela is headed to the Hawks in a 4-team trade

So much for the Celtics.

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Clint Capela is headed to the Atlanta Hawks. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
TIM REYNOLDS,
AP
7:14 AM

Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela is going to the Atlanta Hawks as the headline moves in a complicated trade that was struck early Wednesday involving four teams, 12 players and at least three draft picks, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Among the key components, according to the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has not received league approval: Covington and Jordan Bell will join the Rockets from Minnesota, Capela and Nene are leaving the Rockets for the Hawks, the Timberwolves added soon-to-be restricted free agents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez from Denver and the Nuggets got Shabazz Napier from Minnesota plus a first-round pick from Houston.

Advertisement

ESPN and The Athletic first reported the trade, which was subsequently confirmed by other outlets, including the Houston Chronicle and Denver Post.

It was not immediately clear if a call with NBA attorneys to review and approve the trade would happen on Wednesday or Thursday. The league’s trade deadline is Thursday afternoon.

Also in the deal: Jarred Vanderbilt is leaving Denver for Minnesota, and the Timberwolves are getting Keita Bates-Diop, Noah Vonleh and Gerald Green from the Nuggets as well as Evan Turner from the Hawks. Green is likely to be waived once the deal is final, and Atlanta will also have to make another move to finalize the trade since it must first clear a roster spot.

The biggest takeaway from the deal would seem to be that this commits Houston to keeping the small-ball lineup that it has employed with much success of late. Capela was the only center that the Rockets have consistently played this season — and they’re 10-1 in games without him. Houston could still look to acquire another big man for depth through another trade or potentially after a buyout, and this trade gives the Rockets some financial flexibility to do so.

Covington started his career in Houston, has become one of the NBA’s top defenders and it’s hard to envision him being anything but a strong complement alongside Rockets stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Advertisement

Denver — currently No. 3 in the Western Conference — gets some flexibility as well, in part because it now won’t have to decide this summer what to do with Beasley and Hernangomez. The Nuggets also picked up a first-round pick for this year in the deal and that could become a chip in any other trades Denver tries to execute before the deadline.

Capela is under contract for three more seasons, and joins Atlanta’s young core of Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and John Collins. The Hawks will have cap space to use this summer, will likely have a top-five pick in this year’s draft and now have two well-regarded bigs alongside the backcourt of Young and Huerter.

TOPICS: NBA Basketball Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Media
Spotify to buy Bill Simmons’s website The Ringer February 5, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Tom Brady
Check out Julian Edelman's latest approach to getting Tom Brady to stay February 5, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Brusdar Graterol threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in his postseason debut against the Yankees in Game 1 of the 2019 ALDS.
Red Sox
3 things to know about Brusdar Graterol, the pitching prospect acquired in the Mookie Betts trade February 5, 2020 | 9:53 AM
Mookie Betts hit .301/.374/.519 in 794 regular-season games with the Red Sox, a tenure over unimaginably quick.
Red Sox
There are valid reasons Mookie Betts is an L.A. Dodger. None change how much it stinks. February 5, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Bruins forward Charlie Coyle attempts a backhanded shot on Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-0 win over the Canucks February 5, 2020 | 6:47 AM
Boston College guard Derryck Thornton tries to shoot while covered by Duke forward Javin DeLaurier during the second half Tuesday.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC basketball's defensive-minded battle with No. 7 Duke February 5, 2020 | 6:31 AM
Northeastern celebrates its 3-1 win over Harvard in the Beanpot semifinals.
College Sports
Everything that happened on night one of the women's Beanpot February 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Chad Finn
Chad Finn: Is Tom Brady becoming a certified Internet troll? February 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
CHAD FINN
Chad Finn: Trading Mookie Betts marks one of the worst days in recent Red Sox history February 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Dodgers pull off another deal, reportedly sending Joc Pederson to Angels February 5, 2020 | 12:23 AM
Mookie Betts trade
Here are all the players involved in the Mookie Betts and David Price deal February 4, 2020 | 11:24 PM
Bruins
Rask makes 25 saves in shutout, Bruins blank Canucks 4-0 February 4, 2020 | 10:12 PM
Boston Red Sox' Mookie Betts, center, gets doused with water as he gets interviewed after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Baltimore. Betts hit three home runs as the Red Sox won 6-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Red Sox
A look back at Mookie Betts’s most memorable moments with the Red Sox February 4, 2020 | 9:45 PM
Red Sox
A year-by-year look at Mookie Betts’s career with the Red Sox February 4, 2020 | 9:37 PM
Mookie Betts rounds the bases for the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Red Sox agree to trade Mookie Betts, David Price to Dodgers February 4, 2020 | 9:30 PM
Mark Kotsay
Athletics’ Mark Kotsay out of running for Red Sox manager job after interview February 4, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum will defend his Skills Challenge title February 4, 2020 | 7:12 PM
Bruins forward Chris Wagner brews at Harpoon.
Bruins
Chris Wagner helped Harpoon make a Bruins-themed beer February 4, 2020 | 3:29 PM
VANCOUVER, BC - MARCH 29: Adam Gaudette #88 of the Vancouver Canucks takes to the ice for the pre-game warmup prior to NHL action against the Edmonton Oilers on March, 29, 2018 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
NHL
Braintree's Adam Gaudette on what it's like to come back home and play the Bruins February 4, 2020 | 1:15 PM
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela is tangled with the Celtics at the heart of the trade deadline rumor mill.
Celtics
Exploring a potential Celtics trade for Clint Capela February 4, 2020 | 1:07 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes notes on the sideline in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
10 questions facing the Patriots this offseason February 4, 2020 | 12:50 PM
Beanpot
Wilmer Skoog lifts Boston University to double-OT Beanpot win over Boston College February 4, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Beanpot
Northeastern tops Harvard to reach third straight Beanpot final February 4, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Tom Brady lines up to block Tre'Davious White in 2019.
Patriots
Tre'Davious White thinks Tom Brady is 'still the best,' hopes he leaves the Patriots February 4, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Martin Ortega inside the Patriots' locker room following Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
'I’m quite embarrassed': The man who stole Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI jersey speaks February 4, 2020 | 6:52 AM
Grant Williams (12) goes up for the shot as Atlanta forward John Collins defends in the first half.
Celtics
Celtics top Hawks 123-115 for 4th straight win February 3, 2020 | 10:14 PM
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela is tangled with the Celtics at the heart of the trade deadline rumor mill.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Celtics trade for Clint Capela? February 3, 2020 | 7:08 PM
Super Bowl
Super Bowl LIV ratings: 102 million watched Chiefs beat 49ers February 3, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Boston-10/05/19-The Boston Celtics held an open practice at TD Garden in which the public was invited to watch. Danny Ainge watches practice. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Celtics
Here are the latest Celtics rumors ahead of the NBA trade deadline February 3, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Ken Starr. one of President Trump's lawyers.
'Rules are rules'
Ken Starr invoked two Boston sports scandals during the impeachment trial February 3, 2020 | 3:49 PM