Donovan Mitchell issued a statement after his coronavirus diagnosis

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for coronavirus, and hopes everyone can be more responsible as the epidemic continues.

On Thursday, the Jazz revealed that an additional member of the team had tested positive for the virus, but did not reveal that it was Mitchell. After the news broke on Wednesday evening that center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19 – which led to the Jazz’ matchup against the Thunder to be postponed and the NBA to suspend the season until further notice — Oklahoma officials tested the entire team.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that Mitchell was the second player to have the virus, and Mitchell confirmed that it was him in an Instagram post on Thursday. He was averaging 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assist so far this season.

“Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test,” Mitchell wrote in his caption. “We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @Utahjazz who have been so supportive.

“I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷”

The Jazz released a statement, saying that they are specifically working with officials, the Center for Disease Control, and the NBA for the “best path moving forward.”