Donovan Mitchell spoke to ‘GMA’ on his recovery from coronavirus

While in isolation, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said he’s doing okay and not feeling any coronavirus symptoms since being diagnosed last week.

“I’m fine, things are going well. [I’m] just in isolation, got a unique set up but no fever, no symptoms as of right now,” he said via a video-call while appearing on Good Morning America on Monday. “I’m blessed to be able to be okay.”

EXCLUSIVE: “I think that’s the scariest part about this virus is that you may seem fine.” @NBA star @spidadmitchell speaks out for the first time from isolation since being diagnosed with COVID-19, despite being “asymptomatic.” https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/wZJBteQjtV — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 16, 2020

After fellow Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to be diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 11, Mitchell was diagnosed a day later. While Gobert publicly apologized for his “careless” behavior of exposing teammates to the virus, Mitchell said it took him some time to process Gobert’s actions. Of the 58 tests the NBA conducted, they are the only two players who tested positive.

“To be honest with you Robin, it took a while for me to cool off,” he admitted in regards to Gobert’s actions. “I read what he said [and] I heard what he said, so, I’m glad he’s doing okay [and] I’m doing well, I’m just really happy to be honest [and] I hate to say it – there’s two of us, but like it wasn’t the whole party at the end of the day. Neither him or I have children at home, I know I have teammates that have some children, staff that have children at home, so I’m glad we were able to contain it as much as possible.”

Mitchell said that the testing for COVID-19 was incredibly uncomfortable, but he’s appreciative he was able to get tested.

“For us it was a swab down the throat, this was about fifteen seconds of probably the most discomfort I’ve ever had,” he admitted. “I ended up crying like tears down my eyes once they started going up in this area [motions up his nose]. It was definitely unique, but I’m glad I was able to get it done.”

While he is currently feeling fine — and even joked he could compete right now — he expressed that is the danger of the virus.

“I keep making the joke when people ask me, ‘If you were to tell me I’m about to play in a seven-game series tomorrow, I’d be ready to lace up,'” he said with a chuckle. “I’m really blessed that that’s the case.

“I’m asymptomatic,” he later added. “I don’t have any symptoms – I could walk down the street and if it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it. I think that’s the scariest part of this virus, is that you may seem fine, be fine, and you never know who you may be talking to – who they’re going home to.”

While he continues to recover, and isolate himself as a precaution, Mitchell is entertaining himself through video games and movies. He’s also been following the trend of many other NBA players, like Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, are doing by watching YouTube videos of his old highlights from past NBA seasons and his time at Lousville. It’s been helping him reminisce about being on the basketball court.

“Some of the guys are watching their old highlights. I’ve been doing a lot of that – watching myself through college, through the NBA, it’s kind of bringing back good memories, but you miss the game. You miss playing in front of some of the best fans in the world in the NBA.