Report: NBA considering ‘diabetes-like’ testing for coronavirus that could accelerate return of game

An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
An NBA logo. –Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
By
Christopher Price
April 8, 2020

The NBA is exploring a plan that would utilize a “diabetes-like” blood test that could quickly determine if players have COVID-19 with just the prick of a finger, according to a report from ESPN.

The idea remains in the early stages, ESPN reported Monday. 

“The league sources stressed that this matter is in the exploratory phase and that there is no clear timetable as to when the efficacy of any such device might be proven,” wrote ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. “They also stressed that advances in science and medicine are proceeding at a rapid pace, with collaboration across borders, which offers hope that breakthrough solutions could be possible sooner rather than later.”

Rapid-response testing could be the first step in a timeline that could see the return of games say some associated with the league.

“Rapid-testing results are key to return to work, return to sports, everything,” one NBA GM told ESPN. “Whatever job you have and environment you work in, if you’re interacting with people, we’re all going to have to feel safe doing that. Sports isn’t any different.”

This news comes in the wake of a story from The Washington Post on Abbott Laboratories in Illinois, which began shipping a similar type of rapid-response tests across the country last week. Those tests, which have been approved by the FDA, are said to deliver results in five to 13 minutes.

NBA Celtics Coronavirus

