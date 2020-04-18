Mark Cuban doesn’t want the NBA to rush its return

Basketball fans are going to have to be patient if they want their sport to return.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said the NBA doesn’t have a plan in place to return to basketball, echoing the sentiments made by commissioner Adam Silver on Friday.

“There’s not really a plan we can put together,” Cuban said in an appearance on CNN Saturday. “The biggest mistake we can make is trying to rush. I mean, that’s the topic going on around the country, when do we start acting as if things are normal? When can we dip our toes into opening up businesses?

“There are just a thousand different little elements that have to be taken into consideration,” Cuban added. ” … There are so many components that we have to explore and get right because we can’t put anybody at risk.”

“The biggest mistake we can make is trying to rush,” says Dallas Mavericks owner @mcuban, who is on Trump’s advisory group on reopening the economy. “There needs to be a task force that deals with all the minutia required with opening up a business.” https://t.co/0nTgNOvPRB pic.twitter.com/QVmqKuQTIV — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) April 18, 2020

In addition to working on an NBA return, Cuban is also working on President Donald Trump’s economic panel (which includes Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones) as an advisor on how to restart the American economy.

Cuban said he has a message he wants to tell Trump the next time they meet.

“Not to take a chance and get it all right,” Cuban said of his message to Trump. “I think what’s missing and what I’ll say to him the next time we convene, is we need a task force that deals with all the little things that are required to open up any business. It’s not just about opening up an arena, but when we have any type of opening.”

Cuban also added that creating a task force to set guidelines on when to reopen things will help take the pressure off businesses to make the call themselves.

“There are so many things that go into opening up the economy and getting it right so we don’t have a resurgence of the disease,” Cuban said. “That’s one of the things I’ll be focusing on — detail, detail, detail — so that the smallest of business doesn’t feel like they’re making it worse and can open up with confidence and safety.”

One of the big topics of discussion during the suspension of professional sports play is whether owners should continue to pay their staffers.

Cuban was one of the first team owners to pledge that he would continue to pay his hourly staff, noting two days after the NBA announced it would suspend its season that he would support American Airlines Center employees during the suspension.

One of the owners who did not initially react the same way was Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs, whose company placed 68 full-time TD Garden workers on temporary leave and forced 82 full-time employees to take an indefinite salary reduction. He later established a $1.5 million fund for TD Garden workers affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

Cuban advised that owners who can afford to make a similar commitment to the one he made should do so to help the economy.

“Each owner, for any business — whether it’s a sports team or any type of business — has to make their own decision,” Cuban said. “Everyone’s in a different financial position. All I would suggest or ask is if you can afford to do it, continue to do it because it’s really important to the bigger picture. It’s really important to the economy. And those people who are living paycheck-to-paycheck need it more than anybody.

“If we’re going to rebuild this economy, it’s not going to be the old school trickle-down approach, that failed. What we need to do is recognize this needs to be trickle up. The more people we can keep paid, the more people we can keep working, the more people we pay even if they’re not working, the better chance the economy has of resurgence sooner rather than later.”