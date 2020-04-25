NBA facilities reportedly will begin to reopen Friday

Any workouts that take place would be voluntary and be limited to individual sessions only.

Auerbach Center
The Auerbach Center. –Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Tim Reynolds, Associated Press
April 25, 2020

MIAMI (AP) — NBA players will be allowed to return to team training facilities starting Friday, provided that their local governments do not have a stay-at-home order prohibiting such movement still in place as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Any workouts that take place would be voluntary and be limited to individual sessions only, according to a person familiar with the league’s decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the directives from the league were not released publicly.

Group practices would not be allowed yet, and teams will not yet be permitted to organize in-person workouts.

Advertisement

But as certain states and municipalities began loosening restrictions on personal movement, the NBA decided it was time to let players return to their practice courts — if only on a limited basis. Georgia and Oklahoma are among the states that have allowed some businesses to reopen and some cities in Florida are expected to loosen their stay-at-home policies in the coming days, even though health officials are warning that such moves are being made too quickly.

For those teams in cities where stay-at-home orders still make such a return impossible, the NBA said it would work to find “alternative arrangements,” the person with knowledge of the matter said.

This move does not mean that a resumption of games is imminent. Still, the decision to let teams back into facilities is a significant step.

In the NHL, suspended at about the same point of the season as the NBA, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said league officials “haven’t made any decisions yet.” Daly said only the NHL owes players and teams guidance before April 30 and will consider its next steps in that context.

Many NBA players, including Gordon Hayward and Jayson Tatum, have said they haven’t even had access to a basket since the league ordered teams to close their practice facilities on March 19. All-Star Jimmy Butler sent baskets to his Miami Heat teammates earlier this month, but some other players around the league said they haven’t even touched a basketball during the shutdown.

Advertisement

If they’re so inclined, that can now change. There remains no indicator about when a full-fledged return to organized team workouts will resume, however.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said on several occasions that the league does not anticipate being able to decide until sometime in May — at the earliest — if a resumption of the season is possible.

The NBA suspended the season March 11. It ordered teams to shutter their facilities eight days later, saying at the time it was doing so “in light of the rapidly-developing coronavirus situation, and consistent with evolving advice from health experts regarding how to promote individual and public health while minimizing the spread of the virus.”

Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the numbers of those affected or killed by the virus based off official government figures, said the COVID-19 worldwide death toll surpassed 200,000 on Saturday. And the World Health Organization said “there is currently no evidence” that people who have recovered from the virus cannot fall sick again.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NBA Coronavirus Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Kyle Murphy
NFL DRAFT
Attleboro native Kyle Murphy announces he's joining the New York Giants April 25, 2020 | 9:58 PM
Bill Belichick,
Patriots
The Patriots didn't draft a quarterback, but they addressed several other needs April 25, 2020 | 9:42 PM
Dustin Woodard
NFL DRAFT
Patriots draft center Dustin Woodard April 25, 2020 | 9:41 PM
Joe Gaziano Northwestern Football
NFL DRAFT
Former Xaverian star Joe Gaziano is reportedly joining the Los Angeles Chargers April 25, 2020 | 9:22 PM
Justin Herron Wake Forest Patriots
NFL DRAFT
Patriots take offensive lineman Justin Herron with 195th pick in 2020 NFL Draft April 25, 2020 | 8:33 PM
Thaddeus Moss
NFL Draft
Randy Moss's son Thaddeus reportedly signs with Redskins as an undrafted free agent April 25, 2020 | 8:33 PM
Cassh Maluia
NFL DRAFT
Patriots select Cassh Maluia with 204th pick April 25, 2020 | 7:33 PM
Will Hastings
Patriots
A running list of the Patriots' undrafted free agent signings April 25, 2020 | 7:25 PM
Isaiah Rodgers UMass Football Indianapolis Colts
NFL Draft
UMass cornerback Isaiah Rodgers selected by Colts in NFL Draft April 25, 2020 | 6:15 PM
Michael Onwenu Patriots
NFL DRAFT
Patriots select Michael Onwenu with 182nd pick April 25, 2020 | 6:15 PM
Justin Rohrwasser
Patriots
Patriots draft pick Justin Rohrwasser addressed his controversial tattoo April 25, 2020 | 5:19 PM
Justin Rohrwasser Patriots Kicker
Patriots
4 things to know about new Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser April 25, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Patriots draft pick Dalton Keene had an impressive Combine.
Patriots
5 things to know about Patriots draft pick Dalton Keene April 25, 2020 | 2:59 PM
ESPN, the NFL Network, and ABC pulled off coverage of this historic NFL Draft with nary a hitch.
NFL Draft
Chad Finn: 3 thoughts on ESPN, ABC, and NFL network covered the draft April 25, 2020 | 2:47 PM
Justin Rohrwasser
Patriots
What Justin Rohrwasser had to say after getting drafted by the Patriots April 25, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Jane Castor Tampa
Tom Brady
Tampa mayor lightheartedly apologizes to Tom Brady April 25, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Patriots draft pick Kyle Dugger was welcomed to the team by Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.
Patriots
Watch Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft welcome Kyle Dugger to the Patriots April 25, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick
Patriots
Patriots may have lost Tom Brady, but Bill Belichick is still Bill Belichick April 25, 2020 | 10:08 AM
Devin Asiasi.
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi April 25, 2020 | 12:35 AM
Dalton Keene
Patriots
The Patriots drafted a pair of tight ends who were roommates at the NFL Combine April 24, 2020 | 11:20 PM
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche plays in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Patriots
5 things to know about Josh Uche, who the Patriots drafted at 60th overall April 24, 2020 | 11:12 PM
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) fumbles after being hit by Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. Michigan won 39-14. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Patriots
Scouting report: Patriots draft pick Josh Uche, a linebacker out of Michigan April 24, 2020 | 11:08 PM
Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Patriots
The Patriots select Anfernee Jennings with 87th overall pick April 24, 2020 | 10:56 PM
Bruschi
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi spoke up when a reporter compared him to Patriots pick Josh Uche April 24, 2020 | 10:46 PM
Kyle Dugger
NFL Draft
Read the transcript of new Patriots safety Kyle Dugger's introductory conference call April 24, 2020 | 10:03 PM
Running back AJ Dillon is hoping to carve out a role for himself in the NFL.
NFL Draft
Boston College running back AJ Dillon was drafted by Green Bay April 24, 2020 | 9:49 PM
Kyle Dugger.
Patriots
5 things to know about Patriots 2nd-round pick Kyle Dugger April 24, 2020 | 9:43 PM
Josh Uche
NFL Draft
What Josh Uche had to say after the Patriots traded up to draft him April 24, 2020 | 9:18 PM
South safety Kyle Dugger of Lenoir Rhyne (23) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Patriots
Scouting report: Kyle Dugger April 24, 2020 | 8:25 PM
Kyle Dugger.
Patriots
What ESPN analysts say about Patriots 2nd-round pick Kyle Dugger April 24, 2020 | 8:13 PM