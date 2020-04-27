Morning sports update: Isaiah Thomas joked about fans confusing him with Isiah Thomas during ‘The Last Dance’

The Patriots continued adding undrafted free agents on Sunday, signing former Boston College tight end Jake Burt. The team’s total number of post-draft signings now stands at 15, including two quarterbacks and Jarrett Stidham’s former slot receiver at Auburn.

Isaiah Thomas is not Isiah Thomas: The third and fourth episodes of “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan, aired Sunday night.

One focal point was the Bulls’ rivalry with the Pistons. At a player level, Jordan has a specific dislike of former Pistons guard Isiah Thomas, who was Detroit’s leader in its tough treatment of the Chicago superstar.

As the episode played, fans weighed in on social media. Unfortunately, one of their targets was not Thomas, but instead former Celtic Isaiah Thomas, who responded on Twitter:

Y’all be tweeting me mad at me like I was tryna hurt Jordan lol — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 27, 2020

The interesting backstory on Thomas’s name is that it has a tie to Isiah Thomas and the Pistons. According to a 2011 Sports Illustrated profile by Pablo Torre, Isaiah’s father — a Los Angeles fan — lost a bet to a friend during the 1989 Lakers-Pistons NBA Finals. The result was that he had to name his first child after Detroit’s leader.

The only difference — an extra usage of the letter A — came down to his mother insisting on the biblical spelling.

Isaiah later shared multiple photos of himself with Isiah.

The ESPN documentary continues with episodes six and seven at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Trivia: Before Joe Burrow, who was the last LSU quarterback to be selected in the NFL draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a Day 3 pick in 2018.

Former Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes will go into the Florida Gators Hall of Fame:

Welcome to the Hall of Fame, Mr. Spikes. 🐊 pic.twitter.com/OqsXfphUuX — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) April 27, 2020

Denny Hamlin’s daughter accidentally ended his iRacing day:

I had so many questions about what just happened.. then we found 2nd hand footage at the end. I cannot believe it. pic.twitter.com/BfN1sNAsg8 — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) April 26, 2020

Jaylen Brown on who he models his game after:

On this day: In 2003, Paul Pierce scored 35 points to help the Celtics defeat the Pacers, 102-92, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first round matchup.

Classic rewind: Since it was part of the latest episode of “The Last Dance,” here’s Michael Jordan’s midair switch against the Lakers in the 1991 NBA Finals.

Trivia answer: Danny Etling.