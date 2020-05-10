Shaquille O’Neal says NBA should ‘scrap’ rest of season rather than attempt to resume

"Worry about the safety of the fans and the people. Come back next year."

Shaquille O'Neal.
Shaquille O'Neal. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Cindy Boren,
The Washington Post
May 10, 2020 | 4:51 PM

Related Links

Nearly two months ago, the NBA abruptly shuttered itself when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Now, with sports organizations beginning to determine how to open up, one retired superstar and current TV commentator is ready to just call the rest of the pro basketball season off.

“I think we should scrap the season. Everybody go home, get healthy, come back next year,” Shaquille O’Neal told USA Today. “Just scrap the season. Just scrap it. To try and come back now and do a rush playoffs as a player? Any team that wins this year, there’s an asterisk. They’re not going to get the respect.

“What if a team that’s not really in the mix of things all of a sudden wins with a new playoff format? Nobody is going to respect that. So scrap it. Worry about the safety of the fans and the people. Come back next year.”

Advertisement

On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers became the first teams to allow players to use their facilities for individual workouts in accordance with loosening stay-at-home restrictions in Ohio and Oregon. But on a conference call the same day, Commissioner Adam Silver told players that a decision on resuming the season could still be more than a month away, multiple people with knowledge of the call told The Washington Post. There remains no clarity on a timeline for returning to play.

Like other leagues, the NBA is considering whether to resume the season by playing without fans. O’Neal said he isn’t fond of the idea of playing in nearly empty arenas.

“It matters because looking at the fans starts your adrenaline,” said the Hall of Famer, who’s now an NBA commentator for Turner Sports. “Let’s just say I’m playing on the road. I need to look at that one fan that’s making faces at me. I need to look at that one fan that laughs at me when I miss a free throw. I need to look at that one fan that’s holding up the opposing sign. I also need to look at the kid that looks at his dad when I look at him and says, ‘Oh, my God, Shaq just looked at me.’ They make us who we are.

Advertisement

“And then, you have to say, OK. We’re going to play in an arena with just us, trainers, the camera guys and the media guys. What if one person gets sick and there’s nobody? All it takes is one person. After the game, you’ve still got to go home. What if one person gets sick? Then we start from zero again.”

The NBA found out just how quickly things can change when Gobert tested positive March 11, with news that his teammate, Donovan Mitchell, had also tested positive. Both have recovered. At the time, the NBA moved to take steps to ensure the health of players who recently had come into contact with Gobert. Teams the Jazz had played in the previous 10 days were urged to self-quarantine, and a number of players, including Kevin Durant, tested positive.

Just days before he tested positive, Gobert joked about the virus during a news conference, teasingly touching all of the microphones and recording devices that reporters had placed on a table before him. Gobert apologized after testing positive and, in an Instagram Live video, said his relationship with Mitchell was on the mend.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NBA Sports News Celtics Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Soccer star Alex Morgan announced the birth of her baby via Instagram on May 7, 2020.
Alex Morgan
Soccer star Alex Morgan gives birth to girl 3 days before Mother's Day May 10, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Bobby Orr Leap Ray Lussier
BOSTON BRUINS
Read and see how Bobby Orr's iconic goal was covered, 50 years ago today May 10, 2020 | 12:00 PM
UFC 249
President Trump congratulates UFC for restarting sports May 9, 2020 | 10:49 PM
Rob Manfred MLB
MLB
MLB is reportedly finalizing a plan to propose starting the season in early July May 9, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Golf
Golf
Golf course on Massachusetts-Rhode Island state line faces guidelines from both states May 9, 2020 | 8:33 PM
Andrew Yang
Politics
Andrew Yang loves UFC. He just hates the way it's run. May 9, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Chris Paul Thunder
NBA
As NBA practice facilities begin to reopen, the players are left with unanswered questions May 9, 2020 | 3:24 PM
The Celtics might have faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals this season.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he was hacked and feels 'disgusted' about offensive tweets May 9, 2020 | 10:30 AM
General manager Milt Schmidt, assistant GM Tom Johnson, Bobby Orr, and coach Harry Sinden of the 1970 champions Bruins.
Bruins
'It's not this mythic thing. It's true.' May 9, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Local
Fall River security guard will have plenty of support in UFC 249 against Greg Hardy May 9, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Johnny Damon's grand slam in Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS against the Yankees.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is the most important home run in Red Sox history? May 9, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings
Patriots
Patriots sign four additional members of 2020 NFL Draft class May 8, 2020 | 6:46 PM
NFL
Brett Favre denies auditor's claim he was paid for no-show work May 8, 2020 | 6:33 PM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots
Patriots
What 21 NFL experts are saying about Patriots' 2020 schedule May 8, 2020 | 3:49 PM
--
NFL
Video: President Trump applauded the NFL's decision to proceed as normal May 8, 2020 | 1:12 PM
Frank Caliendo as Bill Belichick.
Patriots
Video: Comedian Frank Caliendo impersonated Bill Belichick May 8, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak goes around Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Bruins
The NHL officially postponed the Bruins' season-opener in Prague May 8, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians says Tom Brady was 'adamant' about the Buccaneers adding Rob Gronkowski May 8, 2020 | 9:44 AM
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche plays in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Patriots
The Patriots have signed four draft picks May 8, 2020 | 8:00 AM
NFL
Jim Harbaugh proposes one-and-done rule change for NFL draft May 8, 2020 | 7:50 AM
MLB
Baseball thinking ahead to silent stadiums May 8, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Roger Goodell.
NFL
More normality from NFL. Will it happen on time? May 8, 2020 | 7:32 AM
The Patriots visit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 4.
Patriots
10 thoughts on the Patriots' 2020 schedule May 8, 2020 | 7:30 AM
NFL
Tom Brady's move to Tampa Bay posed late challenges for networks May 8, 2020 | 7:27 AM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Jarrett Stidham and the Patriots' QBs May 7, 2020 | 9:11 PM
Patrick Mahomes
NFL
Texans at Chiefs to open NFL season on Sept. 10 May 7, 2020 | 7:56 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks to the offensive line in a huddle during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Patriots announce their 2020 schedule May 7, 2020 | 7:33 PM
--
Golf
Details for the golf match between Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning May 7, 2020 | 7:05 PM
A sign at Murphy's Garrison Golf Center in Haverhill directs players to check in through the back window on the first day that golf could be played in Massachusetts.
Golf
How courses in Massachusetts are managing the return of golf May 7, 2020 | 4:28 PM
--
Coronavirus
Video: Julian Edelman's message to workers at MGH May 7, 2020 | 3:46 PM