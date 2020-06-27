Despite virus spike, NBA is ‘very comfortable’ with Florida plan

The league also announced the schedule for the rest of the regular season starting on July 30.

Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason game.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league will move forward with its plan to resume the season. –Jae C. Hong/AP File Photo
By
Marc Stein,
The New York Times Company
June 27, 2020 | 3:13 PM

Despite what Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, described as an “increased” level of concern over a significant rise of coronavirus cases in Florida, the league moved forward on several fronts Friday by formalizing its plans to restart the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World near Orlando.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association jointly announced that they had officially finalized their agreement to revive the season with 22 teams next month, and the NBA revealed the 88-game schedule leading into the playoffs later Friday.

The league and the union also announced that, out of 302 players tested by their teams Tuesday, 16 were positive for the coronavirus. During a conference call with reporters Friday afternoon, Silver said the two organizations “ultimately believe it will be safer on our campus than off it.”

“My ultimate conclusion is that we can’t outrun the virus and that this is what we’re going to be living with for the foreseeable future, which is why we designed the campus the way we did,” Silver said. “While it’s not impermeable, we are in essence protected from cases around us — at least, that’s the model. For those reasons, we’re still very comfortable being in Orlando.”

Hours after Florida announced a single-day record of nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in the state — up from 5,511 Wednesday — Silver said that the league had “no choice but to learn to live with this virus” and that no options for rebooting the season “are risk-free right now.”

Any player who tested positive this week must remain in isolation until they record two consecutive negative coronavirus tests at least 24 hours apart. Players who test positive also must undergo cardiac screening and receive clearance from a physician before resuming basketball activities, according to the NBA’s 113 pages of health and safety protocols governing the planned restart.

Silver acknowledged that a “significant spread” of the coronavirus once teams were on campus in Florida “may lead us to stopping” again. But Silver said they had not yet determined what would constitute a “significant spread.”

Silver conceded that the league’s return, especially amid Florida’s rising coronavirus crisis, was “definitely not business as usual.” Yet he insisted that the NBA “must adapt” and would try to show the public “how we can balance public health and economic necessity.”

“We can’t sit on the sidelines indefinitely,” Silver said.

TOPICS: NBA Basketball Sports News Coronavirus

