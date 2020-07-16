Zion Williamson leaves Pelicans, NBA bubble for ‘family medical matter’

“Once we learn more about Zion’s specific circumstances, we will determine his reentry protocol based on our rules,” NBA spokesman Tim Frank said.

Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson. –RUSTY COSTANZA/ASSOCIATED PRESS
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
BRETT MARTEL,
AP
July 16, 2020

Zion Williamson left the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday to attend to what the club described as an “urgent family medical matter.”

Williamson, the NBA’s top overall draft choice last summer, intends to rejoin the team in the Orlando, Florida, area for the resumption of the season, the Pelicans said, but the club did not specify when he would be able to return or whether he’ll miss any of the club’s eight remaining regular-season games.

“We don’t know anything right now from the standpoint of him coming back,” coach Alvin Gentry said after practice Thursday night. “Obviously, right now, we’re not concerned about the basketball part for him. We’re just concerned about his family.”

Advertisement

Williamson will have to quarantine again when he returns to central Florida, a period that will last at least four days and could be significantly longer if he is not tested daily during his absence from the team.

“Once we learn more about Zion’s specific circumstances, we will determine his reentry protocol based on our rules,” NBA spokesman Tim Frank said.

The Pelicans resume the season on July 30 against Utah, followed by a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers two days later.

“We fully support Zion’s decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family,” Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said. “Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Williamson, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound power forward who starred for one season at Duke, has averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 NBA games after missing New Orleans’ first 44 games this season while recovering from preseason arthroscopic knee surgery.

“With him gone taking care of his family, we’ll hold down the fort for him,” Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday said. “This season and how crazy it’s been, it’s just another obstacle that we have to get through as a team.

Advertisement

“We know that when Zion gets back he’ll fall right back in line, just like he did last time,” Holiday added. “But until then, we’ll have to steer the boat.”

New Orleans is 10-9 with Williamson in the lineup and 18-27 without him.

“Obviously, he’s a great player that we’ll miss,” Gentry said, but also noted that the Pelicans had a stretch without Williamson from late December into January in which they won 11 of 16 games.

“We’re a good team. We’re a deep team,” Gentry said. “So we’ll have guys that will step in and play. We’ll have guys that will up their games a little bit more.”

The Pelicans are 3 1/2 games behind Memphis for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. But there is also the possibility of qualifying for the playoffs by finishing ninth and within four games of the eighth seed. In that case, the ninth-place team would have to beat the eighth-place team in two straight games to advance to the full NBA playoffs.

Portland currently holds the ninth spot, with New Orleans and Sacramento less than one game behind in a tie for 10th. All 22 teams invited to conclude the season at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex will play eight games before the postseason begins.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NBA Sports NBA Playoffs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Celtics
What Kemba Walker had to say about his lingering knee issues July 16, 2020 | 11:30 PM
Douglas P. DeFelice
New England Revolution
A win Friday would put the Revolution into the knockout round of the MLS Is Back tournament July 16, 2020 | 11:19 PM
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, people talk outside Rogers Place, the home ice of the NHL hockey club Edmonton Oilers, in Edmonton, Alberta. Rogers Place is one of the possible locations the NHL has zeroed in on to host playoff games if it can return amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league will ultimately decide on two or three locations for games, with government regulations, testing and COVID-19 frequency among the factors for the decision that should be coming within the next three to four weeks.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
NHL
NHL arena in Edmonton — one of the league's hub cities for return to play — flooded July 16, 2020 | 9:40 PM
NFL
15 women accuse former Washington Redskins employees of sexual harassment and verbal abuse July 16, 2020 | 7:33 PM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum ran into LeBron James while inside the NBA 'bubble' July 16, 2020 | 6:29 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say about David Pastrnak being 'unfit to participate' in Bruins practice July 16, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media.
Bill Belichick
Snowball fights, jokes, and why Martellus Bennett compared Bill Belichick to Larry David July 16, 2020 | 2:42 PM
6-29-2005:Boston ,MA::GLOBE STAFF PHOTO/JIM DAVIS................Red Sox 2B Mark Bellhorn (cq), right, and homeplate umpire Eric Cooper (cq), left, check the flight of Bellhorn's sixth inning solo home run , that came right after teammate Doug Mirabelli's, and the back to back blasts sealed the victory for Boston. Library Tag 06302005 Sports
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the better Red Sox second baseman, Todd Walker or Mark Bellhorn? July 16, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Revolution forward Gustavo Bou celebrates his goal against the Montreal Impact.
Local
The Revolution’s big three showcased their potential, and other observations from the MLS is Back tournament July 16, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Cam Newton
Patriots
A former NFL player's advice for how Cam Newton can 'mesh' with Bill Belichick July 16, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade deletes pro-Nick Cannon tweet, says he has 'ZERO tolerance for any hate speech!' July 16, 2020 | 6:46 AM
Sports News
NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic July 15, 2020 | 11:18 PM
This photo provided by Jacob Diamond shows the second bedroom inside Magic equipment manager Jacob Diamond’s suite at the team hotel on the Disney complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
NBA
What life is like for players inside the NBA bubble July 15, 2020 | 8:38 PM
Bruce Cassidy shared his opinion on a possible change in the NHL playoff format.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy is a finalist for the Jack Adams Award July 15, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez won 19 games in 2019.
Sports Q
Will the 2020 Red Sox win more games than 2019 Eduardo Rodriguez? July 15, 2020 | 5:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN
Media
What to make of ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski's exchange with Josh Hawley July 15, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Eduardo Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season.
Red Sox
Red Sox put 3 players on injury list July 15, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Sports News
The 2020 Head of the Charles Regatta has been canceled July 15, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass against the New York Giants in the first half of an Aug. 29 preseason game in 2019.
Patriots
Scott Zolak still thinks Jarrett Stidham will be the Patriots' starting quarterback July 15, 2020 | 9:39 AM
Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Patriots announce protocols if Gillette Stadium is allowed to host fans this season July 14, 2020 | 2:26 PM
Jarrett Stidham warms up before a game.
Patriots
Will the Patriots start Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham? Here are 4 factors to consider. July 14, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore shared his excitement to play with Cam Newton July 14, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Cam Newton in 2019.
Tom Brady
What Cam Newton had to say about replacing Tom Brady July 14, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Nate Eovaldi is one of the only holdovers from the 2018 title team.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: The Red Sox pitching staff doesn’t exactly inspire much confidence July 14, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Jonathan Wiggs
Celtics
Kara Lawson excited for chance to coach at Duke July 13, 2020 | 6:21 PM
En esta fotografía de archivo del 27 de octubre de 2019, el quarterback de los Panthers de Carolina Cam Newton en la banca durante la segunda mitad del partido de la NFL contra los 49ers de San Francisco, en Santa Clara, California. El 7 de abril del 2020 dijo en una conversación el lunes con Chris Paul que se siente como pez fuera del agua en la agencia libre.(AP Foto/Ben Margot, Archivo)
Patriots
What Cam Newton's father had to say about his son July 13, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Terrelle Pryor playing for the Browns in 2016.
Terrelle Pryor
Terrelle Pryor says he's a 'big fan' of Cam Newton, is interested in playing for the Patriots July 13, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Mike McCarn
Patriots
Jets player says healthy Cam Newton would be a 'terrifying' opponent July 13, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook (0) brings the ball up the court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
NBA
Russell Westbrook says he tested positive for the coronavirus July 13, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty Patriots parade
Patriots
What Devin and Jason McCourty wrote in a guest column for Sports Illustrated July 13, 2020 | 10:58 AM